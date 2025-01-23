Mangaluru eyes Japanese investments to boost trade and local economy

Mangaluru, Jan 24: A high-level meeting to foster trade ties and attract Japanese companies to Mangaluru was held on Wednesday, focusing on leveraging the region’s robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and strategic connectivity.

Hosted by Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Anand G. Pai, the session welcomed a Japanese delegation led by Prof. Gopal Mugeraya, Vice-President of Technical Education at NITTE, and included prominent figures such as Komatsu Shinya, Prefectural Assembly Member and Former Vice Chairman of Japan; Katsutoshi Seiwa, Director of Industrial Technology Innovation Division; and Kotaro Kurosaka, CEO of Sanyo Machinery Company, among others.

Anand G. Pai highlighted KCCI’s pivotal role in promoting trade and commerce, particularly the opportunities offered by the Mangalore Special Economic Zone Limited (MSEZL), which has already garnered interest from a multinational corporation. Pai assured the delegation of KCCI’s unwavering support to facilitate smooth business operations in the region. He also invoked Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta’s "Back to Ooru" vision, urging Indians in Japan to invest in Mangaluru to spur local employment and boost MSMEs.

Capt. Chowta, who felicitated the Japanese delegates, pledged full support, including land allocation, streamlined compliance processes, and potential government grants. He emphasized plans to collaborate with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to secure additional funding for these initiatives.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath lauded Japan’s technological leadership and appreciated its interest in the region. He also commended MP Chowta’s advocacy for infrastructure development as a foundation for such collaborations.

KCCI Vice-President Ahmed Mudassar, Secretary Aditya Padmanabha Pai, and other key officials were also present at the meeting, which is expected to pave the way for enhanced trade relations and local economic growth.