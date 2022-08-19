  1. Home
  Mangaluru: How 37-yr-old Rao and team duped 138 job aspirants after collecting Rs 1.84 crore

News Network
August 20, 2022

Mangaluru, Aug 20: A 37-year-old man has been arrested by the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station on charge of duping more than 138 job aspirants with a promise of jobs in KMF by collecting Rs 1.84 crore.  

The arrested has been identified as Ramprasad Rao alias Harish alias Keshav alias Shashidhar from Salethur in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The police have also booked three others Dr Hemanth from Mudigere, Surendra Reddy from Bengaluru and Darshan from Mangaluru, based on a complaint filed by Deviprasad.

In his complaint, he alleged that the accused had provided them with a fake appointment letter and ID card.

Deviprasad said after being unemployed for almost a year, through a friend he came to know about direct appointment jobs at KMF and he would have to pay a bribe for the job. He was introduced to a woman, who demanded Rs 1.80 lakh for the job and asked him to pay Rs 80,000 immediately. After he made the payments, he was given an appointment letter as a clerk.

Later on December 15, 2021, Ramprasad, Dr Hemanth alias Mallesh Jain, Surendra Reddy, and Darshan imparted training to 38 job aspirants at Malaraya Daivastana hall in Chilimbi.

Two more friends of the complainant showed interest to take up jobs and paid Rs 2.5 lakh for the assistant HR job and Rs 90,000 for a clerk’s job. The woman reportedly representing KMF also told the complainant that three officers' posts were available and three more persons-(complainant’s friends)paid Rs 3 lakh each.  One of them reportedly received an appointment letter.

They waited for a job till May and when they failed to get the jobs, they demanded refunds. A cheque of Rs 10.70 lakh was handed over to the complainant by the arrested and he accordingly made the refunds to his friends. 

However, the following day, they received a call that jobs were available on payment of Rs 1 lakh. Two job aspirants had allegedly transferred the money to Ramprasad. Following this, six people received ID cards. However, they never got jobs.

The complainant has demanded action against those who duped the job aspirants.

A separate release from DKMUL MD said that the case has nothing to do with the DKMUL. The DKMUL is in favour of the farmers and is functioning in a transparent manner.

The DKMUL has made an appeal to the Commissioner of Police to take strict action against those involved in the fraud.

News Network
August 11,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 11: Three key accused in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru murder case have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

With this, the number of arrested has gone up to 10.

"Yes they have been arrested. We will share details later...," Rishikesh Bhagwan Sonwane, the superintendent of police of Dakshina Kannada rural district said.

Police sources said the trio, who had allegedly hacked Nettaru to death three weeks ago in Nettaru village near Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, were arrested from neighbouring Kerala.

Those arrested persons hail from Sullya and Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, they added.

The assailants had allegedly used a motorbike which had a Kerala registration.

The murder three weeks ago had led to communal tension in this communally-sensitive district. The hardline Hindutva activists had alleged that Muslim fundamentalists were behind the murder. 

News Network
August 11,2022

Koppal, Aug 11: Two persons were killed and six others were seriously injured in a clash between two groups belonging to different communities in Hulihaidar village of Koppal district in Karnataka on Thursday. 

The deceased have been identified as Basha Wali Sab Maligaddi (22) and Shamappa Talawar (60). The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital. 
 
A tense atmosphere has prevailed in the village. Police have tightened the security. More details are yet to be known.

News Network
August 20,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 20: The High Court of Karnataka has expressed concern over rampant corruption in government offices in the state. It has pointed that no file moves without a bribe. 

Justice K Natarajan made the observations in a recent order while denying bail to K T Raju, assistant engineer of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), who had allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore for passing a favourable order in a land case. 

Raju, who had scaled down his demand to Rs 60 lakh, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on June 7 while accepting an advance amount of Rs 5 lakh.

The ACB case was that a piece of land measuring 33 guntas in Kengeri village in the name of two persons was utilised by the BDA to form a road without any acquisition proceedings. A person with the General Power Attorney (GPA) on behalf of the original owners had moved an application seeking an alternative site, and had been moving from one section to another in the BDA.

On November 2, 2021, a BDA official forwarded the file to the Additional Land Acquisition Officer (ALAO) who in turn sent it to a surveyor. After passing through several officers, the file finally reached Raju on January 3, 2022. It was with him till his arrest on June 7.

On rejection of his bail application by a subordinate court, Raju moved the high court and contended that he is in custody for more than one and a half months. The engineer further claimed that mere acceptance of the amount cannot be grounds to show that he had demanded and accepted the bribe.

The counsel for the ACB contended that the conversation between the petitioner and the complainant clearly revealed the demand for bribe.

The telephonic conversation and the hand examination made by the ACB reveal that the petitioner had accepted the notes, the HC said.

"Nowadays, in government offices, corruption has become rampant and no file will be moved without any bribe. Therefore, I am of the view that the petitioner is not entitled for grant of bail at this stage,” Justice Natarajan said.

