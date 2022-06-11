Mangaluru: Cops open fire as murder suspects attempt to flee; 5 injured

Mangaluru, June 11: Five persons including three police personnel sustained injuries after two arrested accused in a murder case attempted to flee and the cops opened fire at Mulki on the outskirts of the city today.

According to Manglauru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the incident occurred after a team of police from Panambur police station managed to arrest two persons in the case.

Arjun Moodushedde and Manoj alias Bindas Manoj were arrested for murder case reported from Panambur police station limits.

The two accused were being taken to arrest a few more persons in the Mulki police station limits.

When they reached Global Heritage layout, the two miscreants assaulted the police personnel and attempted to flee. CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad issued a warning and fired once in the air before firing on the legs of the two accused.

The injured cops are PSI Nagendra, head constable Santhosh Poojary and ASI David.

All the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Mukka for treatment. The commissioner visited the spot of firing as well as the hospital.