  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru | Dreams shattered on a rainy night: young doctor dies in horrific Nanthoor road crash

Mangaluru | Dreams shattered on a rainy night: young doctor dies in horrific Nanthoor road crash

coastaldigest.com news network
June 17, 2025

nanthoorcrash.jpg

Mangaluru, June 17: In a heartbreaking tragedy that has left the medical community and residents in shock, a 29-year-old physiotherapy doctor lost his life in a horrific car accident late Monday night on the Nanthoor–Pumpwell stretch. The victim, Dr Mohammad Amal, had only recently begun his professional journey, brimming with dreams and compassion for healing others.

The fatal accident occurred near Taretota around 11:45 pm on June 16, when Dr Amal was driving his Maruti Ciaz in rainy conditions. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to high speed on the slick road, causing the car to hit the central divider and somersault multiple times before landing in a mangled state on the road.

Dr Amal, a native of Alappuzha, Kerala, had recently completed his physiotherapy degree and had joined duty at a private medical college hospital in Deralakatte. He was accompanied at the time by a female friend, a fellow Keralite and a medical student at Kanachur Medical College. She sustained minor injuries and is currently under treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that moments after the crash, vehicles behind came to a screeching halt. In the panic, a heavily loaded lorry approaching at speed lost control and overturned while attempting to brake, adding to the chaos and triggering a heavy traffic jam along the already treacherous Nanthoor–Pumpwell road.

Emergency responders arrived swiftly, but Dr Amal had already succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to the hospital. Police sources confirmed that the crash’s intensity left little chance of survival.

Dr Amal’s untimely death has cast a pall of gloom over his colleagues and the local medical fraternity, many of whom remembered him as a kind and dedicated young man with a bright future.

Kadri traffic police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Meanwhile, calls for better safety measures and awareness around driving during monsoons are growing louder.

What should have been the start of a promising career ended in a cruel twist of fate — a grim reminder of how unforgiving the roads can be, especially during the rains.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 4,2025

stampede1.jpg

Bengaluru, June 4: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden victory celebration turned tragic on Wednesday when a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium left at least 11 dead and 47 injured, according to officials and eyewitness accounts. 

The stampede — Bengaluru’s first in decades — broke out between 4 pm and 5:30 pm at the stadium’s three entry gates (17, 18 and 21), as thousands pushed their way to witness the invite-only historic event. 

Most of the deceased were young men and women, with the youngest being a 13-year-old girl. Many victims are believed to have died from suffocation after being trampled. 

Thirty-three injured victims are still in hospital. At least one is critical. 

Reliable sources said that RCB, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and the state government ignored police advice to postpone the celebrations. 

“We tried to discourage them but there was a mad frenzy. The celebrations had continued into the early hours, and our personnel were exhausted. Though we managed to cancel the victory procession, our request to either confine the celebrations to a single venue or postpone it to Sunday — when emotions would have settled — was ignored,” said a senior police officer. “We simply had no time to prepare. It was a case of ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’.” 

There were heart-wrenching scenes at hospitals. “Yelu, chinna? Appa banddidare, baa maga (Wake up, son. Father has come),” cried the mother of 20-year-old Bhumik. 

His father, Lakshman, was equally inconsolable. “God gave me everything. Now what am I supposed to do without my son? How can I go back home,” he said. 

A traffic policeman deployed at the stadium flagged the “poor coordination” among the police, the fire force and the KSCA. At the time of the stampede, a large number of police personnel were deployed near the Vidhana Soudha, where the state government was felicitating the RCB players. “We didn’t even have clarity on the event’s agenda,” he said. 

After the Vidhana Soudha event ended, large crowds travelled through Cubbon Park to reach the stadium. Despite the huge crowd — estimated at 3 lakh — there was no public address system. 

Shockingly, even after the stampede, another gate near Queen’s Road was opened, and many people streamed in. 

One eyewitness said the security was so overwhelmed that people were allowed in without their entry passes being checked. 

Many were perched on trees. Barricades were broken down and hundreds of discarded footwear lay scattered outside the entry gates. 

A DH journalist at the stadium saw ambulances streaming in and out, their sirens drowned by cries of cheering fans. Many victims had to be taken out in autos. Some ambulances carrying the victims got stuck in the crowd-packed roads around the stadium. 

“I shifted two people barely breathing into an auto,” the officer said. “There was no mercy. Everyone just wanted to get in, no matter what. Everyone was busy making videos.” 

Namma Metro shut five stations and reopened them only when crowds cleared out. 
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar defended the police, saying they did their best. “You saw the crowd. We can’t hit them with sticks.” 

The RCB issued a statement, saying it was “deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents” and “mourns the tragic loss of lives”. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
June 15,2025

gasfield.jpg

In a significant and highly provocative escalation, Israel launched a direct airstrike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, the largest natural gas reserve in the world. The strike hit Phase 14 of the offshore site, sparking a fire and forcing Iran to suspend production of 12 million cubic metres of gas per day.

This is believed to be the first direct Israeli strike on Iran’s civilian energy infrastructure, marking a sharp departure from previous attacks that primarily targeted military and nuclear facilities. The global implications of such a move are potentially severe, as the strike puts shared and strategic energy assets in the Persian Gulf in direct danger.

What Is South Pars and Why Is It So Important?

South Pars, located off the coast of Bushehr Province, is shared between Iran and Qatar (which calls its section the North Field). Together, this reservoir is the world’s largest source of natural gas.

Iran relies on South Pars for over 65 percent of its domestic gas consumption, which powers electricity generation, heating, and the petrochemical sector. While sanctions have limited Iran’s exports, countries like Iraq still receive Iranian gas.

Meanwhile, Qatar's portion of the same field helps supply Europe and Asia with 77 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) each year. It is developed with the backing of energy giants such as Shell and ExxonMobil.

A direct strike on such an asset threatens not just Iran but the entire region's stability, raising alarm about the possibility of attacks on other energy hubs.

Has Israel Crossed a Red Line?

Energy experts and geopolitical analysts suggest this strike represents a strategic shift.

“This is probably the most significant attack on energy infrastructure since Abqaiq,” said Jorge Leon of Rystad Energy, referring to the 2019 drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities that sent shockwaves through global markets.

The targeting of civilian energy infrastructure adds a new, dangerous dimension to the conflict, signaling that economic warfare is now part of the confrontation. With South Pars located near the Strait of Hormuz—a chokepoint for 21 percent of global LNG exports and 14 million barrels of oil daily—any escalation could have worldwide consequences.

Global Energy at Risk

Though South Pars primarily serves Iran’s domestic market, the potential for broader fallout is significant. Escalation could lead to retaliatory attacks on other vital infrastructure, including Qatar’s LNG terminals and Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub.

Oil prices surged up to 14 percent, settling near $73 per barrel, amid fears of a broader energy crisis. With OPEC’s third-largest producer under attack, the possibility of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could cause dramatic spikes in fuel costs and inflation across Europe, Asia, and beyond.

Iran’s Response and Energy Crisis

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian denounced the strike, calling it a “cowardly attack on the lifeline of the Iranian people,” and vowed a strong response. Even before the strike, Iran was battling a worsening energy crisis, with blackouts and gas shortages costing the economy an estimated $250 million per day.

“Damaging this infrastructure is not only inhumane but economically catastrophic,” said Abdollah Babakhani, an Iranian energy expert based in Germany. “Repairing it will take months, possibly years.”

A Precedent With Global Fallout

The strike may signal a new phase of the Iran-Israel conflict, where energy infrastructure becomes a legitimate target. This shift could open the floodgates for regional instability and global energy insecurity, especially if other countries or non-state actors retaliate in kind.

The international community must recognize what’s at stake. If the world’s largest gas field can be bombed with impunity, no energy hub is truly safe—a scenario that could lead to spiraling conflict, inflation, and disruption on a global scale.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 12,2025

Bengaluru, June 12: Karnataka cabinet on Thursday "unanimously" decided to conduct a new Socio-Educational survey, popularly known as caste census, in the state.

"....we have taken a decision in the cabinet. It was a unanimous decision in the cabinet that a new survey is to be conducted," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters after a special cabinet meeting.

He said, "The government will consult the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission....we are going to give 90 days time to survey a fresh and to give the report." The decision comes after the Congress top brass on Tuesday directed the state government to hold caste re-enumeration in Karnataka to address the concerns of some communities, who complained of being left out of the survey that was conducted 10 years ago.

The decision came at a time when the cabinet was already considering the Socio-Educational Survey report that was submitted to the government, based on the survey that was conducted in 2015.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.