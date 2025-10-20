  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru Breathes Uneasy: Doctors Warn of Post-Diwali Spike in Respiratory Illnesses

Mangaluru Breathes Uneasy: Doctors Warn of Post-Diwali Spike in Respiratory Illnesses

News Network
October 21, 2025

Mangaluru: As Diwali celebrations light up the skies, doctors in the city are raising alarm over a sharp rise in respiratory infections. Hospitals are reporting a 20–30% increase in cases of persistent cough, cold, and breathing difficulty among both children and adults.

Doctors attribute the surge to a combination of weather fluctuations, dry air, pollen, and firecracker smoke. The problem began toward the end of last month and has intensified with the onset of the festive season.

“The sudden temperature changes in October, along with lower humidity, make the air drier,” said Dr. Udaya Sureshkumar, consultant pulmonologist and sleep specialist at KMC Hospital. “Exposure to pollutants and firecracker smoke damages the nasal lining — our body’s first line of defence — making us more vulnerable to viral infections like RSV in children and influenza in adults.”

She explained that the rapid swings between humid, hot, and cool weather encourage viral mutations, exposing people to new strains.

“Viral infections often pave the way for secondary bacterial infections such as sinusitis or pneumonia,” Dr. Udaya said. “We’ve seen a rise in staphylococcus aureus infections following influenza cases in recent months.”

Smog Worsens the Risk

The smog that lingers after firecracker use traps pollutants and viruses, increasing exposure for everyone — especially asthma patients, diabetics, those with kidney issues, and individuals with chronic lung diseases. “Even middle-aged adults with allergies are suffering more this year,” Dr. Udaya observed.

Festive Cleaning Adds to the Problem

Pre-Diwali cleaning has also become a trigger. “Dust exposure during cleaning can worsen allergies. If the Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses 150, it’s best to use air purifiers,” Dr. Udaya advised. “Indoor plants like areca palm, spider plant, snake plant, and money plant help absorb toxins like nitrous oxide.”

Rising Cases Across the Region

The trend isn’t limited to the city. Patients from nearby areas are reporting persistent dry coughs that don’t respond to standard medicines. “Many of them have normal chest X-rays but continue coughing for weeks — a condition called cough hypersensitivity,” she said.

A spokesperson from AJ Hospital and Research Centre also confirmed a steady rise in respiratory-related admissions since late September, with seven new cases last week alone.

Doctors’ Advice

Health experts urge residents to:
•    Avoid firecrackers and smoky areas
•    Wear masks in crowded or polluted places
•    Keep homes dust-free during festive cleaning
•    Stay hydrated and ventilate rooms well

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
October 12,2025

pakafghan.jpg

Islamabad/Kabul: Over 200 Taliban fighters and affiliated militants were killed in intense overnight clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the Pakistani Army said on Sunday, as tensions soared between the two neighbours amid mutual accusations of cross-border aggression.

In response, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that Afghan forces had killed at least 58 Pakistani soldiers and injured more than 30 others in retaliatory strikes near the Durand Line in Behrampur district. He warned that Afghanistan would “leave no attack unanswered” and accused Pakistan of allowing ISIS militants to shelter on its soil.

“Pakistan has turned a blind eye to the presence of ISIS. Afghanistan has the right to defend its borders and will not leave any attack unanswered. Pakistan should hand over or expel key ISIS members hiding on its soil,” Mujahid said.

The Taliban spokesperson added that “a significant amount of weapons” had fallen into the hands of Afghan forces and confirmed that “more than 20 members of the Islamic Emirate were also killed or wounded.”

The clashes reportedly erupted after Pakistan seized 19 Afghan military posts and what it called “terrorist hideouts,” accusing Kabul of launching “unprovoked attacks” along the border. Afghan officials, however, said their actions were retaliatory.

According to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Taliban and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants “launched an unprovoked attack along the Pak-Afghan border” on the night of October 11–12. The statement said Pakistani forces “repelled the assault decisively,” killing more than 200 attackers, destroying 21 hostile positions inside Afghan territory, and rendering several training camps inoperative.

“Pakistan took all possible measures to avoid civilian casualties,” the army said, warning that while Islamabad preferred diplomacy, it would not tolerate the use of Afghan soil for terrorism.

The army confirmed the deaths of 23 Pakistani soldiers and injuries to 29 others in the overnight fighting.

The statement also noted that the “serious provocation” occurred during the Taliban Foreign Minister’s visit to India — a timing Islamabad described as “concerning.”

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the army’s “befitting” response, vowing “no compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty.” Sharif commended Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his leadership, warning that “every provocation will be given a decisive response.”

The Taliban Defence Ministry confirmed the strikes on Sunday, describing them as “retaliatory and successful operations.” Afghan forces reportedly targeted Pakistani posts at Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, and Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baramcha in Balochistan.

Mujahid claimed that 20 Pakistani outposts were destroyed and several weapons seized. He also said nine Afghan soldiers were killed and 16 wounded, according to TOLO News, and that the operation was halted at midnight following requests from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called the Taliban’s actions “unprovoked” and accused them of firing on civilians. “Afghanistan is being answered with stones for bricks,” he said.

The situation has sharply deteriorated following repeated TTP attacks inside Pakistan — allegedly planned from Afghan territory — including one last week in Orakzai district that killed 11 Pakistani soldiers, among them a lieutenant colonel and a major.

Security officials said Pakistani forces also destroyed a Taliban tank position and struck the Second Battalion Headquarters of the First Brigade in Barabcha, reportedly used by TTP militants. Additional strikes in Kharlachi and Baramcha destroyed several Afghan outposts, including Doran Mela, Turkmanzai, Afghani Shaheedan, and Jandoser, they said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 8,2025

Mangaluru: City police on Tuesday seized e-cigarettes and related items worth ₹9.72 lakh from a shop in Lalbagh that was allegedly selling and supplying banned tobacco products. Three persons, including the shop owner, have been booked in connection with the case.

Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that acting on a credible tip-off, a team led by Barke Police Inspector Mohan Kottari, along with a PSI and other personnel, raided the establishment. The shop was reportedly selling banned e-cigarettes, Indian and foreign cigarette brands without proper authorisation, and hookah equipment to the public, including youth.

During the raid, police seized 847 e-cigarettes of various brands worth ₹4.43 lakh, 10 packs (412 boxes) and 86 packs of Indian and foreign cigarettes without the mandatory 85% health warnings worth ₹5.09 lakh, and 25 hookah devices valued at ₹20,500.

Cases have been registered at Barke Police Station against Santosh (32) of Bantwal taluk, Ibrahim Irshad (33) of Kudroli, Mangaluru, and Shivu Deshkodi, the shop owner. The trio has been booked under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, and Section 20(2) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015. Investigation is underway.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
October 8,2025

apoorvabhat.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 8: In a tragic conclusion to a four-month-long battle for life that gripped the community, Apoorva Bhat (30) of Andepuni, Puttur, passed away on Tuesday, October 7, at a private hospital in Mangaluru. Her death marks a deeply sorrowful end to a vigil followed by thousands across Dakshina Kannada and beyond, who had rallied online to pray for her recovery.

Apoorva had been in a coma for 134 days since she sustained catastrophic injuries in a brutal road accident on the Mani–Mysuru National Highway.

The Crash That Changed Everything

The devastating crash occurred over four months ago near Mura on the National Highway when the car Apoorva was travelling in was struck by a private bus. Apoorva and her father, Eshwar Bhat, were both severely injured in the impact. Miraculously, her young daughter, who was also in the vehicle, escaped with only minor injuries.

Both Apoorva and her father were immediately rushed to a Mangaluru hospital for intensive care. While Eshwar Bhat slowly recovered from his injuries, Apoorva remained in a critical, unconscious state, never once regaining awareness. Despite the relentless efforts of medical staff, her condition saw no significant improvement over the prolonged period.

Husband’s Agonizing Digital Vigil

The family’s agonizing journey was shared with the public through the poignant daily updates posted by Apoorva’s husband, Ashish Saradka. His emotional appeals on social media for prayers and support transformed him into a symbol of enduring hope and devotion.

In one of his most moving messages, he wrote, “Please pray for the mother whose daughter longs for her love every single day,” a plea that resonated with countless well-wishers.

His posts struck a deep chord in the community. Thousands followed their story, offering messages of solidarity and joining in daily prayers for Apoorva's miracle. Demonstrating his dedication to being by her side during treatment, Ashish relocated his entire household from Bengaluru to Mangaluru.

Despite the family's fervent prayers and the collective hope of the community, Apoorva finally succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. She leaves behind a heartbroken husband and a young daughter who waited months for the sound of her mother's voice. The news of her passing has cast a pall of deep sadness over Puttur and Mangaluru, reminding the region once more of the devastating toll of highway tragedies.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.