  Mangaluru: Child escapes clutches of suspected kidnapper, runs home; act caught on CCTV

News Network
December 6, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 6: A child escaped from the clutches of a suspected kidnapper at Chokkabettu under the limits of Surathkal police station on the outskirts of the city last night. 

The kidnap attempt, which occurred when the boy young boy was standing alone near his house at around 9 p.m. on December 5, during power outage in the area, was captured on CCTV. 

CCTV footages show a man wearing a blue coloured t-shirt attempting to pull the hand of the child who was standing in front of Chokkabettu Juma Masjid. 

The suspected kidnapper reportedly told the boy that his elder brother had been waiting for him inside the car, which was parked nearby. 

The boy sensed the danger as he knew that his elder brother was home that time and not in car. He managed to escape from the hands of the miscreant and ran home. 

Jurisdictional Surathkal police arrived to the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

Comments

News Network
November 30,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 30: Acclaimed Yakshagana and Talamaddale artiste and former MLA Kumble Sundar Rao passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday. He was 88.

Rao was an exponent of Thenkuthittu style of Yakshagana and the MLA serving Surathkal (present Mangalore City North) constituency from 1994 to 1999.

As an artiste, he had served in Surathkal and Dharmasthala yakshagana mela. Known for distinct style of dialogue delivery, he had carved a niche for himself in the performance art Yakshagana. 

Sundar Rao had served as president of Karnataka State Yakshagana Academy.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters. The mortal remains of Sundar Rao will be kept for public to pay tributes at his residence near Pumpwell in Mangaluru. 

Comments

News Network
December 2,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 2: S M Basheer, a well known NRI social worker and philanthropist from Dakshina Kannada passed away at a private hospital in Kerala's Kocchi. He was 50. 

Hailing from Shanti Nagar near BC Road, he was working in United Arab Emirates. 

He was the president of the UAE unit of the Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industries. 

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter among others. 

Prior to shifting to UAE, he was working in Kuwait for a prolonged period.

Comments

News Network
November 28,2022

nmpt.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 28: The New Mangalore Port received the first cruise ship of the current cruise season on Monday.

The cruise ship MS Europa 2 was called at berth number 4. It arrived with 271 passengers and 373 crew members sailing under the flag of Malta. Its carrying capacity is 42,830 gross tonnage and her current draught is reported to be 6.3 metres. Her length overall (LOA) is 224.38 meters and her width is 29.99 meters.

The cruise vessel arrived from Mormugao in Goa and from Mangaluru it sailed to Cochin port.

Officials from New Mangalore Port Authority had made all arrangements to welcome the cruise passengers. In fact, the cruise season commenced after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. Arrangements were made for medical screening of passengers, 11 immigration and four customs counters were set up for the purpose.

In addition, six coaches of bus and cars, 15 prepaid taxis, were ready to take the passengers. A meditation centre was also set up by the Department of Ayush and cultural programmes portraying Indian mythology were performed on the occasion.

The passengers visited various tourist points in and around Mangaluru including St Aloysius, Kadri temple, Kudroli Temple, local market, cashew factory, Udupi temple, 1000 Pillar Basadi and mall.

In fact, the last cruise vessel the port received was on February 18, 2020 with 1,800 passengers and 800 crew on board. Later, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the cruise vessels were not allowed to enter the port in March 2020 on the direction of the Government of India. In fact, 22 cruise vessels had called at the port in the year 2017 and 26 vessels during 2018. 
 

Comments

