  2. Mangaluru Expat's Mortal Remains Repatriated from Dubai Thanks to KCF Community Efforts

Mangaluru Expat's Mortal Remains Repatriated from Dubai Thanks to KCF Community Efforts

coastaldigest.com news network
September 26, 2025

Dubai/ Mangaluru, Sept 26: In an inspiring display of community solidarity, the body of the late Thilakananda Poojary, a familiar face originally from Neerakatte, Uppinnangady on the outskirts of Mangaluru, has been successfully and swiftly repatriated from Dubai to his homeland. This critical logistical and humanitarian mission was spearheaded by the Karnataka Cultural Foundation (KCF) UAE, bringing profound relief to his grieving family.

Following Mr. Poojary's unfortunate demise in the UAE, his family faced the immediate and overwhelming challenge of navigating complex death formalities and official documentation—a process often protracted and confusing for those far from familiar resources.

The KCF UAE team launched a rapid and selfless intervention. Key members, notably Mr. Samad Birali, Mr. Muhammed Hakeem Turkalike, and Ashraf KMS Saudi, coordinated closely with various government departments. Their efforts were crucial in securing the necessary clearances. Furthermore, Mr. Hidayath Addoor provided essential assistance with the Indian Embassy formalities, ensuring all legal and diplomatic requirements were met efficiently.

This selfless response is a testament to KCF’s consistent commitment to social service, highlighting their role as a vital support system for the expatriate community. Their tireless work ensured the repatriation process was completed with dignity and speed, allowing the deceased to be returned to the Dakshina Kannada region for his final rites. This successful transfer stands as a powerful demonstration of the compassion and efficiency provided by the Karnataka Cultural Foundation in the UAE.

News Network
September 19,2025

New Delhi: India on Friday said it expects Saudi Arabia to keep in mind "mutual interests and sensitivities" in the wake of Riyadh sealing a strategic defence pact with Pakistan.

The agreement states that "any aggression against either of the two countries shall be considered as an aggression against both".

"India and Saudi Arabia have a wide-ranging strategic partnership that has deepened considerably in the last few years," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We expect that our strategic partnership will keep in mind mutual interests and sensitivities," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a question at his weekly media briefing.

The "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" was signed by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

Sharif, accompanied by Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, was on a visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint statement said the new defence agreement reflects the "shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security" and it "aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression." Pakistan has been a key ally of Saudi Arabia and both sides have a relationship in the defence sector.
 

News Network
September 12,2025

Brahmavar, Sept 12: A shocking crime rocked Kokkarne village in Brahmavar taluk, Udupi district, on Friday morning when a 23-year-old woman was brutally stabbed by her rejected lover.

The victim, identified as Rakshita of Poojaribettu, Kokkarne, was attacked while on her way to work in Manipal. Police said her neighbour, Karthik Poojary, intercepted her on a bike and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife.

Investigations revealed that Karthik had been pressuring Rakshita to marry him, but her family opposed the proposal. After she blocked his phone number two weeks ago, Karthik allegedly plotted the assault. On the morning of her birthday, he attacked her, inflicting stab wounds on her neck and chest near the ribs.

Rakshita sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to KMC Hospital, Manipal, where her condition is reported to be critical.

A case has been registered at Brahmavar police station. Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar confirmed the incident and said a probe is in progress.

coastaldigest.com news network
September 23,2025

Udupi, Sep 23: A 21-year-old youth lost his life in a gruesome hit-and-run accident at Kaup, Udupi district, on Monday, September 22, while returning home from Mangaluru.

The victim has been identified as Anush Bhandary, a resident of Santhekatte-Kallianpur. He was reportedly on his scooter when an unidentified vehicle struck him. Sources suggest that after the initial collision, other vehicles may have run over his body, causing severe mutilation.

Anush had previously worked in Bengaluru but had returned to Udupi just six months ago and was employed in Mangaluru at the time of the incident.

The body was shifted to the Ajjarkad Government Hospital in Udupi, where post-mortem formalities were carried out.

Kaup police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

