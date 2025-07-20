  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Instagram friendship turns nightmare as minor girl abducted and assaulted by two youths

coastaldigest.com news network
July 21, 2025

Mangaluru, Jul 21:  In a chilling incident that has shaken locals and ignited outrage online, Mulki police have arrested two young men for allegedly luring, abducting, and sexually harassing a minor girl they met through Instagram.

The arrest has sparked serious conversations about digital safety and the dark side of social media connections.

The accused, Deepak (19), a bus conductor from Badagubettu, Udupi, and Naveen Shetty (21) from Bhatripalke, Parkala, are believed to have targeted the girl via Instagram messages before carrying out their disturbing plan.

According to officials, the duo abducted the minor on July 19 near Bappanadu using a scooter and transported her to Udupi, where the harassment took place. A case has been registered at the Mulki police station under Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, and investigations are ongoing.

This tragic case underscores growing concerns about how platforms like Instagram can become channels for manipulation and exploitation if not used responsibly.

July 16,2025

Bengaluru, July 16: BJP MLA and former Minister Byrathi Basavaraj has been booked in connection with the murder of a realtor, in front of his mother, police said on Wednesday (July 16, 2025).

The assailants came in a car and murdered Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu, a rowdy sheeter, in Bharathi Nagar in the city on Tuesday (July 15, 2025) night. The former Minister has been booked along with others, based on a complaint filed by the mother of the deceased, police said.

Shivaprakash's mother, Vijayalakshmi, in her complaint, said that she saw eight to nine people assaulting her son with iron rods and machetes. When his friend tried to intervene, they hit him too with an iron rod.

"As I screamed, people from around began gathering. Those unknown individuals murdered my son and fled from the scene in a white Scorpio vehicle and a two-wheeler. I can identify them if I see them," Ms. Vijayalakshmi said in her complaint.

Top police officials, including DCP D. Devaraj and Joint Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, visited the spot and confirmed that Shivakumar had a long criminal record with 11 cases registered against him and a rowdy sheet opened in 2006.

The police registered a case against Mr. Basavaraj along with Jagadeesh, Kiran, Vimal and Anil. The former minister has been added as accused number 5 in the FIR, police said.

On February 11, Mr. Jagadeesh and Mr. Kiran encroached on Shivaprakash's property in Kitaknoor and evicted the two female security guards from there, Ms. Vijayalakshmi alleged.

The accused had been calling him on the phone and threatening her son, she charged.

July 15,2025

San Diego, July 15: Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three fellow astronauts from the Axiom-4 commercial space mission successfully returned to Earth on Tuesday, following an 18-day stay at the International Space Station (ISS).

The SpaceX Dragon capsule "Grace", carrying Shukla, mission commander Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at 3:01 pm (local time), concluding a 22.5-hour return journey.

The spacecraft had undocked from the ISS at 4:45 pm IST on Monday, marking the end of a mission that made Shukla the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station.

A screengrab posted by @Axiom_Space showed Shukla smiling and waving as he exited the capsule aboard the recovery vessel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the achievement, stating, "I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to space. As India’s first astronaut to have visited the International Space Station, he has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage, and pioneering spirit. It marks another milestone towards our own Human Space Flight Mission – Gaganyaan."

Following splashdown, Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew were assisted out of the capsule and transferred to the recovery vehicle for initial medical checks and debriefing.

The mission is considered a major step in strengthening international cooperation in space exploration and bringing India one step closer to its own independent human spaceflight program.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2025

Udupi, July 21: A 24-year-old youth from Kundapur taluk in Udupi district fell victim to an elaborate work-from-home scam, losing ₹1.23 lakh to fraudsters posing as representatives of e-commerce platform Meesho.

According to a police complaint, Prithvi, the victim, received a WhatsApp message on July 18 from an unknown number offering him a remote job involving product promotions. The sender claimed to represent Meesho and assigned him simple online tasks. After completing four such tasks and receiving ₹1,500 as payment, Prithvi was convinced of the offer's legitimacy.

Gradually, he transferred a total of ₹92,880 from his personal bank account in the hopes of completing higher-paying tasks. Additionally, ₹20,000 was siphoned from his aunt’s son’s account and another ₹10,125 from a cousin’s account — all under the fraudsters' instructions. In total, the scammers pocketed ₹1.23 lakh.

The case has been registered at Amasbail Police Station under Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act, and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities are investigating the digital trail to trace the culprits.

Public Caution:

Police have urged citizens, especially job seekers, to be extremely cautious about unsolicited offers received via WhatsApp or social media. They advise verifying the authenticity of companies directly and avoiding any payments upfront.

