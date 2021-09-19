  1. Home
Mangaluru: Hindu Mahasabha leader arrested for issuing death threat against CM, BJP leaders over temple demolition

September 19, 2021

Mangaluru, Sept 19: A day after Hindu Mahasabha issued a veiled death threat against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the demolition of a temple in Mysuru, the police have arrested the outfit’s Karnataka unit General Secretary Dharmendra. 

Addressing a press conference in Mangaluru Saturday, a office-bearers of the Hindu Mahasabha accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of backstabbing Hindus, saying even “Mahatma Gandhi was not spared in a bid to protect Hindus”. 

“We didn’t spare Gandhi ji, what do you amount to then? If Gandhi ji could be assassinated to condemn atrocities on Hindus, do you think we won’t consider the same for you? Please remember it will become very difficult for you Basavaraj Bommai, B.S. Yediyurappa and Endowments minister Shashikala Jolle,” Dharmendra said.

Interestingly, soon after the press conference, Hindu Mahasabha state president Lohith Kumar had filed a complaint with the Barke police in the city against Dharmendra for misusing the outfit's name.

The police today confirmed the arrest of Dharmendra. However, the rest of the accused who were present at the press meet are yet to be apprehended.

Dharmendra, who had unsuccessfully contested on a Hindu Mahasabha ticket in 2018 assembly elections from Mangalore South constituency, was announcing a massive protest to be staged by the right wing outfit in Mysuru Wednesday condemning the demolition of the temple, before going on a tirade against the Karnataka government and leaders of the BJP.

September 10,2021

Ghaziabad, Sept 10: Journalist Rana Ayyub has been booked by the Ghaziabad police on charges of money laundering and misappropriating donations meant for Covid patients and flood victims in some eastern states.

Other charges that journalist Ayyub faces are the criminal breach of trust and cheating by using computer resources under the Information Technology Act.

The FIR was lodged earlier this week on Tuesday on the complaint of Vikas Pandey, founder of an NGO “Hindu IT Cell.”

The police will take further legal action against the journalist only after investigating the case and finding evidence against her, city Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Singh said.

Ayyub’s name also figures in a recent case of circulation of a video in which a 72-year-old Bulandshahr resident had accused four men of beating him up and chopping his beard to force him to chant Jai Shri Ram.

The Ghaziabad police had, however, later found that the communal allegations made by the elderly Muslim man were false and he had made them on the instigation of a Samajwadi Party worker.

IKKU
 - 
Sunday, 12 Sep 2021

WHAT ABOUT OTHER TOP BRASS FROM BJP WHO HAD NEVER GIVEN SINGLE RS. STATEMENT OF THE FUNDS COLLECTED FOR COVID SINCE BEGINNING... WHAT POLICE DONT DARE TO FILE CASE ON THEM......

September 7,2021

Mangaluru: In the wake of the resurfacing of Nipah virus in Kerala, an alert has been declared in Karnataka's coastal district of Dakshina Kannada. Deputy commissioner 
KV Rajendra has appealed to people to be cautious.

"A 12-year-old boy died of Nipah virus infection in Kozhokode district of Kerala on September 3. Since Dakshina Kannada district shares its border with Kerala and a large number of people commute for health and education purposes, a Nipah alert has been announced. Officials concerned should take all necessary precautionary measures,” the DC said.

Nipah is a zoonotic virus transmitted from animals to humans and can also be transmitted directly between people. 

It can cause a range of illnesses from asymptomatic infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis besides fever, headache, cough and throat pain. Wash hands using detergents frequently and stay away from bats and pigs that cause the spread of virus. 

Do not use fruits that were partly eaten by birds and animals. Inform the health department immediately if any person was found experiencing symptoms of Nipah, the DC said.

September 5,2021

A 12-year old boy in Kozhikode in Kerala died of Nipah virus infection, state health minister Veena George said on Sunday. 

The Centre has rushed the NCDC team to the southern state to provide technical support.

The samples of the boy, which were sent to the Pune National Institute of Virology, confirmed the presence of Nipah virus.

The team will provide technical support to the state, the ministry said.

Some immediate public health measures have been advised by the Centre which include active case search in the family, families, village and areas with similar topography especially in Malappuram.

The measures also include active contact tracing for any contacts in the past 12 days, strict quarantine of the contacts and isolation of any suspects and collection and transportation of samples for lab testing, the ministry said.

Nipal virus is spread by saliva of the fruit bats.

In 2018 also, there was a Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala.

