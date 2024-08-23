Mangaluru gears up for grand Tulu language and culture festival

Mangaluru: The All-India Tulu Federation, established for the development of Tulu language and culture, will hold one of the biggest shows based on Tuluva culture in Mangaluru city on August 24.

Nearly 46 Tulu service organisations across the country and some from abroad will participate as delegates and performers.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, president of the organising committee, A C Bhandary said the event will be known as the Tulunad Folk Uchcha.

According to him, on August 24 at 8.30 am, the Tuluvera Dibbana procession will be held from Mangalore University to the Town Hall, in which about eight folk art ensembles will take part.

"Mangaluru South MLA D Veda Vyasa Kamat will inaugurate and the guests will be well-known Tulu people such as Divakara Shetty Sangli, Nagriguthu Rohit Shetty, Karnoor Mohan Rai and Ashok Pakkala," Bhandary said.

According to him, about 13 Tulu service organisations will participate in Tulunada Kalapanth.

Senior playwright, actor, producer and director Tonse Vijayakumar Shetty will be felicitated with the Permeda Tuluve 2024 award during the event, he added.

There will also be an art exhibition, Bhandary said.