  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Job aspirant woman loses Rs 5.61 lakh to cyber fraudster

Mangaluru: Job aspirant woman loses Rs 5.61 lakh to cyber fraudster

News Network
August 10, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A woman from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada has reportedly lost Rs 5.61 a cyber fraudster who had allegedly fooled her by assuring of a temporary job through SMS.  

The victim, Poornima R, wife of Ravishankar D K, has lodged a complaint with city cybercrime police station in the city in this regard.

According to the complainant, she received a stranger’s call from mobile number 9324118159, who introduced himself as Kartik and claimed that he was recruiting urgently for part time work and one can earn Rs 3,000 to 8,000 per day. 

He sent an SMS to contact https://wa.me/+917259213629 for the same. When Poornima believed and contacted the given number, she was sent htps://fun-earn.com/Home/Public/reg/smid/478150 link.

When Poornima registered herself on the link, Rs 100 was credited to her account instantly. Later in the website that was sent to the woman by the stranger, she was given one by one tasks to complete and fleeced of Rs 5,61,537.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 8,2021

Kabul, Aug 8: The Taliban said Sunday they had captured the key Afghan city of Kunduz, a claim confirmed by independent media outlets, as fierce fighting raged in the centre of a second northern capital.

Kunduz is the third provincial capital to fall in the past three days, but the most significant Taliban gain since the insurgents launched an offensive in May as foreign forces began the final stages of their withdrawal.

"After some fierce fighting the mujaheedin, with the grace of God, captured the capital of Kunduz province today," the Taliban said in a statement.

An reporter in the vicinity said "Kunduz has fallen ... the Taliban have taken all the key installations in the city."

Another resident described the city as being enveloped in "total chaos".

"The Taliban have reached the main square of the city. Aircraft are bombing them," said Abdul Aziz, a resident reached by phone.

The government's tenuous grip on the north appeared to be slipping by the hour, with the Taliban also claiming control of northern provincial capital Sar-e-Pul.

A lawmaker from the city said the insurgents were in the city-centre and "street-to-street fighting is ongoing."

Of the three provincial capitals that have fallen since Friday, Kunduz is by far the most significant.

It has been a perennial target for the Taliban, who briefly overran the city in 2015 and again in 2016 but never managed to hold it for long.

The ministry of defence said government forces were fighting to retake key installations.

"The commando forces have launched a clearing operation. Some areas, including the national radio and TV buildings, have been cleared of the terrorist Taliban," it said in a statement.

Kabul's inability to hold the north may prove crucial to the government's long-term survival.

Northern Afghanistan has long been considered an anti-Taliban stronghold that saw some of the stiffest resistance to militant rule in the 1990s.

The region continues to be home to several militias and is also a fertile recruiting ground for the country's armed forces.

On Friday the Taliban seized their first provincial capital, Zaranj in southwestern Nimroz, and followed it up a day later by taking Sheberghan in Jawzjan the following day.

Fighting was also reported on the outskirts of Herat, in the west, and Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in the south.

The pace of Taliban advances has caught government forces flatfooted, but they had some respite late Saturday after US warplanes bombed Taliban positions in Sheberghan.

"US forces have conducted several air strikes in defence of our Afghan partners in recent days," Major Nicole Ferrara, a Central Command spokesperson, told media in Washington.

Sheberghan is the stronghold of notorious Afghan warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, whose militiamen and government forces were reported to have retreated to the airport.

Dostum has overseen one of the largest militias in the north and garnered a fearsome reputation fighting the Taliban in the 1990s -- along with accusations his forces massacred thousands of insurgent prisoners of war.

Any retreat of his fighters would dent the government's recent hopes that militia groups could help bolster the country's overstretched military.

The government has said little about the fall of the provincial capitals, other than vowing they would be retaken.

That has been a familiar response to most Taliban gains of recent weeks, although government forces have largely failed to make good on promises to retake dozens of districts and border posts.

The withdrawal of foreign forces is due to be complete at the end of this month, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States that sparked the invasion which toppled the Taliban.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 1,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 1: The Karnataka government has notified an order prohibiting diversion of funds from Hindu temples to non-Hindu religious institutions.

The government has barred deviation of funds from either the 'tastik' amount or the annual grants.

As many as 757 religious centres and 111 prayer centres in the state receive 'tastik' and annual grant from Muzrai department. The order instructs that such grants be given to the concerned institutions through the Department of Minority Welfare, Hajj and Waqf.

A notification in this regard was released by the Karnataka Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments department, popularly known as muzrai department, dated 23 July. It restricts diversion of funds from Muzrai department controlled Hindu temples to any other non-Hindu causes.

The decision was taken after members of the state and district Dharmic Parishads opposed the diversion of funds from Hindu temples to other religious institutions.

Diversion of the funds from the muzrai department to imams of mosques were recently opposed by Hindu organisations.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had opposed the decision of the government to provide Covid pandemic relief to the imams of 41 mosques and madrasas of Dakshina Kannada district from the funds of the muzrai department.

The VHP, instead, had urged the government to use the funds from 'devasthanams and temples' for the Hindu community.

In reply, Muzrai Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojary had assured the Hindu organisation to stop the financial aid from the department to non-Hindu religious institutions.

The Muzrai department had earlier distributed food kits worth Rs 1,500 each to all archakas of C-grade temples in May this year.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 4,2021

cabinetbommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 4: Discontent seems to be brewing within the ruling BJP in Karnataka, with Ministerial aspirants who could not make it to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet and their supporters openly expressing their displeasure and also several districts not getting any representation.

Thirteen districts - Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Raichur, Hassan, Vijayapura, Ballari, Davangere, Kolar, Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru and Chamarajanagara have not got any representation in the cabinet.

Also, a couple of Ministers who were part of the previous B S Yediyurappa cabinet, but could not make it to Bommai's Ministry have expressed their discontent.

Former Ministers who didn't make it to the new cabinet include Jagadish Shettar (who had opted out of the Ministry citing seniority as a former CM), Suresh Kumar, Laxman Savadi, Arvind Limbavali, C P Yogeshwar, Shrimant Patil and R Shankar.

Expressing displeasure over not being inducted, Shankar, who is among the legislators who had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019, said he was surprised as to why he was not made Minister, "despite assurance". However, he also expressed hope about being part of the Ministry in the days to come.

Shrimant Patil, who had become Minister in Yediyurappa cabinet after quitting the Congress and winning subsequent bypolls, too expressed similar opinion on not being part of the Bommai cabinet.

Senior BJP leader and MLA from Krishnaraja constituency in Mysuru district, S A Ramadas said he had expected a Ministerial post and that the district would get the representation.

"I had got congratulatory messages till last night, but don't know what changed at the last minute." He said Yediyurappa too had told him that he had suggested his name for the Minister post. Hitting out at Bommai for not inducting him, Haveri MLA Neharu Olekar said, "I'm from the SC community. I have got elected three times and despite being a party loyalist, I'm not made Minister...the reason for this is because Bommai feels that I'm inferior."

Stating that neither Yediyurappa nor the high command came to his support, he said "wait and see what will happen in the days to come, I 'm talking to my people...but I will not quit the party, will try to bring things to the notice to central leaders and Sangh Parivar leaders."

Olekar's supporters even staged a protest in the city demanding that their leader be made Minister.

Yediyurappa confidant and MLA M P Renukacharya said injustice has been done to Davangere district as there is no representation from the district in the cabinet, and claimed people are pained by it.

"We had asked to make someone among BJP MLAs from the district a Minister, but no one was made...I have brought it to the notice of Yediyurappa and the CM," he said.

Supporters of Kalaburagi South MLA Dattatraya Chandrashekhar Patil Revoor staged a protest in the city accusing the BJP of not giving adequate representation to Kalyana Karnataka region.

They alleged that their leader's name was dropped from the list of Ministers at the last minute and demanded answers from the BJP leaders as to why injustice was being done to them.

Several supporters of Shorapur MLA Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gouda), who had gathered in the city hoping that their leader would become a Minister, staged a protest.

Addressing supporters, Nayak told his supporters that Bommai had called him assuring him a chance next time, but he rejected the offer stating that he will become Minister for full term when the party comes back to power in 2023 polls, and not in this government.

Aland MLA Subhash Guttedar's supporters staged a protest in the city demanding Minister's post to their leader, and they were detained by police, while supporters of Arvind Bellad held demonstrations in Hubballi alleging injustice.

Bellad was even seen as a contender to the CM post.

Meanwhile, a person claiming to be a supporter of state BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra, Yediyurappa's younger son, cut his hand in protest and said he was pained as his leader was not made Minister.

"Without Vijayendra..it is not a cabinet," he said.

Responding to a question on Vijayendra's induction, earlier today, Bommai had said, "the national president has spoken to Yediyurappa and the national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh spoke to Vijayendra personally.I can only say, Vijayendra's name is not there in the list today."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.