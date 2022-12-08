  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Boys ‘burqa dance’ at engineering college sparks row; four students suspended

December 9, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 9: A fresh controversy erupted after few male students were found dancing in burqa at St Joseph Engineering College in Mangaluru. 

The four boys have reportedly been suspended after objections were raised to the alleged vulgar gestures.

The action was taken after the video was circulated on social media. The video shows four boys wearing burqa dancing on a stage on a bollywood number "Teri photo ko seene se yaar"

Meanwhile, the college has issued a statement in this regard. "The video clip being circulated on social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural. It was not part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending enquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone," the college statement said.

December 8,2022

After crossing the halfway mark in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress leadership on Thursday, December 8, deputed senior leaders to keep the flock together amid poaching fears.

It also plans to shift the MLAs to Rajasthan via Chandigarh.

Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985, a trend the ruling BJP, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personalised campaign, hoped to break.

Congress is looking to form the next government in the 68 member state assembly as it was leading in 40 seats, according to data on the Election Commission website.

According to sources, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is personally monitoring the situation. She has deputed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for the purpose, while state in-charge Rajeev Shukla is in the process of talking to each elected MLA personally.

The Congress on Thursday was leading the initial vote count in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. It crossed the halfway mark and was ahead in 39 seats at around 2 p.m.

The ruling BJP was leading in 33 seats earlier but now leads in 22 and has won four seats.

The independents were leading in three constituencies.

Independents, all BJP rebels, are Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra, Hiteshwar Singh from Banjar in Kullu and Ashish in Hamirpur Sadar, once the stronghold of two-time Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.

December 1,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 1: Rejecting reports that the Karnataka government has given consent to the Wakf Board to open 10 colleges for Muslim women students in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said no such discussions have taken place at any level of his administration. As the topic drew ire from some Right wing groups, the Chief Minister clarified that it might be the personal view of the Wakf board Chairman and not the stand of his government.

"...I don't know, it might be his (Wakf Chairman) personal view. It has not been discussed in any quarters of our government and it is not the stand of my government. If anything is there, let the Wakf Chairman come and speak to me," Bommai said in response to a question.

Karnataka Minister for Haj and Wakf Shashikala Jolle too has issued a statement clarifying that there was no proposal or file before the government regarding starting separate colleges for Muslim women. Terming reports that the government has already given its approval for stating such colleges as "far from the truth", she said, "the statement in this regard by the Wakf board Chairman is his personal one. I have already spoken to the Wakf board Chairman and have asked him to issue a clarification regarding the speculations which have arisen."

Karnataka Wakf Board Chairman Maulana Shafti Saadi had recently said that it has been decided to start 10 colleges for girls in various districts in the state at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore per college, and the Chief Minister and Minister Jolle had given in principle consent to this project.

The new colleges will be opened in Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkodi, Nippani, Kalaburagi, Bijapur, Bagalkote among other places in the State, he had said, adding that after the Hijab controversy, there has been demand from the Muslim community for women colleges to be started by Wakf Board, and they had even met Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani in this regard.

However, Saadi said on Thursday the discussions have taken place at the Wakf Board level and the matter has not reached the government yet. "The proposal is still getting ready and will be sent to the government in the days to come." 

November 25,2022

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on November 24 has issued revised user fee rates at Hejamadi toll gate in Udupi district after the merger of Dakshina Kannada’s Surathkal toll plaza on NH 66.

The revised use fee rate will come into effect from December 1.

The present fee for a single trip at Surathkal plaza for Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) like car, jeep, van etc is Rs 60 and Rs 40 at Hejamadi plaza. After the merger of Surathkal gate with that of Hejamadi, the toll for LMV at Hejamadi will be Rs 100. 

The present fee for return trips for LMV at Surathkal is Rs 90 and Rs 65 at Hejamadi. With the new user fee, the return trips for LMV at Hejamadi will be Rs 155. The present fee for monthly pass valid for 50 single trips for LMV at Surathkal plaza is Rs 2,050 and Rs 1,410 at Hejamadi. After the merger, fee for monthly pass valid for 50 single trips for LMV at Hejamadi will be hiked to Rs 3,460.

The buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles will also have to pay the toll of Surathkal plaza at Hejamadi after the merger. Buses that are paying Rs 6,940 and Rs 4,765 for monthly pass for 50 single trips at Surathkal and Hejamadi respectively will have to pay Rs 11,705 at Hejamadi after the merger. 

While oversized vehicles (seven or more axles) that were paying Rs 13,250 and Rs 9,100 for monthly pass for 50 single trips at Surathkal and Hejamadi respectively will have to pay Rs 22,350 after the merger at Hejamadi.

NHAI project director H S Linge Gowda, in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi, has stated that the calculation has been done as per the National Highways Fee (determination of rates and collection) Amendment Rules, 2010 and National Highways Fee (determination of rates and collection) Amendment Rules, 2014.

“Based on the continuous request by the government of Karnataka, local public/VIP references, the competent authority has accorded approval for merger of Surathkal toll plaza with adjacent Hejamadi toll plaza. Accordingly, user fee for Surathkal toll plaza will now be charged at Hejamadi toll plaza by adding toll fee for both the stretches,” the project director said.

The NHAI has requested the Udupi district administration to provide necessary support including police protection to ensure that there will be no law and order issues at Hejamadi after the merger of Surathkal toll gate.

Referring to NHAI Chairperson’s letter to Chief Secretary of Government of Karnataka dated October 29, he said “there is a need to ensure that there will not be any disruption or stoppage to toll collection at Hejamadi toll plaza and in case there is any disruption/stoppage of toll collection, the losses on this account shall be reimbursed by State government as per State Support Agreement to NHAI.”

Toll Virodhi Horata Samithi convener Muneer Katipalla said that the indefinite day and night dharna that entered the 29th day on Friday will end only after toll collection is stopped at Surathkal.
On NHAI’s decision to collect the toll of Surathkal at Hejamadi, Katipalla said that a meeting of all like minded organisations from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts will be held soon to discuss the future plans.

Terming it as an anti-people decision, Katipalla said “the NHAI has decided to collect exorbitant fees at Hejamadi. Is there no value for the toll collected at Surathkal in the last seven years?” he sought to know.

“MP and MLAs failed to understand the feelings and the hardship of people. People from undivided Dakshina Kannada should raise their voice. It has now been proved beyond any doubt that BJP MPs and MLAs have no experience in governance,” said Katipalla.

With the merger and revision of user fee, the exemption of toll given for private vehicles with KA 19 registration at Surathkal will no longer be valid after December 1 at Hejamadi. 

