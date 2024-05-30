  1. Home
Mangaluru cops aim for safer roads; traffic fines to increase

News Network
May 29, 2024

BP Dinesh Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic), announced that fines and penalties for traffic violations will soon increase. The goal is to make Mangaluru's roads accident-free.

Despite having a private bus system for 80 years, the number of vehicles in Mangaluru has doubled, but the roads have not expanded. Many bus drivers frequently break the rules, making workshops for drivers essential, according to the DCP. He noted that even with fines, violations continue, and bus conductors often lack patience.

The DCP spoke at a workshop for bus conductors and drivers organized by the Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners Association and the Canara Bus Owners Association, in collaboration with St. Aloysius (Deemed to be University). The workshop aimed to improve relationships among bus personnel, the public, and students.

New criminal laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—will take effect from July 1, replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and increasing penalties for violations. Offenses like racing, drunken driving, using a mobile phone while driving, overtaking, and traffic signal violations could lead to license cancellations. Bus conductors who fail to issue tickets lose passengers' trust. Despite campaigns against using shrill horns, complaints continue about their use on long-distance buses. The DCP emphasized the importance of following traffic rules and maintaining discipline.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Najma Farooqi highlighted the need to revise bus timings and prioritize this task. Mangaluru currently has 386 city buses and 566 service buses. Recent efforts have led to the removal of 236 shrill horns and legal action against violators, but complaints persist. The use of computerized ticket machines is mandatory, and conductors must treat passengers, especially women, with respect. Installing doors on buses is also crucial for safety.

RTO Sridhar Malnad stated that around 2,000 buses, including KSRTC-operated ones, serve approximately 200,000 passengers daily. Ensuring passenger safety is a key responsibility of bus drivers. To enhance safety, 15 transport department officials review video recordings from cameras installed on buses. Plans include integrating CCTV tracking devices. The department offers weekly training sessions for 20 staff members at its training center in Mudipu.

News Network
May 19,2024

sirsi.jpg

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the serene town of Banavasi in Sirsi taluk of Karnataka’s Uttara Kananda district, was struck by tragedy. A young boy lost his life after being struck by lightning on a fateful Saturday evening around 4p.m.

The victim, identified as 16-year-old Sajid Ashfaque Ali, was a bright tenth-grade student at Eden Way High School. Full of dreams and youthful energy, Sajid was enjoying an innocent game with his friends on the Jayanthi High School grounds when the unthinkable happened.

As ominous clouds gathered and rain began to pour, an unexpected bolt of lightning pierced the sky, striking Sajid. His friends watched in horror as he collapsed. Despite the desperate rush to get him to the hospital, Sajid's injuries proved fatal, and he passed away, leaving his family and community in shock and grief.

The rain that had started earlier that afternoon became a backdrop to this devastating incident, casting a pall over the Banavasi police station limits. Sajid’s body has been taken to the government hospital for a post-mortem examination, as the community grapples with the sudden and tragic loss of such a young life.

The tragic death of Sajid Ashfaque Ali is a poignant reminder of the unpredictability of nature and the fragile thread of life. His memory will linger in the hearts of those who knew and loved him, a young life taken too soon.

News Network
May 24,2024

banglahoney.jpg

The West Bengal police suspect that Anwarul Azim Anar, the slain Bangladesh Member of Parliament, could have been lured into a New Town flat in Kolkata by a woman and then murdered by contract killers.

Apart from the honey-trap angle, the police are also probing a US citizen's role in the murder. Per the police, the person was the politician's close friend and had allegedly paid ₹5 crore for the killing. The person, who owns a flat in the West Bengal capital, is currently in the United States.

Anwarul Azim Anar was last seen alive entering a rented flat in Kolkata.

The police are now looking into the role of Shilasti Rahman, a woman who the investigators believe was acquainted with one of his killers and 'honey-trapped' the Bangladesh MP, delivering him to his end.

"The investigation indicates the MP fell into a 'honey trap'. It seems he was lured by the woman. We suspect he was murdered soon after he went to the flat," a Kolkata cop relayed info from Dhaka.

CCTV footage from the apartment had showed Mr Anar entering the flat with a woman. Shilasti Rahman has been detained by Dhaka police.

"It seems, Anar was lured into the New Town flat by the woman. We suspect he was murdered soon after he went to the flat," a senior officer said.

The CID has found CCTV footage which showed Anar entering the flat with a man and a woman. The duo came in and out of the flat later, but the MP never emerged again.

"In the CCTV footage, the politician was seen entering the flat with the two persons. The duo was later seen coming out and re-entering the flat the next day but the MP was not seen again," the officer told agency.

The duo later came out of the flat with a massive suitcase.

The police found blood stains inside the flat. Several plastic bags were also used to dump the body parts.
The police suspect that the MP was first strangulated. Later, his body was chopped into several pieces. The flesh was segregated from the bones and mixed with turmeric powder to delay decomposition.

"We suspect that after killing Anar, the murderers mutilated the body, segregated the flesh from the bones and mixed those with turmeric powder to delay decomposition," the officer added.

The body parts were placed in the trolley bag and later scattered at different locations. Some parts were also kept in a fridge.

To mislead his family members and friends, the killers sent out messages to his contacts, asking them to not contact him as he was travelling to Delhi.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai-based butcher, who skinned and cut the body of the MP, was arrested by the CID.

“One Jihad Hawaldar, 24 has been arrested. Hailing from Khulna in Bangladesh, Hawaldar was illegally staying in Mumbai. He was directly involved in the crime. Investigation is going on,” an IPS officer said.

News Network
May 28,2024

suicide.jpg

Shivamogga: A Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC) officer reportedly ended his life in his residence at Vinobnagar in the city on Sunday evening by hanging himself from a fan.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Chandrashekhar (52), serving as Superintendent in the KMVSTDC office in Bengaluru. He took the extreme step when his spouse Kavita and others had been to Machenahalli near Bhadravathi to attend the funeral ceremony of a relative. 

In his death note, he charged that the corporation's Managing Director JG Padmanabh, Accounts officer Parashuram Durugannavar, and Union Bank of India Chief Manager Shuchismatha Rawal are responsible for his death. He also alleged that the funds to the tune of Rs 187.33 crore had been allegedly transferred to various accounts following pressure by the managing director of the corporation. He could not understand the conspiracy, he said.

The bank had not issued a cheque book, or a passbook yet. Besides, financial irregularities amounting to Rs 85 crore had also taken place in the corporation and the officers had transferred cash to various accounts violating the norms, he explained. 

He also claimed that neither is he part of any such illegal activity, nor did he cheat anyone. However, the only mistake he did was that he could not complete writing down the details of transactions in the cheque book and cash register due to work pressure. "I am not a coward. But I can't face any insult. I did not find any other way. Please forgive me".

Kavita, his spouse, had lodged a complaint against three officers in Vinobnagar police station on the basis of the death note.

Posting on X, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to sack minister B Nagendra from the cabinet and order for a probe into the suicide.

Terming it as murder, he said, the officer took the extreme step when the other officials tried to fix him in the scam of the corporation. "How many people have to lose their lives for the government's commission hunger?" he questioned. 

