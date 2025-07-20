Mangaluru: Instagram friendship turns nightmare as minor girl abducted and assaulted by two youths

Mangaluru, Jul 21: In a chilling incident that has shaken locals and ignited outrage online, Mulki police have arrested two young men for allegedly luring, abducting, and sexually harassing a minor girl they met through Instagram.

The arrest has sparked serious conversations about digital safety and the dark side of social media connections.

The accused, Deepak (19), a bus conductor from Badagubettu, Udupi, and Naveen Shetty (21) from Bhatripalke, Parkala, are believed to have targeted the girl via Instagram messages before carrying out their disturbing plan.

According to officials, the duo abducted the minor on July 19 near Bappanadu using a scooter and transported her to Udupi, where the harassment took place. A case has been registered at the Mulki police station under Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, and investigations are ongoing.

This tragic case underscores growing concerns about how platforms like Instagram can become channels for manipulation and exploitation if not used responsibly.