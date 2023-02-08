  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Complaint & counter-complaint lodged after attack on slain Fazil’s brother in Surathkal

News Network
February 9, 2023

Mangaluru, Feb 9: Two separate complaints have been lodged at the jurisdictional Surathkal police station in the city following a road rage and attack on the brother of Muhammad Fazil, who was hacked to death by Sangh Parivar extremists last year without any provocation. 

The alleged attack, which occurred last night, sparked a tension in the communally sensitive town of Surathkal, which had witnessed a coldblooded murder of an innocent Muslim youth few months ago. 

Adil Meharoof (24), the brother of murdered Fazil, in his complaint, said that when he was on the way to Ullal from Katipalla, his car was intentionally hit by a two-wheeler at around 8:45p.m. on Wednesday, February 8.

“When I reached Ganeshpura Circle, one Nagesh Devadiga intentionally rammed his motorbike against my car and fell on the road. Meanwhile, Preetham Shetty, Akash and another person abused and attacked me alleging that I drive rashly all the time. They threatened to kill me. Other people present near the spot managed to pacify the accused. Preetham Shetty further called Harshith. Both Preetham and Harshith are responsible for the friction”

Following the attack by miscreants, Adil and his father Ummar Farooq were admitted to a private hospital as inpatients.

On the other hand, accused Nagesh Devadiga (45), a resident of Katipalla, has narrated a different story in his complaint. He claimed that when he was going towards Mangalapete a car driver drove in a negligent manner and collided with the bike at Ganeshpura circle. 

“I fell on the road after collision. Car driver Adil abused me and complainant Nagesh Devadiga and he along with his father Umar Farooq, and others beat me and threatened to kill me,” he claimed. 

City Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said that the incident took place when Adil’s car was hit by a two-wheeler following which there was a verbal spat between the two parties. The locals and police intercepted and handled the situation. Surathkal police are investigating further. 

News Network
January 30,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 30: A 19-year-old college student attempted to end his life after an unknown fraudster, to whom he was introduced on a social media platform, threatened to make his personal videos viral and demanded money from him.

In his complaint to the police, the second-year BCom student, who hails from Dharmasthala, has alleged that he came into contact with an unknown person on Instagram about 15 days ago.

Both started chatting and even made video calls. Later, the person threatened to share his personal videos on public domain and demanded Rs 11,000.

The complainant requested time until January 23 to pay the money. When he could not afford to, he feared that the accused would share his personal videos online. He attempted to end his life by consuming rat poison on January 24.

He was shifted to a hospital in Ujire and later to Wenlock district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Dharmasthala police on Saturday have registered a case under various sections of the IT Act and IPC.

News Network
January 31,2023

Gandhinagar, Jan 31: A court in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar today sentenced self-styled Hindu godman Asaram Bapu to life imprisonment in a 2013 rape case. The 81-year-old was convicted in a rape case filed by a former woman disciple in 2013.

Sessions court judge D K Soni pronounced the ruling after hearing the arguments on the quantum of sentence.

A district and sessions court in Gandhinagar on Monday held Ashupal Harpalani, alias Asaram Bapu, guilty of rape and criminal intimidation and acquitted five other co-accused in the case.

Asaram Bapu was accused by a Surat-based woman of repeatedly raping her on multiple occasions while she was at his ashram in Ahmedabad's Motera between 2001 and 2006.

The case

The case against Asaram Bapu was registered in 2013 based on a complaint filed by the woman.

At the time, the 77-year-old godman was convicted under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 354A (sexual harassment), 370(4) (trafficking), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Asaram's son Narayan Sai was an accused in the case as well. Asaram's wife Lakshmi, daughter Bharati, and four female followers -- Dhruvben, Nirmala, Jassi and Meera -- were also accused in the case. All of them were acquitted by the Gandhinagar court.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the prosecution claimed that Asaram Bapu, who is currently in Jodhpur jail in another rape case, was a "habitual offender" and sought a life sentence.

Gandhinagar Sessions Court Judge DK Soni delivered a verdict sentencing Asaram Bapu to life in jail.

District and Sessions Court judge D K Soni held Asaram guilty under IPC Sections 376 (2)(c) (being on the management or staff of a place of custody established by or under any law for the time being in force or of a woman’s or children’s insti¬tution takes advantage of his official position and commits rape on any inmate of such place), 377 (unnatural sex), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 354 (assault with intent to outrage modesty of woman), and 357 (assault to wrongfully confine a pertain).

Asaram is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he is serving life sentence in another case of raping a minor girl at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013.

News Network
February 3,2023

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar on Friday, February 3, embarked on separate bus tours as part of party's 'Praja Dhwani Yatra' ahead of the Assembly elections, which is about three months away.

The team headed by Siddaramaiah will tour Assembly constituencies in north Karnataka region while Shivakumar will cover the southern districts.

The Siddaramaiah-led team comprising 35 leaders started from Basavakalyan in Bidar district. He will visit 'Anubhava Mantapa' to pay respects to the statue of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara before addressing a public meeting there.

The state Congress chief's poll campaign started from Mulbagal in Kolar district after paying homage at the ancient Ganapati temple in Kudumalai.

He later tweeted, "Worshipped Maha Ganapati’s Saligram statue at Kudumalai in Mulbagal. I prayed that the Praja Dhwani Yatra should go on without any hassle in Kolar district."

Earlier, Shivakumar's convoy arrived to a rousing welcome at K R Puram in the East Bengaluru as a large number of party workers thronged to garland him and others in the bus.

Later, sharing a video, Shivakumar tweeted, "A glimpse of people's trust in Congress Party's vision- this is how KR Puram welcomed us with inexplicable enthusiasm and love."

Shivakumar will be undertaking his bus yatra between February 3 and 9, heading a team of 54 party leaders.

