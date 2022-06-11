Mangaluru: Cops open fire as murder suspects attempt to flee; 5 injured

  1. Home
June 11, 2022

Mangaluru, June 11: Five persons including three police personnel sustained injuries after two arrested accused in a murder case attempted to flee and the cops opened fire at Mulki on the outskirts of the city today. 

According to Manglauru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the incident occurred after a team of police from Panambur police station managed to arrest two persons in the case. 

Arjun Moodushedde and Manoj alias Bindas Manoj were arrested for murder case reported from Panambur police station limits. 

The two accused were being taken to arrest a few more persons in the Mulki police station limits. 

When they reached Global Heritage layout, the two miscreants assaulted the police personnel and attempted to flee. CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad issued a warning and fired once in the air before firing on the legs of the two accused.

The injured cops are PSI Nagendra, head constable Santhosh Poojary and ASI David. 

All the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Mukka for treatment. The commissioner visited the spot of firing as well as the hospital. 

June 6,2022

Mangaluru, June 6: Gurugram-based ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government proposing to invest Rs 51,865 crore in the state within five years for setting up a green hydrogen and ammonia plant with an associated solar power unit in Mangaluru.

According to the MoU, in the first phase, the company proposes to invest Rs 5,300 crore and in the second phase Rs 46,565 crore. It has proposed to generate 1,800 jobs. 

The MoU said the Karnataka government would facilitate ACME to obtain all necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, clearances and incentives from the department concerned of the state government according to its prevailing policies, rules and regulations.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar and Vice-President of the ACME Group Shashi Shekhar were among those present on the occasion.

June 11,2022

May 29,2022

mukhyamantri.jpg

Bengaluru, May 29: Senior Congress leader H N Chandrashekar, popularly known as Mukhyamantri Chandru, has quit the Karnataka unit of the party, citing personal reasons. In his resignation letter to the Congress state president D K Shivakumar on Saturday, Chandru said he had joined the "Congress with vast historical background" with an objective to serve people.

"I am content that I have done my duty sincerely. I am resigning from the primary membership. I express my gratitude to all those in the party who supported and loved me," he said.

Sources in the Congress said Chandru was aspiring for a Rajya Sabha ticket and after the denial he decided to part ways. Chandru was not immediately available for comments.

The leader, who acted in many plays, cinemas and tele-serials, got the prefix 'Mukhyamantri' for his stupendous role of a chief minister in some plays.

Chandru joined electoral politics in 1985 when he won assembly election from Gauribidanur on the Janata Party ticket. Later, he joined BJP and became MLC from 1998 to 2004. He had also served as the Kannada Development Authority chairperson till 2013. After the Congress came to power in 2013, he joined the party in 2014 and was there till his resignation.

