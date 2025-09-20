  1. Home
  Mangaluru Eyes Global Stage as India's Next Data Centre Powerhouse

September 18, 2025

Mangaluru, often hailed as the “Silicon Beach of India,” is preparing to make its mark as the nation’s next big data centre hub. With its strategic coastal advantage and proximity to international submarine cable routes, the city is uniquely positioned to anchor India’s digital future.

The Karnataka government is expected to make a formal announcement during Technovanza 2025 next week, underscoring Mangaluru’s emergence as the state’s coastal digital gateway.

Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), said Mumbai and Chennai have long leveraged their coastal strengths to dominate the sector, while Bengaluru—despite being the state’s tech capital—faces limitations of land availability, power supply, and its inland geography.

“Karnataka already has one of the most progressive data centre policies in the country, with land subsidies, green energy incentives, and single-window clearances. Mangaluru naturally stands out as our strategic coastal choice—offering submarine cable connectivity, three SEZs, and a major port,” Gupta noted.

Industry players are already taking notice. Global brands like Nidec, Bose Professionals, and Hexaware, alongside local innovators including Niveus Solutions, Robosoft, Novigo, Unicourt, and Elogixa, have built a thriving tech ecosystem in the region.

According to Rohith Bhat, a founding member of the Silicon Beach Program and founder of Wrkwrk, 99Games, and Robosoft, India may require 17–20 gigawatts of data centre capacity in the next five to ten years. “Mangaluru can aim to secure at least 20% of that demand. While data centres may not create massive direct employment, they generate billions in revenue and establish the foundation for a resilient digital economy,” he said.

Gupta added that Mangaluru’s ability to combine operational reliability with global digital connectivity places it in a league of its own. “By anchoring the next wave of investments here, Karnataka can not only close the gap with national leaders but set new global benchmarks for building India’s future-ready, green, and resilient digital backbone,” he stressed.

September 11,2025

Kalaburagi, Sept 11: A mild earthquake of magnitude 2.3 struck in Sirachand Gram Panchayat of Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Thursday. The tremor was felt at 8.17 am with an epicentre 0.5 km of Jawalga village coming under Alur Gram Panchayat of Aland taluk.

The intensity observed is low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 20-25 kms from the epicentre.

This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low though there might be local vibrations felt, the officials of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said.

Pointing out that the epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map, they asserted that the people need not panic as the magnitude and intensity observed are low.

District In-Charge Minister Priyank Kharge said that Department of Mines and Geology officials, tahsildar, and police officials have visited the site and conducted an inspection.

September 8,2025

Mangaluru may be a booming hub for education and healthcare, but when it comes to air connectivity, the city is left wanting.

A petition by Sidharth Agrawal has thrown light on the ordeal of thousands of students who flock to the region’s prestigious institutions. Between Mangaluru and neighbouring Udupi, there are nearly 300 engineering, medical, and management colleges. From Uttar Pradesh alone, around 40,000 students make their way here every year. Yet, there is no direct Lucknow–Mangaluru flight.

The result? Endless layovers. Students currently depend on connecting flights via Bengaluru — seven a day from Lucknow to Bengaluru and another seven from Bengaluru to Mangaluru — turning what should be a simple trip into a long, exhausting journey.

The connectivity crunch doesn’t end there. Just days ago, a parent from West Bengal, Ananda Roy, took to X demanding more flights on the Mangaluru–Kolkata route. “Most of the travellers are students and patients going to Manipal,” she wrote, calling for a survey to assess the growing demand.

Frequent flyers have also been pressing for direct links to Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata — destinations that send a steady stream of students, patients, tourists, and business travellers to the coastal belt.

For a city that prides itself on being a national destination for learning and healthcare, the lack of direct flights is more than an inconvenience. It is a bottleneck that urgently needs fixing.

September 12,2025

In a gruesome incident, an Indian national was brutally murdered at a motel in the US city of Dallas on Wednesday, September 10. The victim, who has been identified as 50-year-old Chandramouli Nagamalliah, was attacked and beheaded by an employee of the motel. 

The Dallas police have identified the accused as 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, who has been arrested and charged with capital murder. 

As per reports, Chandramouli had approached a female colleague and Cobos-Martinez while they were cleaning one of the rooms in the motel and told them not to use a washing machine that was already broken. 

An arrest affidavit, which was accessed by Fox 4 News, revealed that Cobos-Martinez got triggered by the fact that Chandramouli asked the female colleague to translate what he had just said to them, instead of addressing him directly. 

Enraged over this, the suspect left the motel, came back with a machete and began to attack Chandramouli, who ran through the parking lot of the motel, trying to escape the attack. The accused ran after him. 

It has also been reported that Chandramouli’s wife and son, who were present at the motel’s front room, had rushed out to help him. However the accused pushed them away and continued to brutally assault him, eventually beheading him in front of his wife and son. 

Cobos-Martine, who has a prior criminal history in Houston, including arrests for auto theft and assault, is being held without bond. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

Reacting to the incident, the Consulate General of India in Houston, expressed their condolences over the death of Chandramouli, who is reported to be a native of Karnataka. “Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely," the Consulate General of India in Houston said.

A fundraiser has been set up by friends and family of the victim in Dallas to help cover funeral expenses, immediate living costs, and his son's college education. Funeral services for Nagamallaiah are scheduled for Saturday.

