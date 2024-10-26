  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Cyber stalker arrested after woman attempts suicide amidst explicit threats

News Network
October 26, 2024

Mangaluru, Oct 26: In a distressing case of online harassment, Surathkal police in Mangaluru have apprehended a man, identified as Shariq, on charges of cyber harassment that allegedly led a woman to attempt suicide. 

The case took a dark turn when the woman reported that her Facebook account was hacked, leading to an influx of explicit, threatening messages directed at her brother, Kishan, and friend, Harshith.

According to Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal, the complaint, registered on October 22, specifically accused Shariq of orchestrating the harassment. Summoned for questioning, Shariq’s mobile phones and social media accounts were initially reviewed, but no conclusive evidence surfaced.

The case escalated when the woman reportedly received more abusive messages on October 24, pushing her to a point of desperation. Following her suicide attempt, police intensified the probe, reaching out to social media platforms for further verification. 

The Surathkal police have filed charges under sections 78(1)(i), 351(1 & 2), and 3(5) of the BNS, with the investigation ongoing to uncover the full extent of the cyber harassment network.

News Network
October 13,2024

babasiddique.jpg

The shocking assassination of politician Baba Siddique right outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai has sparked nationwide outrage and concern. Mumbai, a city with a dark history of gangland violence, has witnessed yet another brutal incident, reviving memories of an era dominated by fear and crime.

Mumbai’s Dark History of Gangster Violence

In the late '80s and '90s, Mumbai was infamous for its notorious underworld figures such as Dawood Ibrahim, Abu Salem, and Chhota Rajan. The city was plagued by shootouts and attacks, often targeting rival gangsters, politicians, and Bollywood personalities. Extortion was the primary source of income for these criminals.

T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar's assassination and the shooting of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan right outside his office were among the high-profile cases that rocked the city. Although police efforts in the form of encounter killings had significantly reduced this menace, recent incidents such as shootings outside Salman Khan's residence and now, the killing of Baba Siddique, serve as a grim reminder that the city is not yet free from its violent past.

Who Are the Shooters?

The Mumbai Police have arrested two suspects linked to the murder of Baba Siddique. Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh were apprehended, while the third shooter, identified as Shiva Gautam, remains on the run. Investigations are ongoing to bring the absconding suspect to justice.

How Long Were the Shooters in Mumbai?

According to police interrogations, the shooters had been residing in Mumbai for almost a month before executing the attack. They rented a house in Kurla, a suburb of Mumbai, paying approximately Rs 14,000 a month. The trio reportedly received the weapons for the crime through a human courier just two weeks before the murder. The police have recovered the 9mm pistols used in the attack, along with 28 live cartridges.

Payment for the Murder

Sources have revealed that the hired shooters were each paid Rs 50,000 to carry out the assassination of Baba Siddique. This chilling revelation has further underscored the calculated nature of the crime.

How Was the Attack Executed?

On the day of the murder, the killers arrived on a scooter at the scene and patiently waited for their target. A collaborator kept them updated on Siddique's movements. When Baba Siddique arrived, six bullets were fired, four of which hit him in the chest, tragically ending the life of the veteran politician.

This case has not only rattled the city of Mumbai but also reopened discussions about safety, law enforcement, and the lingering threat of organized crime in the city of dreams.

News Network
October 17,2024

Bengaluru, Oct 17: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced that all government residential schools in the state will be renamed as Maharishi Valmiki Residential Schools.

He further said that the Raichur University will be renamed as Maharishi Valmiki University, news agency ANI reported.

He made the announcement on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, which is celebrated to honor Maharishi Valmiki, the revered author of the Ramayana.

Earlier today, the Karnataka CM paid rich tributes to Valmiki in a series of posts on X.

"Let the life and achievements of Dalit genius, Adi Kavi Valmiki, who wrote the epic Ramayana and showed that talent is not a gift of birth, but an achievement, be an inspiration to all of us," he said.

News Network
October 22,2024

Several Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) schools across India were hit with hoax bomb threats on Tuesday, just days after an explosion occurred near a CRPF school in Delhi. The threats, sent via email late Monday night, targeted schools in Delhi and Hyderabad, according to sources.

Earlier this week, a bomb exploded outside a CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini area, causing significant damage to nearby vehicles and property. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported.

In response to the blast, Delhi Police confiscated CCTV footage from nearby markets as part of their investigation. Sources indicate that surveillance footage captured a suspect at the scene, wearing a white T-shirt, displaying suspicious behavior the night before the explosion.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the explosive device had been hidden in a polythene bag, buried in a shallow pit, and covered with garbage. The blast caused a hole in the school's boundary wall and shattered the window panes and signboards of nearby shops.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Section 3 of the Indian Explosives Act, and other relevant sections.

The FIR states, "A case of an explosion caused by an unknown explosive substance has been registered, and the investigation continues." It also details the damage, noting that the blast left a hole in the boundary wall and affected nearby structures.

The targeted schools serve children from CRPF and other paramilitary families, and the recent threats have heightened concerns. In response, Delhi authorities have placed the city on high alert, ramping up security measures, especially in markets, ahead of the Diwali festival. 

