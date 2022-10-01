  1. Home
  Mangaluru City Corporation approves proposal to name Surathkal junction after Savarkar

News Network
October 1, 2022

Mangaluru, Oct 1: A council meeting of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has approved an agenda regarding the recommendation of its Standing Committee on Town Planning and Reforms to name a junction in Surathkal as ‘Sri Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Circle’.

The proposal mooted by Mangaluru City North MLA Y Bharath Shetty of the BJP was earlier discussed in the council in 2021. The council meeting chaired by mayor Jayanand Anchan on Friday approved the agenda and the proceedings in this regard will be ratified in the next council meeting. After the ratification of the agenda, the proposal will be sent to the government for approval.

Based on MLA Shetty’s request, the council in its meeting on October 30, 2021 had referred the proposal to the Standing Committee on Town Planning and Reforms for a report. Accordingly, the committee members on February 15 had visited the spot and decided to recommend the council to name the junction after Savarkar.

When the agenda came for discussion on Friday, members from the opposition – Congress and SDPI raised objections. “We had objected to the proposal when it was tabled in the council in October. We will raise objections again when the proceedings of the meeting will be tabled in the next council meeting for ratification,” opposition members said.

News Network
September 27,2022

Over eighty persons have been detained as raids by the Karnataka state police are under way across the state at the residences of office-bearers and members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its offices under the provision of 'Preventive Action' under the CrPc.

The raids are being conducted under the supervision of Alok Kumar, additional director general of police (AdGP, Law and order).  

Kumar said, "We have detained around 80 persons so far and they will be sent for detention."

All those detained will be produced before the tahasildar and will be remanded to custody.

According to sources, the raids were a preventive measure after the NIA conducted mass raids across the country including in Karnataka.

During the raids, officials seized some documents and are interrogating members. Cases will be registered against anyone found involved in anti-social activities.

Following the raids, PFI members across the state are conducting protests. According to sources, a few PFI leaders have alredy been arrested.

News Network
September 29,2022

Kasaragod, Sep 29: A plus one student was allegedly ragged by his seniors at a bus stop nearby a government higher secondary school in Kumbla in this north Kerala district.

A purported video of the incident, in which the boy could be seen surrounded by some other boys who were forcing him to ride an imaginary motorbike, surfaced on social media the other day, following which General Education Minister V Sivankutty ordered a probe.

In the short video, some senior students could be seen even abusing and threatening the boy that he would be beaten up if he was not ready to obey him.

The Regional Deputy Director (RDD) under the department in Kannur has been directed to conduct an investigation and submit a report in this regard, the Minister’s office said on Thursday.

When contacted, Kumbla police confirmed that they received a complaint from the school principal regarding the incident.

Sources said as it is a non-cognizable office, a court order was mandatory to register a case.

News Network
September 23,2022

The Kerala High Court on Friday, September 23, initiated a suo motu case against the leaders of Popular Front of India (PFI) for calling a one-day statewide bandh in Kerala, according to news agency ANI.

As per a Kerala High Court order, nobody can call for a bandh in the state without permission.

The hartal was called by the PFI to protest against the raids in the offices and residences of its leaders and their subsequent arrests on Thursday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other agencies.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in various parts of Kerala as the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) was underway in the southern state on Friday.

Stones were pelted at Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses (KSRTC) in various districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Alappuzha. Local media reported that a petrol bomb was hurled at a vehicle which was carrying newspapers for distribution at Narayanpara in Kannur in the morning. In Alappuzha, KSRTC buses, a tanker lorry and some other vehicles got damaged in the stone pelting allegedly by those supporting the hartal call.

A 15-year-old girl and an auto-rickshaw driver suffered minor injuries in the stone pelting allegedly by PFI activists in Kozhikode and Kannur respectively. Meanwhile, Kerala police beefed up security in the state and issued directions to the district police chiefs to ensure law and order after the PFI called for a day-long state-wide hartal. A statement issued by the police said stern action will be taken against those who violate the law.

