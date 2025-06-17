Mangaluru | Dreams shattered on a rainy night: young doctor dies in horrific Nanthoor road crash

Mangaluru, June 17: In a heartbreaking tragedy that has left the medical community and residents in shock, a 29-year-old physiotherapy doctor lost his life in a horrific car accident late Monday night on the Nanthoor–Pumpwell stretch. The victim, Dr Mohammad Amal, had only recently begun his professional journey, brimming with dreams and compassion for healing others.
The fatal accident occurred near Taretota around 11:45 pm on June 16, when Dr Amal was driving his Maruti Ciaz in rainy conditions. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to high speed on the slick road, causing the car to hit the central divider and somersault multiple times before landing in a mangled state on the road.
Dr Amal, a native of Alappuzha, Kerala, had recently completed his physiotherapy degree and had joined duty at a private medical college hospital in Deralakatte. He was accompanied at the time by a female friend, a fellow Keralite and a medical student at Kanachur Medical College. She sustained minor injuries and is currently under treatment.
Eyewitnesses reported that moments after the crash, vehicles behind came to a screeching halt. In the panic, a heavily loaded lorry approaching at speed lost control and overturned while attempting to brake, adding to the chaos and triggering a heavy traffic jam along the already treacherous Nanthoor–Pumpwell road.
Emergency responders arrived swiftly, but Dr Amal had already succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to the hospital. Police sources confirmed that the crash’s intensity left little chance of survival.
Dr Amal’s untimely death has cast a pall of gloom over his colleagues and the local medical fraternity, many of whom remembered him as a kind and dedicated young man with a bright future.
Kadri traffic police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Meanwhile, calls for better safety measures and awareness around driving during monsoons are growing louder.
What should have been the start of a promising career ended in a cruel twist of fate — a grim reminder of how unforgiving the roads can be, especially during the rains.
Comments
Add new comment