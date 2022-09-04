  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Hindu Yuva Sena leader ends life after losing cell phone at Modi event

News Network
September 4, 2022

Mangaluru, Sept 4: In a tragic incident a local leader of Hindu Yuva Sena ended his life by suicide at his rented house in Krishnanagar in Kumpala on the city's outskirts on Saturday, September 3, evening.

The deceased has leader, Jayanth S Kumpala, 50, who was eking a living by running an autorickshaw in Thokkatu. 

It is said that Jayanth had participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme on September 2 in the city and while returning home realised that had lost his cell phone.

Jayanth reportedly had asked friends and relatives to provide a loan of Rs 5,000 in order to buy a cell phone. Jayanth who was building a house in Hanuman Nagara in Kumpala was depressed due to financial issues.

Jayanth's suicide came to light when his wife returned home. Jayanth is survived by his wife and two children. Ullal police have registered a case and are investigating.

September 4,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 4: The police have registered a case against a 17-year-old boy for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 10 student in Beltahandy taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

A complaint filed by a 16-year-old victim said that she got in touch with the boy on Instagram a year ago and were in touch with each other regularly and were having an affair.

Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said that the boy in conflict with law would often pester her that he would visit her house.

On August 13, the boy had reportedly asked the girl to keep the door of her house open in the night and had even warned of creating a scene in front of her house if she failed to do so. Accordingly, at around midnight, the boy messaged her stating that he had reached her house and was outside.

Afraid of the boy creating a scene outside her house, the victim confirmed that her family members were asleep, before opening the door. 

She invited the accused to her room, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Later, he allegedly threatened her with dire consequences in the event the incident came to light.

In her complaint, the victim said that he had visited her house at least five times and sexually assaulted her. 

The boy had called the girl on September 2 and informed her that he would be visiting her house. Despite the girl's objections, he had visited the house at around 11.50 pm and later sexually assaulted her. 

Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint. The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 376 and 506 and under the provisions of the Pocso Act and investigation is under way.

September 2,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 2: A UAE-bound passenger was detained by the sleuths of Customs at Mangaluru International Airport for trying to carry foreign currency out of the country illegally.

The accused, a native of Kasargod, was about to board a Dubai-bound flight.

During checking, the custom officials found AED 27,500 (Rs 5,77,500) in his possession.

An offence case is registered against the passenger.

August 29,2022

Mysuru, Aug 29: Two persons were washed away, while a man sustained injuries after the roof of his house fell on him in separate rain-related incidents in Koppal, Mysuru and Haveri districts for past couple of days. 

Nandakumar Badiger (13), a class 7 student, was washed away in flash floods in a stream at Iliganur in Karatagi taluk of Koppal district.

He was taking a look at the stream in full flow when he fell into it accidentally. 

Mahesh (45), a labourer, was washed away in the overflowing Keggere lake at Jayapura in Mysuru district.

The incident occurred at around 8 pm on Saturday, when he was returning home from work. Vehicular traffic on the flooded Jayapura-Kadakola road has been banned.

Tirakappa Veerabhadrappa Bilaki was injured after the roof of his house came crashing down on him at Teredahalli in Byadgi taluk of Haveri district on Saturday night.

Several houses in low-lying areas in Ranebennur were inundated after water bodies swelled in the region following heavy rains in the last two days. Fields were submerged in many parts of the district.

It rained for over one-and-half hours in Hubballi on Sunday evening. Belagavi town received good showers.

Five rescued

A driver and four women were rescued by police and local residents when a tractor in which they were travelling, along with milk containers, toppled on the Chandragiri-Gutte bridge in Madhugiri taluk of Tumakuru district.

The incident occurred when the driver drove the tractor on to the bridge, which was submerged due to a flash flood. 

As many as 22 houses in Pavagad taluk and nine in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district have been damaged, following downpours. Flash floods washed away a bridge connecting Yaliyur and Koghatta in the district.

Ramanagar district continued to bear the brunt of heavy rains. Many lakes overflowed inundating farmlands and submerging bridges and roads. Water entered low-lying areas in Ramanagar town. Many lakes, including Bolappanakere, are overflowing after two decades.

Kampli in Ballari district recorded 4.64 cm of rainfall on Saturday. Streams overflowed, while agricultural lands were submerged. Connectivity between Chikkajayiganur and Ballapur was cut off as the Narihalla bridge was submerged.

A bridge near Kakihalla was also submerged affecting vehicular traffic towards Kampli. An electricity pole collapsed at Itagi village in the taluk.

It rained heavily in parts of Hassan district. Hirekere at Nuggehalli overflowed affecting vehicular movement between Hirisave and Nuggehalli.

Many tanks in the district overflowed causing large-scale damages. Crops in over 100 hectares of land were destroyed as a lake at Bidarakka village breached in Holenarasipur taluk of Hassan district.

Houses damaged

Over 30 houses in Vijayanagar and Ballari districts have been damaged. Heavy rains destroyed cotton cultivated in large tracts of land. Over 80,000 cusec of water, being discharged from Tungabhadra reservoir, has submerged some monuments in Hampi.
It rained intermittently at Gonikoppa in Kodagu district. Large tracts of paddy fields were inundated, while there were flash floods in rivulets. 

