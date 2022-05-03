  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru embraces ‘true spirit’ of Eid al-Fitr two years after covid-19

News Network
May 3, 2022

Mangaluru, May 3: The coastal city of Mangaluru today witnessed the celebration of Eid al-Fitr with thousands of Muslims offering prayers at mosques and prayer grounds.

In fact a few areas in neighbouring Uttara Kannada and Udupi district had celebrated Eid yesterday (Monday) following reports of moon sighting in remote areas in the previous evening. 

However, most of the Muslims in the twin coastal district of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi completed the 30th fasting yesterday and celebrated Eid today. Muslims in rest of Karnataka also celebrated Eid today, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan

With this, a truly festive mood has gripped the region almost two years after muted celebrations.

Mangaluru residents said they were able to embrace the true spirit of Eid two years after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Residents were seen exchanging Eid greetings freely for the first time after two years of covid-19 protocols. 

Overwhelmed by the sights, some were seen at prayer grounds taking pictures and videos of the momentous occasion.

For some tiny tots, aged four, this was the first Eid prayer of their life. After prayers, residents rushed home to have their first breakfast after Ramadan.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 26,2022

Mangaluru, Apr 26: Combating the communalism in an effective way in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, a youth belonging to Hindu community has hosted an iftar party in a masjid as part of his wedding celebration. 

The heart-warming development comes in the wake of a series of hate campaigns against Muslims by hardline Hindutva outfits in the region.

The groom who set an example is Chandrashekhar Jeddu from Bairikatte near Vittla in Bantwal taluk of the coastal district. He is a member of the Bairikatte Friends Group.

Chandrashekhar entered wedlock on April 24. He was not ready to led down his Muslim friends who could not eat anything at his wedding party due to the Ramadan fasting. Hence, he decided to host an iftar party at the Bairikatte Jalaaliya Jum’a Masjid for all the Muslims of the village.

The Masjid management committee and Maoonatul Islam Youth Committee president and office bearers honoured the groom on the mosque premises and urged the Hindus and Muslims to live like children of same mother and friends for ever.

News Network
May 3,2022

Jodhpur, May 3: In an unfortunate development, a clash erupted between members of two communities over hoisting a flag on a freedom fighter’s statue in Jodhpur’s Jalori Gate area late last night. 

Miscreants pelted stones and it led to a few policemen getting injured. Meanwhile internet services being suspended in the district.

According to the police, the incident took place at 11.10 pm on Monday. The clashes started over some flags that were put up on the occasion of Parashuram Jayanti, which is on the same day as Eid.

“There were flags of Parashuram near the area where namaaz is offered. There was a dispute about removing the flags as the local Muslim community puts up a flag on the occasion of Eid,” said Additional Director General (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria.

With the area being adjacent to the Eidgah and the possibility of a large number of people offering namaaz in the area on Eid, the police commissioner intervened and did not let the crowd come near the place. 

“But while dispersing, tension escalated and there was stone pelting. At present, the situation is under control and internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur,” Ghumaria added.

“The tension resulting from a clash between two groups in Jodhpur’s Jalori gate is unfortunate. I have instructed the administration to maintain peace and order at any cost. Respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood in Jodhpur, Marwar, I appeal to all sides to help in maintaining peace and law and order,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Tuesday morning. Jodhpur is the chief minister’s home district.

Agencies
April 30,2022

New Delhi, Apr 30: India’s severe heatwaves are expected to stretch into early next month, meaning millions of people will have to endure more days of dangerous temperatures and hours-long power cuts.

The South Asian nation is bracing for temperatures to rise to a record high, according to Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, head of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The agency is working with states and the union government’s disaster management arm to get early warnings to those on the ground, he said in an interview in New Delhi.

Thermometer readings have already reached 46 degrees Celsius in central and northern India, with two months to go before the monsoon season that typically brings cooling rains. They hit the highest since 1901 last month. The heat has tested power grids as air conditioners run on full blast and threatened wheat crops. Local authorities are implementing action plans to manage health risks and even deaths, Mohapatra said.

 “Why is it exceptionally warm this year? The only reason is global warming,” said Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. “We have looked at data for seventy years and at the intensity, the number of heatwaves is directly in response to global warming.”

India is expected to suffer more frequent and intense heatwaves, extreme rainfall and erratic monsoons in the coming decades as the planet warms, according to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. McKinsey estimates that work hours lost to heatwaves could cause losses of as much as $250 billion, or 4.5 per cent of gross domestic product, by the end of the decade.

For India, the world’s poorest super-emitter, adapting to a hotter Earth is as urgent a task as cutting planet-warming emissions. A recent study showed a 62 per cent rise in heat-related deaths in the last 20 years. An official assessment of climate change published in 2020 showed that the frequency and intensity of droughts and cyclones had significantly increased in the last six decades. The number of days of intense rainfall and the pace at which sea levels are rising have more than doubled over that period.

The disasters underscore how countries like India, which are responsible for relatively little of the greenhouse gases accumulated in the atmosphere, often bear the brunt of climate impacts. That means spending billions to protect themselves instead of investing in economic development that could lift millions out of poverty. These countries, especially in Africa, also tend to lack resources to monitor and forecast the weather so they can better prepare for extreme events.

India is investing to improve its observational data and computing capabilities to build better climate models, said Mohapatra. The IMD managed to cut the number of deaths caused by cyclones to six in 2021 from 10,000 a year in 1999 by making more accurate short-term predictions.

Still, the country is racing against the clock as more erratic weather becomes harder to forecast. “Worsening climate change is limiting predictability of events,” said Mohapatra.

For now, local governments may have to consider a range of measures to keep people safe from the heat, Mohapatra said. They could restrict school hours to the cooler morning hours of 7 am to 11 am, advise against farm and construction work in the afternoon and provide extra support to street vendors, outdoor workers, police and to those living in city slums without access to cooling devices.

On Thursday evening, the meteorological department issued an orange alert for the next five days for northwest and central India. The region, home to some of the world’s most polluted air, hasn’t received the light summer rain that usually comes in April and May to lower temperatures and wash away dirty particulate matter.

“IPCC projections clearly show that the heat intensity is increasing and encroaching on our daily lives, and the impact is on vulnerable people who have little resources in regions where we don’t even have observations,” said Koll from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. “We need higher resolution data and, more importantly, we need long-term policies.”

