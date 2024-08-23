  1. Home
  Mangaluru gears up for grand Tulu language and culture festival

News Network
August 23, 2024

Mangaluru: The All-India Tulu Federation, established for the development of Tulu language and culture, will hold one of the biggest shows based on Tuluva culture in Mangaluru city on August 24.

Nearly 46 Tulu service organisations across the country and some from abroad will participate as delegates and performers.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, president of the organising committee, A C Bhandary said the event will be known as the Tulunad Folk Uchcha.

According to him, on August 24 at 8.30 am, the Tuluvera Dibbana procession will be held from Mangalore University to the Town Hall, in which about eight folk art ensembles will take part.

"Mangaluru South MLA D Veda Vyasa Kamat will inaugurate and the guests will be well-known Tulu people such as Divakara Shetty Sangli, Nagriguthu Rohit Shetty, Karnoor Mohan Rai and Ashok Pakkala," Bhandary said.

According to him, about 13 Tulu service organisations will participate in Tulunada Kalapanth.

Senior playwright, actor, producer and director Tonse Vijayakumar Shetty will be felicitated with the Permeda Tuluve 2024 award during the event, he added.

There will also be an art exhibition, Bhandary said.

News Network
August 22,2024

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Dr BR Ambedkar Circle, successfully treated a Vietnamese chef who suffered a severe heart attack shortly after his ship docked in Mangaluru. 

The 39-year-old crew member, part of a vessel with a 19-member crew, was initially administered first aid at a local hospital, before being transferred to KMC Hospital the following day.

Unfortunately, the patient experienced a re-infarction during the night, necessitating an urgent rescue angioplasty. The emergency procedure was expertly performed by a dedicated medical team led by Dr Padmanabh Kamath, senior interventional cardiologist at KMC Hospital, along with the skilled anaesthesia team, including Dr Aishwarya and Dr Lavanya, on Aug 18.

“We were faced with a critical situation, but thanks to the swift action of our team and the advanced facilities, we were able to stabilise the patient and successfully perform the angioplasty. The patient is now out of danger and is recovering well in the ICU,” said Dr Padmanabh Kamath.

He appreciated the tremendous support received from Sai Sharan Kottari, partner of ETA Logistics and Shipping, towards ensuring good care of the patient and facilitating the required statutory compliance. He also thanked the support of the officials of New Mangalore Port, immigration, customs and health, and Dr Puthran and Dr Ashith D Shettian.

News Network
August 12,2024

Udupi: The national highways traversing Udupi district have become increasingly perilous, with over 1,000 accidents recorded in 2023 alone, tragically resulting in the loss of 222 lives. In response to these sobering figures, the police department has pinpointed 21 high-risk areas, or "black spots," where accidents are recurrent, prompting the district administration to instruct the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to implement urgent safety measures.

The surge in accidents has been primarily attributed to two factors: the unscientific design of roads and junctions, and the reckless over-speeding by motorists. Of the identified black spots, four are within the jurisdiction of the Udupi traffic police station, while three fall under the Byndoor police station. The district administration has mandated that NHAI install warning signs, create zebra crossings, and deploy traffic police at these vulnerable locations to mitigate the risk of further accidents.

In total, the district recorded 1,284 accidents on its national highways in 2023. Alongside the 222 fatalities, 1,381 individuals sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe. Alarmingly, the police department reports that 90% of these incidents were caused by excessive speed.

Three years ago, a collaborative study conducted by students and experts from MAHE MIT, alongside NHAI and the district police, shed light on the dangers posed by the unscientific design of roads. The study revealed that road dividers and U-turns are often installed due to pressure from the owners of nearby establishments, such as wedding halls, petrol stations, hospitals, and shopping centers. Ideally, three lanes should be available before a U-turn is made, but this is frequently not the case, particularly in areas where local residents have influenced the placement of these turns. Additionally, driving on the wrong side of the road has been identified as another significant cause of accidents, according to Raghavendra Holla, an assistant lecturer of civil engineering at MIT Manipal.

Dr. K. Vidyakumari, the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi, emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating, “Appropriate instructions have already been issued to the police department and NHAI to prevent accidents on highways. We must also implement ambulance mapping with trauma care centers on highways, and highway engineers have been advised to convene special meetings every month to address these pressing issues.”

The call for immediate action underscores the urgent need to rectify these dangerous conditions, as the community grapples with the devastating impact of these preventable tragedies.

News Network
August 18,2024

Bengaluru, Aug 18: Former Chief Minister and Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday denied any role of the Bharatiya Janata Party led Union Government in grant of prosecution by Governor of Karnataka against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with alleged irregularities in distribution of plots to wife of Chief Minister by Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Mysuru city.

“Why drag the Union Government into the sanction of prosecution?” he questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and pointed “Why not prosecution sanctioned against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin or against Telangana Chief Minister?”

Kumaraswamy reacted to accusations made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday wherein he alleged “a big conspiracy has been hatched against me by the Union Government, H.D. Kumaraswamy, BJP leaders R. Ashok and B.Y. Vijayendra to bring down his Government through misuse of the Governor's office.”

In turn, he said, a conspiracy has been hatched by his own men in the party to bring Siddaramaiah's downfall and in an oblique reference to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the Union Minister, told Siddaramaiah that Shivakumar posed a threat to him.

In reply to a query that the Governor had kept his prosecution request pending, Kumaraswamy stated “The matter is before the Supreme Court. There is no need for prosecution in an illegal iron ore mining case.” He asked, “Let the State Government knock the doors of the Supreme Court.”

Kumaraswamy said he will not demand for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or expect Siddaramaiah to step down voluntarily.

He criticized the Congress leaders for holding a protest in Karnataka on Monday against the Governor's decision to grant prosecution of the Chief Minister and questioned “What for the protest?”

