Mangaluru cops aim for safer roads; traffic fines to increase

BP Dinesh Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic), announced that fines and penalties for traffic violations will soon increase. The goal is to make Mangaluru's roads accident-free.
Despite having a private bus system for 80 years, the number of vehicles in Mangaluru has doubled, but the roads have not expanded. Many bus drivers frequently break the rules, making workshops for drivers essential, according to the DCP. He noted that even with fines, violations continue, and bus conductors often lack patience.
The DCP spoke at a workshop for bus conductors and drivers organized by the Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners Association and the Canara Bus Owners Association, in collaboration with St. Aloysius (Deemed to be University). The workshop aimed to improve relationships among bus personnel, the public, and students.
New criminal laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—will take effect from July 1, replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and increasing penalties for violations. Offenses like racing, drunken driving, using a mobile phone while driving, overtaking, and traffic signal violations could lead to license cancellations. Bus conductors who fail to issue tickets lose passengers' trust. Despite campaigns against using shrill horns, complaints continue about their use on long-distance buses. The DCP emphasized the importance of following traffic rules and maintaining discipline.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Najma Farooqi highlighted the need to revise bus timings and prioritize this task. Mangaluru currently has 386 city buses and 566 service buses. Recent efforts have led to the removal of 236 shrill horns and legal action against violators, but complaints persist. The use of computerized ticket machines is mandatory, and conductors must treat passengers, especially women, with respect. Installing doors on buses is also crucial for safety.
RTO Sridhar Malnad stated that around 2,000 buses, including KSRTC-operated ones, serve approximately 200,000 passengers daily. Ensuring passenger safety is a key responsibility of bus drivers. To enhance safety, 15 transport department officials review video recordings from cameras installed on buses. Plans include integrating CCTV tracking devices. The department offers weekly training sessions for 20 staff members at its training center in Mudipu.
