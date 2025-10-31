  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Duo arrested for cheating overseas job aspirants of ₹1 crore

News Network
October 31, 2025

Mangaluru: The Kavoor Police have arrested two individuals accused of duping several residents of Mangaluru’s Kavoor area by promising overseas jobs and collecting nearly ₹1 crore without providing employment.

City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C.H. identified the accused as Prakruthi U. (34) of Anekal taluk, Bengaluru, and Aldon Rebeiro (42) of Gangolli, Kundapura.

Acting on a complaint from multiple victims, police registered a case at the Kavoor Police Station. During the probe, officers recovered 24 passports, allegedly seized from the victims under the pretext of visa processing, along with 43 grams of gold ornaments worth about ₹4.3 lakh and two mobile phones from the accused in Bengaluru.

Both suspects were taken into custody and produced before the jurisdictional court, the commissioner said.

According to investigators, around 40 people were cheated within Kavoor Police Station limits, while another complaint was filed at Mulki Police Station by a victim claiming similar fraud. The investigation is ongoing.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of ACP (North Sub-Division) Shrikant K and led by Inspector Raghavendra M. Byndoor, assisted by PSI Mallikarjun Biradar, Head Constable Nagarathna, and Constables Raghavendra, Praveen, and Riyaz.

News Network
October 22,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 22: Police opened fire on a man allegedly involved in illegal cattle transportation after he tried to evade arrest, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district when the accused, identified as Abdullah (40), a native of Kasaragod in Kerala, was transporting ten cattle in a vehicle, they said.

According to police, when signalled to stop, Abdullah allegedly sped away, leading to a chase spanning about 10 km.

During the pursuit, he reportedly rammed the police jeep from behind, prompting the sub-inspector to open fire one round aimed at the vehicle and another that struck Abdullah in the leg, a senior police officer claimed.

He was immediately shifted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru for treatment. Another suspect accompanying him managed to escape, he said.

Police said Abdullah is a repeat offender, with a previous case registered against him under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act at the Bellare Police Station earlier this year.

A case has been registered, and efforts are on to trace the absconding accused, police added.

News Network
October 27,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 27. The School Education and Literacy Department in Dakshina Kannada is implementing a rigorous plan to recover approximately 20 lost working days this academic year. Following time lost due to heavy monsoons and the recent extension of Dasara holidays for the socio-economic census, schools will soon see mandatory extra classes and classes scheduled even on certain government holidays.

The district’s Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), G. S. Shashidhar, confirmed that a target of 244 working days must be met in every academic year. "We are now charting out detailed plans to compensate for the significant loss of days," he stated.

The compensatory measures, for which an official circular is expected shortly, will involve extending the school day by one hour for both primary and high school students across the district.

Furthermore, the DDPI mentioned that there is a proposal to conduct classes on certain government holidays, particularly those marking 'Jayantis' (birth anniversaries). However, he clarified that Sundays will remain holidays to ensure adequate rest for both students and teachers. Full-day classes on Saturdays have already been implemented as part of the initial strategy.

The move has been largely welcomed by school administrators, who see it as a necessary step to ensure the comprehensive coverage of the syllabus. A government high school headmistress pointed out, "Post-Dasara, many academic days are dedicated to co-curricular activities like sports meets and Prathibha Karanji events. These extra classes will significantly help us to complete the curriculum on time."

The practice of holding special classes is not new to the region; several government and aided schools had already begun conducting extra classes for SSLC students on holidays even before the Dasara break. These new, district-wide measures aim to systematize the recovery process, ensuring all students catch up on lost instructional time and maintain academic momentum.

News Network
October 19,2025

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has recorded a strong performance in the first half of the fiscal year 2025–26, driven by a sharp rise in international passenger traffic despite global and domestic aviation challenges.

Between April and September 2025, MIA handled over 1.24 million passengers, marking a 10.9% increase compared to the same period last year. Total passenger numbers rose from 1.1 million to 1.2 million, underscoring the airport’s growing significance as a regional aviation hub.

Surge in International Travel

The standout growth came from international operations, which saw a remarkable 22.1% increase, reaching 0.4 million passengers. Domestic passenger traffic also registered steady growth of 6.2%, totalling 0.8 million during the six-month period.

Growth in Air Traffic Movements

MIA also witnessed a significant rise in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), recording 9,245 ATMs — a 16.2% jump over the previous year. Of these, 6,933 were domestic (up 17.7%) and 2,218 international (up 14.3%). The airport additionally handled 94 general aviation or chartered flight movements.

Record-Breaking Days

MIA achieved its second-highest single-day passenger traffic on April 12, 2025, when 8,103 passengers travelled through the airport. This record was soon broken on October 1, 2025, when the airport facilitated 8,168 passengers in a single day.

The Dasara holiday season further showcased MIA’s capability to manage peak travel efficiently. Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi remained the top domestic destinations, followed by Hyderabad and Chennai, while Dubai and Abu Dhabi continued to lead the list of international routes.

Airport’s Resilience

An airport spokesperson said that despite global disruptions and regional uncertainties, MIA has maintained its operational momentum and continues to play a vital role in connecting coastal Karnataka to key domestic and global destinations.

