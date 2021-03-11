  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru boy Mohammed Adil scores 99.29 percentile in JEE Mains

Mangaluru boy Mohammed Adil scores 99.29 percentile in JEE Mains

coastaldigest.com news network
March 11, 2021

aadil.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 11: Mohammed Adil Shabir from Aakash Institute, Mangaluru, has scored 99.29 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from February 24 to 26.  

Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director & Co-Promoter at Aakash Educational, has congratulated the boy for his splendid performance. 

A total of 6.52 lakh candidates were registered for Paper 1 in the February session. After conducting the next sessions in April and May, the ranks of candidates will be released, taking into consideration the best of four NTA scores. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 28,2021

dsf.jpg

Bengaluru Feb, 28: Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa here on Sunday expressed confidence that BJP will win all four bypolls including Belgavi seat Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he said the candidate for Belgavi parliamentary constituency will be selected by the high command in New Delhi.Belgavi seat fell vacant after the demise of Suresh Angadi, former Union Minister of State for Railways, last year.

In Assembly bypolls to-- Maski, Basavakalyan and Sindhagi constituency, the party-backed candidates will succeed and carry forward the development in these constituencies.

The elections to Maski Assembly seat were neccesiated after former Congress MLA Pratap Gouda Patil- who won from the seat in 2018---was disqualified for defection and proceeded to join the BJP in 2019.

Basavakalyan and Sindagi constituencies fell vacant after the death of MLA B Narayan Rao and M C Managuli respectively.On the budget, the chief minister said it will be people and farmers friendly, and presented on March 8.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 7,2021

New Delhi, Mar 7: Six states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Gujarat are reporting high daily Covid-19 cases, accounting for 84.71 per cent of the 18,711 new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The other states reporting high daily Covid-19 cases are Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 10,187. It is followed by Kerala with 2,791 while Punjab reported 1,159 new cases. 

The Centre is continuously engaging with the states and UTs reporting a higher caseload of active cases and those showing a rise in the daily new Covid-19 cases, the ministry said.

It has deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra and Punjab, which are showing a steep increase in the daily new cases.

Also read: India's Covid-19 vaccination drive must increase by sixfold, say health experts: Report

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the ministry highlighted.

India's total Covid-9 active cases increased to 1.84 lakh (1,84,523) which now consists of 1.65 per cent of the total infections.

According to the data, 100 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Six states account for 87 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (47). Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths. Punjab reported 12 deaths.

In the past two weeks, 10 states have not reported any Covid-19 deaths while 12 states reported between 1 and 10 deaths.

Read more: 'Stepping up vaccine coverage by May-end will help check Covid-19 cases'

Nineteen states and UTs have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

More than 2 crore vaccine doses have been administered through 3,39,145 sessions, as per the provisional report till Sunday 7 am.

These include 69,82,637 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have been administered the 1st dose, 35,42,123 HCWs who have been given the 2nd dose, 65,85,752 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 2,11,918 FLWs (2nd Dose), 4,76,041 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 31,23,873 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

As on Day-50 of the vaccination drive (6th March), more than 14 lakh vaccine doses were given. 

Out of which, 11,71,673 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 17,654 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,53,020 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

The 11,71,673 beneficiaries include 7,45,639 aged over 60 and 1,29,295 aged 45 to 60 with comorbidities.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 10,2021

Lucknow, Mar 10: The father of a gang-rape victim was killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, about 90 kilometres from here, a day after he lodged an FIR against two youths, one of whom was the son of a police inspector.

According to police sources, one of the accused, identified as Golu Yadav, was arrested while efforts were on to nab the other one, identified as Deep Yadav, whose father was a policeman in the neighbouring Kannauj district.

Sources said that Golu and Deep had kidnapped the 13-year-old girl from her home and allegedly gang-raped her after taking her to a secluded place on Monday. A case was lodged against the accused persons on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the father of the victim accompanied the police, who had conducted raids at several places to nab the culprits. On Wednesday morning, he was knocked down by a speeding truck near the Anupur crossing in the district. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

The family members alleged that he came under the wheels of the truck after being pushed by one of the policemen. ''We have been receiving threats since registration of the case,'' said the brother of the gang-rape victim.

He said that Deepu Yadav's brother had also threatened them with dire consequences if they dared to file a case. ''My father has been murdered,'' the brother alleged.

Irate villagers blocked traffic on the Kanpur-Sagar highway in protest against the incident and demanding the arrest of the culprits. The blockade was lifted after senior officials intervened and assured action in the matter.

Police said that the driver of the truck was arrested and was being quizzed.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.