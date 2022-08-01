  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: College girl sexually assaulted in beach after chasing friend away; accused nabbed

Mangaluru: College girl sexually assaulted in beach after chasing friend away; accused nabbed

News Network
August 1, 2022

accused.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 1: A 30-year-old man was arrested on charge of sexually assaulting college student after chasing away her male friend at NITK beach in Surathkal on the outskirts of the city. 

The accused has been identified as Munaz, a fish lorry driver by profession. 

The incident took place on July 27 when the girl, studying in a college in city had been to the beach with her classmate. 

The accused allegedly captured the duo’s movements in his mobile and started blackmailing them that he would leak the video. 

According to the victim, he also threatened the boy and forced him to leave the place and then sexually assaulted her.

A complaint was lodged with the women's police station and the accused Munaz arrested under Section 376 of IPC.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 23,2022

anand.jpg

Udupi, July 23: A lecturer of a private college, who had entered wedlock around two months ago, allegedly has hanged himself to death in his rented house at Ankadakatte in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district. 

The deceased has been identified as Ananda Gowda (34), who hailed from Nelyadi in Dakshina Kannada district. 

He was working as a lecturer of mathematics at a private college in Kundapur. He got married to a physics lecturer from the same college around two months ago. 

He was staying with his wife in a rented house at Ankadakatte. He had also bought a new car recently.

It is learnt that Anand was preparing question paper of mathematic text till late night. 

Today morning, when his wife entered the kitchen, she was shocked to find him hanging from the roof.

It is said that he was suffering from depression. The exact reason for the extreme step of is not known. A case has been registered at Kundapur police station. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 28,2022

Fazil.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 28: A gang of miscreants, suspected to be communal hate-mongers, brutally murdered a Muslim youth with lethal weapons in an apparent bid to trigger communal tension at Surathkal in Mangaluru taluk. 

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Faazil, 23, a resident of Mangalpete in Surathkal. 

Fazil was standing in front of a shop in Surathkal when the miscreants who came in a car, chased and attacked him without any provocation. 

The assailants fled from the scene after Fazil collapsed in a pool of blood. 

The coldblooded murder comes close on the heels of the slaying of BJP youth activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru in Bellare.

blood.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 29,2022

mutalik.jpg

Mangaluru, July 29: Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik, who has been issuing provocative statements for past couple of days, was prevented from entering Dakshina Kannada by the police and sent back from Hejamadi Check Post earlier today.

The rabble-rouser had arrived in Udupi and was heading to meet Praveen Nettaru’s family at Bellare village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

Dakshina Kannada DC Dr Rajendra K V and Mangaluru City Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar had issued prohibitory orders banning the entry of  Pramod Muthalik to Dakshina Kannada district and also Mangaluru city limits under Section 144 in The Code Of Criminal Procedure.

After detaining Muthalik at the Hejamapdy check post for violating the prohibitory order, he was sent back, said Commissioner N Shashi Kumar. The order will be in force till August 3.

BJP leaders’ wealth

Speaking to the reporters after being stopped from entering Dakshina Kannada, Muthalik hit out at BJP. “BJP leaders have amassed huge wealth that is enough for next three to four generations of their family. But the party workers, who selflessly work for the party are living in difficulties,” he complained. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.