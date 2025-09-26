Mangaluru Expat's Mortal Remains Repatriated from Dubai Thanks to KCF Community Efforts

Dubai/ Mangaluru, Sept 26: In an inspiring display of community solidarity, the body of the late Thilakananda Poojary, a familiar face originally from Neerakatte, Uppinnangady on the outskirts of Mangaluru, has been successfully and swiftly repatriated from Dubai to his homeland. This critical logistical and humanitarian mission was spearheaded by the Karnataka Cultural Foundation (KCF) UAE, bringing profound relief to his grieving family.

Following Mr. Poojary's unfortunate demise in the UAE, his family faced the immediate and overwhelming challenge of navigating complex death formalities and official documentation—a process often protracted and confusing for those far from familiar resources.

The KCF UAE team launched a rapid and selfless intervention. Key members, notably Mr. Samad Birali, Mr. Muhammed Hakeem Turkalike, and Ashraf KMS Saudi, coordinated closely with various government departments. Their efforts were crucial in securing the necessary clearances. Furthermore, Mr. Hidayath Addoor provided essential assistance with the Indian Embassy formalities, ensuring all legal and diplomatic requirements were met efficiently.

This selfless response is a testament to KCF’s consistent commitment to social service, highlighting their role as a vital support system for the expatriate community. Their tireless work ensured the repatriation process was completed with dignity and speed, allowing the deceased to be returned to the Dakshina Kannada region for his final rites. This successful transfer stands as a powerful demonstration of the compassion and efficiency provided by the Karnataka Cultural Foundation in the UAE.