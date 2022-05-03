Mangaluru embraces ‘true spirit’ of Eid al-Fitr two years after covid-19

Mangaluru, May 3: The coastal city of Mangaluru today witnessed the celebration of Eid al-Fitr with thousands of Muslims offering prayers at mosques and prayer grounds.

In fact a few areas in neighbouring Uttara Kannada and Udupi district had celebrated Eid yesterday (Monday) following reports of moon sighting in remote areas in the previous evening.

However, most of the Muslims in the twin coastal district of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi completed the 30th fasting yesterday and celebrated Eid today. Muslims in rest of Karnataka also celebrated Eid today, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan

With this, a truly festive mood has gripped the region almost two years after muted celebrations.

Mangaluru residents said they were able to embrace the true spirit of Eid two years after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Residents were seen exchanging Eid greetings freely for the first time after two years of covid-19 protocols.

Overwhelmed by the sights, some were seen at prayer grounds taking pictures and videos of the momentous occasion.

For some tiny tots, aged four, this was the first Eid prayer of their life. After prayers, residents rushed home to have their first breakfast after Ramadan.