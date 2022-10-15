  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Five ex-PFI activists booked under UAPA

News Network
October 15, 2022

Mangaluru, Oct 15: A case has been registered against five activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities after the raids conducted in their premises on October 13.

The accused are from Jokatte, Kasba Bengre, Ullal, Kinya and Adyar area in Dakshina Kannada district police sources said.

The activists were charged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the IPC. The accused are being questioned, they said.

News Network
October 5,2022

siblings.jpg

Sullia: A brother-sister duo was killed when as their scooter was knocked down by a speeding car on Subramanya-Jalsoor state highway at Elimale in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada on October 4. 

The victims are Moksha and Nishant, children of Devidas, resident of Kadapala Bajinadka. Nishant was a student at Sullia junior college, while Moksha was a fifth grade student of Devachalla government model higher primary school.

Nishant was riding the scooter with Moksha riding pillion. When they approached midway at Elimale and Jabale, their scooter was hit by a speeding Maruti car. Both were seriously injured in the accident and were taken to Sullia government hospital immediately by locals.

Nishant succumbed on the way, while his sister Moksha breathed her last as she was being taken to Mangaluru for higher treatment.

News Network
October 13,2022

Dehradun, Oct 13: Five police personnel from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad were injured and a woman was killed while chasing a mining mafia in Uttarakhand.

The woman, who was killed in an exchange of fire between cops and the mining mafia's aides, was identified as Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gurtaj Bhullar.

Two police officials were shot at while three were injured in other ways in a clash that broke out when a Moradabad Police team reached Uttarakhand's Jaspur to arrest a mining mafia called Zafar.

According to the police, Zafar was carrying a reward of ₹ 50,000 and was believed to be hiding in Mr Bhullar's house.

Following the death of the BJP leader's wife, angry villagers took four policemen hostage. A murder case has also been registered against the UP Police in Uttarakhand.

"The accused is a wanted criminal carrying a reward of ₹ 50,000. He escaped from there (Bharatpur village). When our police team reached, they were taken hostage and their weapons were snatched," Moradabad senior cop Shalabh Mathur said, as quoted by news agency.

While five policemen are being treated at a hospital, two remain missing and a hunt is on to locate them.

News Network
October 6,2022

indian.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 6: Four members of an Indian-origin family in the US, including an eight-month-old girl, who had been missing for days, have been found dead in an orchard in California, news agency PTI has said, quoting reports. 

8-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents - 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh - were kidnapped at a business, a trucking company, from Merced County in Northern California on Monday. The baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, was also kidnapped, according to Merced County police.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the bodies of the four were found on Wednesday evening in an orchard near Indiana Road & Hutchinson Road.  According to the police, a farm worker near the orchard found the bodies before contacting the authorities. 

"There are no words to describe the anger I feel," Sherrif Warnke said during a press conference Wednesday evening, as quoted by news agency PTI.

On Wednesday, the police released a video showing the moment the family was kidnapped. The video shows Jasdeep and Amandeep coming out of the business with their hands tied together. A few seconds later, the baby and her mother can be seen coming out of the building with the kidnapper. All four members of the family were then led into a truck before departing the scene. 

A day after the family was kidnapped, the police took a suspected kidnapper - 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado - into custody who according to the cops tried to take his own life. Salgado is currently recovering at a hospital. 

"There's a special place in hell for this guy," Sherrif Warnke said about Salgado.

The Merced County police said that Salgado's family contacted the cops and reported that he has confessed to his crime.

Jasdeep's parents Dr Randhir Singh and Kirpal Kaur are natives of Harsi Pind village in Tanda block of Hoshiarpur.

