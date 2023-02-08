Mangaluru: Complaint & counter-complaint lodged after attack on slain Fazil’s brother in Surathkal

Mangaluru, Feb 9: Two separate complaints have been lodged at the jurisdictional Surathkal police station in the city following a road rage and attack on the brother of Muhammad Fazil, who was hacked to death by Sangh Parivar extremists last year without any provocation.

The alleged attack, which occurred last night, sparked a tension in the communally sensitive town of Surathkal, which had witnessed a coldblooded murder of an innocent Muslim youth few months ago.

Adil Meharoof (24), the brother of murdered Fazil, in his complaint, said that when he was on the way to Ullal from Katipalla, his car was intentionally hit by a two-wheeler at around 8:45p.m. on Wednesday, February 8.

“When I reached Ganeshpura Circle, one Nagesh Devadiga intentionally rammed his motorbike against my car and fell on the road. Meanwhile, Preetham Shetty, Akash and another person abused and attacked me alleging that I drive rashly all the time. They threatened to kill me. Other people present near the spot managed to pacify the accused. Preetham Shetty further called Harshith. Both Preetham and Harshith are responsible for the friction”

Following the attack by miscreants, Adil and his father Ummar Farooq were admitted to a private hospital as inpatients.

On the other hand, accused Nagesh Devadiga (45), a resident of Katipalla, has narrated a different story in his complaint. He claimed that when he was going towards Mangalapete a car driver drove in a negligent manner and collided with the bike at Ganeshpura circle.

“I fell on the road after collision. Car driver Adil abused me and complainant Nagesh Devadiga and he along with his father Umar Farooq, and others beat me and threatened to kill me,” he claimed.

City Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said that the incident took place when Adil’s car was hit by a two-wheeler following which there was a verbal spat between the two parties. The locals and police intercepted and handled the situation. Surathkal police are investigating further.