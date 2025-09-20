Mangaluru Eyes Global Stage as India’s Next Data Centre Powerhouse

Mangaluru, often hailed as the “Silicon Beach of India,” is preparing to make its mark as the nation’s next big data centre hub. With its strategic coastal advantage and proximity to international submarine cable routes, the city is uniquely positioned to anchor India’s digital future.

The Karnataka government is expected to make a formal announcement during Technovanza 2025 next week, underscoring Mangaluru’s emergence as the state’s coastal digital gateway.

Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), said Mumbai and Chennai have long leveraged their coastal strengths to dominate the sector, while Bengaluru—despite being the state’s tech capital—faces limitations of land availability, power supply, and its inland geography.

“Karnataka already has one of the most progressive data centre policies in the country, with land subsidies, green energy incentives, and single-window clearances. Mangaluru naturally stands out as our strategic coastal choice—offering submarine cable connectivity, three SEZs, and a major port,” Gupta noted.

Industry players are already taking notice. Global brands like Nidec, Bose Professionals, and Hexaware, alongside local innovators including Niveus Solutions, Robosoft, Novigo, Unicourt, and Elogixa, have built a thriving tech ecosystem in the region.

According to Rohith Bhat, a founding member of the Silicon Beach Program and founder of Wrkwrk, 99Games, and Robosoft, India may require 17–20 gigawatts of data centre capacity in the next five to ten years. “Mangaluru can aim to secure at least 20% of that demand. While data centres may not create massive direct employment, they generate billions in revenue and establish the foundation for a resilient digital economy,” he said.

Gupta added that Mangaluru’s ability to combine operational reliability with global digital connectivity places it in a league of its own. “By anchoring the next wave of investments here, Karnataka can not only close the gap with national leaders but set new global benchmarks for building India’s future-ready, green, and resilient digital backbone,” he stressed.