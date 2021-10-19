  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Cops hunt for attackers after separate stabbing incidents in Ullal and Konaje

Mangaluru: Cops hunt for attackers after separate stabbing incidents in Ullal and Konaje

News Network
October 19, 2021

Mangaluru, Oct 19: Two separate incidents of stabbing have been reported from Ullal and Konaje areas of Mangaluru taluk in last 24 hours. 

A youth was stabbed near Chota Mangaluru road in Ullal today (October 19).

The injured, identified as Harish, proprietor of a gas repair shop, was rushed to a hospital in Thokottu after the attack.

It is suspected that Vishal, a resident of Uliya in Ullal, committed the offence over personal reasons. Police have launched manhunt to nab the suspect.

In a separate incident, BJP activist was attacked by some miscreants at Konaje last night.

It is said that three persons riding a motorbike attacked Prakash Shetty (38), former member of Konaje gram panchayat. 

Prakash Shetty was returning home along with a friend, Manjunath, by a motorbike when the miscreants who came on their bike, swung a sabre at Prakash, it is learnt. He suffered minor injuries on his hand. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 7,2021

Srinagar, Oct 7: In a ghastly attack, unidentified gunmen on Thursday shot dead two teachers, one of them a school principal, in the Kashmir Valley. 

Both the teachers had sustained injuries in the terror attack and were rushed to a hospital but they later succumbed to the injuries.

The two teachers were employed at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School located at the Iddgah Sangam area of Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

One of them was identified as principal Sukhvinder Kaur while the second victim was teacher Deepak.

It has been reported that four to five teachers were having a meeting in the principal’s office when at least two terrorists barged in. They then opened fire at them in the school compound and fled from the spot.

The Jammu Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the attack. “Terrible news of killing of two teachers in Srinagar coming to fore. When will this dance of death come to an end. Will the administration stop trumpeting the hollow slogans of 'Normalcy' now. Deepest condolences with the families,” the party tweeted.

National Conference’s Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack on Twitter: “Shocking news coming in again from Srinagar. Another set of targeted killings, this time of two teachers in a Govt school in Idgah area of the city. Words of condemnation are not enough for this inhuman act of terror but I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace.”

The terror attack came just two days after terrorists, in a similarly targeted killing, killed businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo and two other civilians on Tuesday. Bindroo was shot dead by terrorists at his pharmacy in Srinagar.

A few minutes later, terrorists killed a roadside vendor identified as Virendra Paswan, a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar, near Hawal Chowk in Srinagar. The terrorists also gunned down another civilian Mohammad Shafi Lone at Naidkhai in Bandipora district of north Kashmir the same evening.

Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit, was one of the very few in the community who chose to stay back in Kashmir at the onset of militancy in 1990. He continued to operate his business along with his wife. Bindroo's pharmacy was a trusted name by the residents for quality medicines.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 11,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 11: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said Rahul Gandhi should take up the responsibility of the Congress president and lead the party as early as possible in view of Sonia Gandhi not keeping well.

"I have suggested to Rahul ji that he should become the president of the All India Congress Committee," Siddaramaiah told reporters here on the sidelines of a function.

"It is not that Sonia ji is incapable of discharging her duties of the president. Sonia ji is not keeping good health. That is why I suggested Rahul ji to take over as early as possible," he added.

To a question on shortage of coal in Karnataka, the Congress stalwart said the Centre has already clarified that there was no shortage.

He also opined that Karnataka does not require so much of coal when renewable energy is abundantly available in the state.

Siddaramaiah said the Centre has already made it clear that there is no shortage of coal in the country. "In Karnataka also, according to my information, there is no scarcity of coal. If the government says that there is a scarcity, then it is an artificial scarcity, according to me, because so much coal is not required for production of power," the former Chief Minister said.

"There is hydel power, wind and solar power available. Hence, so much coal based power is not required," he explained.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 13,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 13: Social media platforms were flooded with shocking reactions after Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai indirectly defended the increasing cases of immoral rowdyism (also known as immoral policing or moral policing) in Mangaluru and other parts of coastal Karnataka.

Netizens started the #BommaiStopMoralPolicing campaign on social Twitter and Facebook in protest against CM’s indirectly endorsement to people taking law into their own hands. 

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Bommai said that "some youth should make sure that sentiments are not hurt" and added that it was a "societal issue". Indirectly comparing interfaith affairs to immorality, he said that if the actions hurt sentiments then there will be reactions. 

Congress and JD(S) members opined that such statements embolden anti-social elements involved in such incidents and warned that tacit support to such activities could turn Karnataka into another cow-belt state.

Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal attacked Bommai for issuing a statement in support of moral policing. "When the CM of the state supports moral policing what more can be expected from the minions? Citizens of Karnataka please stay safe, don’t expect the government to keep you safe," she said in a tweet.

JD(S) IT wing head Prathap Kanagal said that Bommai's remarks reflected a "sad state of affairs". "With this justification by our Karnataka CM Bommai, they are normalising mob attacks in the name of Moral policing in Karnataka," he said.

Twitter user Glen D'Souza accused Bommai of turning Karnataka into another Uttar Pradesh. "Karnataka the land of Basava (is) known as 'Shantiya Thota'. Today under Bommai, Karnataka is rapidly is turning to be another Uttar Pradesh," he claimed.

Activist Vinay Sreenivasa echoed a similar sentiment. "Moral Policing always destroys fundamental rights of an individual. It is an act by primitive minds and fascist forces to further divide society and destroy harmony. Give back our old Karnataka," wrote another user.

Youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad said that such careless statements raised questions on the safety of people, who look up to the government to safeguard their interests. "This rudderless Govt is only busy fanning the fire of hate incidents in Karnataka," he alleged.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.