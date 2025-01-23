  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru eyes Japanese investments to boost trade and local economy

January 24, 2025

Mangaluru, Jan 24: A high-level meeting to foster trade ties and attract Japanese companies to Mangaluru was held on Wednesday, focusing on leveraging the region’s robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and strategic connectivity.

Hosted by Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Anand G. Pai, the session welcomed a Japanese delegation led by Prof. Gopal Mugeraya, Vice-President of Technical Education at NITTE, and included prominent figures such as Komatsu Shinya, Prefectural Assembly Member and Former Vice Chairman of Japan; Katsutoshi Seiwa, Director of Industrial Technology Innovation Division; and Kotaro Kurosaka, CEO of Sanyo Machinery Company, among others.

Anand G. Pai highlighted KCCI’s pivotal role in promoting trade and commerce, particularly the opportunities offered by the Mangalore Special Economic Zone Limited (MSEZL), which has already garnered interest from a multinational corporation. Pai assured the delegation of KCCI’s unwavering support to facilitate smooth business operations in the region. He also invoked Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta’s "Back to Ooru" vision, urging Indians in Japan to invest in Mangaluru to spur local employment and boost MSMEs.

Capt. Chowta, who felicitated the Japanese delegates, pledged full support, including land allocation, streamlined compliance processes, and potential government grants. He emphasized plans to collaborate with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to secure additional funding for these initiatives.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath lauded Japan’s technological leadership and appreciated its interest in the region. He also commended MP Chowta’s advocacy for infrastructure development as a foundation for such collaborations.

KCCI Vice-President Ahmed Mudassar, Secretary Aditya Padmanabha Pai, and other key officials were also present at the meeting, which is expected to pave the way for enhanced trade relations and local economic growth.

January 23,2025

Mangaluru, Jan 23: A unisex salon in the city was targeted by miscreants belonging to a Hindutva organization, who accused the salon of unethical activities. 

The activists vandalized the salon named 'Colors' near KSRTC in Bejai, Mangaluru, causing extensive damage by destroying furniture and shattering glass.

The group demanded the immediate closure of all massage centers within Mangaluru city, alleging improper conduct at such establishments. 

Following home minister G Parameshwara’s direction to immediately take action against those who are responsible for the attack, the City Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested Prasad Attavar, the leader of the Rama Sene.

Authorities have charged Attavar and are investigating the incident further. This event has raised concerns about the increase in vigilante actions, with local authorities urging the public to respect legal processes and maintain calm. The salon owner has filed a complaint seeking justice for the damages incurred.

January 15,2025

The US consulate in Bengaluru will hold its ‘site-dedication ceremony’ on January 17, with officials confirming that the location of the upcoming consulate will be disclosed during the event. Sources indicate that the site could be in either the Central Business District or Whitefield.

While the consulate building is under development, visa services may temporarily begin at the JW Marriott hotel, which currently houses the United States Commercial Service (USCS) office.

Bengaluru has long advocated for the establishment of a US consulate, and with its opening, residents of the city and Karnataka will no longer need to travel to other states for their US visa applications.

It was in January of the previous year that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during his visit to Bengaluru, expressed his intention to urge the US Ambassador to India to establish a consulate in the city. This move follows the announcement during Prime Minister Modi’s June 2023 visit to the US, where it was revealed that two new US consulates would open in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, and India would set up a mission in Seattle.

January 16,2025

Mangaluru, Jan 16: In an unimaginable twist of fate, the vibrant life of 19-year-old K Ahmed Shaheem was abruptly cut short on the evening of January 15, as he collapsed and passed away while enjoying a game of badminton with friends at Falnir, Mangaluru.

Shaheem, the beloved son of Shareef, originally from Addoor and currently residing at Ivory Tower, Attavar, Mangaluru, was in the prime of his youth. 

A student pursuing his graduation at a local private college, Shaheem had a bright future ahead, filled with dreams and ambitions. His sudden death has left family, friends, and the entire community in shock and grief.

Witnesses recount the heart-wrenching moment when Shaheem, in the middle of an energetic game, suddenly fell to the ground. His friends, devastated by the sight, rushed him to the hospital in the hope of saving his life. But tragically, doctors confirmed that he had passed away by the time he arrived.

Shaheem was not only a student, but also a passionate individual deeply involved in various social organizations, where he touched many lives with his kindness and commitment. His sudden departure has left a void that can never be filled, and his memory will remain forever etched in the hearts of all who knew him.

As his family mourns the loss of their precious son, the community stands in solidarity, deeply moved by the untimely loss of a young life that had so much promise.

