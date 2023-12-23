Mangaluru-bound Israel-affiliated vessel from Saudi Arabia hit by aerial vehicle; Indian warships rush to help

An Israel-affiliated merchant vessel in the Arabian Sea off India's west coast was struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle, causing a fire, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Saturday.

The fire on the Liberian-flagged chemical products tanker was extinguished without crew casualties in the incident, it said.

"Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken on board. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time," the firm said on its website.

Indian Defense officials said that Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram is moving towards a merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea, 217 nautical miles off Porbandar coast, after it reported a fire incident suspected to be caused by a drone attack.

The defense officials also said that the vessel has crude oil and was going towards Mangaluru from a port in Saudi Arabia.

Indian Navy officials informed that Indian Navy warships in the vicinity of MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea are also moving towards the merchant ship in the outside Indian EEZ.

"As per inputs received, the fire has been extinguished but it has affected its functioning. The ICGS Vikram was deployed on the patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone when it was directed towards the merchant ship in distress. All crew are safe which includes around 20 Indians. The ICGS Vikram has alerted all ships in the area to provide assistance to it, "the Defence officials added.

The incident follows drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthis, who say they are supporting Palestinians under siege by Israel in the Gaza Strip, on commercial shipping, forcing shippers to change course and take longer routes around the southern tip of Africa.