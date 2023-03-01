Mangaluru: HIF installs drinking water dispenser for public under ‘project boondh’

  1. Home
Media Release
March 1, 2023

Mangaluru: Under HIF India's 'project boondh’, a water dispenser with clean hot and cold water for public drinking was installed on 28th Feb at Dakke in Bunder, a commercial area of the city, in co-operation with Dakke Fish Market Union.

Ehsan Masjid Imam Maulana Altaf inaugurated the water dispenser and made dua. 

Entrepreneur Basha Hasanabba and Gujarat based Entrepreneur Mehboob graced the occasion as chief guests. HIF_ India President Nazim AK was present.

Deputy Director of Fisheries Harish Kumar D.D. complimented the project. 

On the same occasion, the service of Marhoom S.M. Bashir and his concern for the community was remembered.

Through HIF India's 'Project Boondh', it has been undertaking the projects to provide clean drinking water, bore wells, water pipe lines etc. in public places.

HIF Co-ordinator Rizwan Pandeshwar narrated the program, delivered vote of thanks and said that this installation in Dakke is the 5th Water Dispenser installation by HIF under their Project Boondh.

News Network
February 22,2023

Eight persons including six Umrah pilgrims from south Indian state of Karnataka died and 20 others were injured on Tuesday night when a bus transporting them to Madinah rammed into a trailer ahead. 

The tragic incident occurred nearly 150 km away from Madinah.

All six who died hailed from Gulbarga region of Karnataka and were travelling to Madinah from Makkah.

Among the deceased Shafid Hussain Sullad, Bebejan Sullad, Siraj Begum Sullaid and Shifa Sullaid are said to be members of a same family from Raichur district. Mohammed Zainuddin and Rehana Begum are from Gulbarga district.

The other two deceased are driver and a catering employee of a tour group, according to primary information.

All the injured were shifted to hospitals in Madinah city by Saudi Crescent, Civil defense and Emergency medical ambulance teams. Indian Consulate officials are also in touch with the bereaved families.

Gulbarga Welfare Society, a prominent Karnataka NRI organisations in Saudi Arabia, and volunteers reached Madinah city to assist pilgrims and also to complete legal formalities for their burial, said Naser Qurshid of Gulbarga Welfare Society.

News Network
February 28,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 28: A 44-year-old businessman was hacked to death by a gang of unknown miscreants that entered his house at Nayandahalli in West Bengaluru last night.

The deceased has been identified as Liyakath Ali Khan, a resident of a building near Durgaparameshwari Temple in Chandra Layout. After the preliminary investigation, police said Khan was found dead in one of his houses behind Chetty's fuel station in Nayandahalli around 2 am on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by Khan's 17-year-old son Armaan Ali Khan, his father was hacked to death by lethal weapons. 

He suspects that two persons who had financial transactions with his father or one of Khan's close friends, who always used to be with him, were behind the murder. The Chandra Layout police have taken up a case of murder against unknown persons and are investigating further.

Khan had been running an advertisement printing agency named Royal Communication in Gangondanahalli for the last 20 years. He is survived by his wife and two children, including the complainant who is a PU student, and his elder sister, a medical student.  

Khan used to go to a gym in Nagarabhavi every day around 8 pm and after working out, leave for his office in Gangondanahalli. He used to return home around 11.30 pm. On Monday also, he left home around 8 pm informing his wife that he was going to the gym, but didn't return even after midnight.  

The family members started searching for Khan and learned that he had not gone to the gym. Khan's office was also locked. 

Armaan went to one of their houses in Nayandahalli around 2 am to find his father's Jawa bike parked outside the house and the door open. Armaan turned on the torch on his mobile phone as there was no power supply and searched for his father. He found Khan dead on the bed with severe head injuries. He noticed blood spattered on the wall and the body cold.

Armaan immediately alerted his family members about the incident and then to the police. Laxman B Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) has formed a special team to nab the miscreants.

News Network
February 26,2023

Udupi, Feb 26: A youth collapsed and died while volleyball on a school playground in Kukkundoor village of Karkala taluk in Udupi district yester evening. 

The deceased has been identified as Santhosh, a local resident, who was an electrician by profession.

It is learnt that a few local youths regularly play volleyball on the grounds of the Sri Durga Aided Higher Primary School in Joduraste, Kukkundoor. 

Santhosh, who was also a regular player, collapsed while playing on Saturday. The fellow players immediately rushed him to the local government hospital where he was declared dead.

A case has been registered at Karkala town police station and further investigations are on. 

