Mangaluru: Child escapes clutches of suspected kidnapper, runs home; act caught on CCTV

Mangaluru, Dec 6: A child escaped from the clutches of a suspected kidnapper at Chokkabettu under the limits of Surathkal police station on the outskirts of the city last night.

The kidnap attempt, which occurred when the boy young boy was standing alone near his house at around 9 p.m. on December 5, during power outage in the area, was captured on CCTV.

CCTV footages show a man wearing a blue coloured t-shirt attempting to pull the hand of the child who was standing in front of Chokkabettu Juma Masjid.

The suspected kidnapper reportedly told the boy that his elder brother had been waiting for him inside the car, which was parked nearby.

The boy sensed the danger as he knew that his elder brother was home that time and not in car. He managed to escape from the hands of the miscreant and ran home.

Jurisdictional Surathkal police arrived to the spot and launched a probe into the incident.