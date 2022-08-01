Mangaluru: College girl sexually assaulted in beach after chasing friend away; accused nabbed

Mangaluru, Aug 1: A 30-year-old man was arrested on charge of sexually assaulting college student after chasing away her male friend at NITK beach in Surathkal on the outskirts of the city.

The accused has been identified as Munaz, a fish lorry driver by profession.

The incident took place on July 27 when the girl, studying in a college in city had been to the beach with her classmate.

The accused allegedly captured the duo’s movements in his mobile and started blackmailing them that he would leak the video.

According to the victim, he also threatened the boy and forced him to leave the place and then sexually assaulted her.

A complaint was lodged with the women's police station and the accused Munaz arrested under Section 376 of IPC.