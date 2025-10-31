Mangaluru: Duo arrested for cheating overseas job aspirants of ₹1 crore

Mangaluru: The Kavoor Police have arrested two individuals accused of duping several residents of Mangaluru’s Kavoor area by promising overseas jobs and collecting nearly ₹1 crore without providing employment.

City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C.H. identified the accused as Prakruthi U. (34) of Anekal taluk, Bengaluru, and Aldon Rebeiro (42) of Gangolli, Kundapura.

Acting on a complaint from multiple victims, police registered a case at the Kavoor Police Station. During the probe, officers recovered 24 passports, allegedly seized from the victims under the pretext of visa processing, along with 43 grams of gold ornaments worth about ₹4.3 lakh and two mobile phones from the accused in Bengaluru.

Both suspects were taken into custody and produced before the jurisdictional court, the commissioner said.

According to investigators, around 40 people were cheated within Kavoor Police Station limits, while another complaint was filed at Mulki Police Station by a victim claiming similar fraud. The investigation is ongoing.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of ACP (North Sub-Division) Shrikant K and led by Inspector Raghavendra M. Byndoor, assisted by PSI Mallikarjun Biradar, Head Constable Nagarathna, and Constables Raghavendra, Praveen, and Riyaz.