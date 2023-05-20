  1. Home
Mangaluru Kambala Samithi welcomes Supreme Court verdict buffalo racing sport

May 19, 2023

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Kambala Samithi has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court upholding the validity of Amendment Acts of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, which allowed bull taming sport jallikattu, bullock cart races, and buffalo racing sport kambala.

Animal rights groups, led by the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), had challenged these practices in the Apex Court.

President of the samithi Brujesh Chowta said in a release that with the verdict, now there is no fear of a ban on kambala.

He said that the kambala is part of the culture of Karnataka’s coastal belt. The court’s verdict has provided justice to the fight of people of Tulu Nadu.

The judgment by the Division Bench has added more strength for organising kambala without any hurdles, Mr. Chowta said.

The samithi thanked the State and the Central governments, elected representatives, Kamabla Samithi of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod for fighting for the cause of kambala, he said.

May 16,2023

Bengaluru, May 16: The Congress's cautious approach to resolving the 'DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah' conundrum in Karnataka has triggered a side-effect -- new claims from different caste groups for the chief minister post. 

The All India Veershaiva Mahasabha, which represents the influential Lingayat community, has bid for the top post, citing that 34 of the newly elected Congress MLAs are Lingayats. The swing of the Lingayat vote, once a key support base of the BJP, has been identified as a key factor in the Congress win this time.

Another claim has come in from the Dalit community. Supporters of veteran Congress leader G Parameshwara held a demonstration, demanding that the Dalit leader be chosen for the Chief Minister post. At the gathering in Tumkur, placards reading "a Dalit should be CM" were waved.

In a letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha has said that the Congress had fielded 46 candidates from the community and 34 of them won.

The organisation has key Lingayat leaders among its members. Its president is 91-year-old Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, Karnataka's oldest MLA who won from Davangere South this time.  

"Further more, we wish to bring to your kind notice that our community has played a major role in electing other smaller communities in other 50 constituencies. This shows that the traditional voters of the BJP has shifted its loyalty to Congress party, thereby supporting the Congress party to win 134 constituencies in the state," the letter adds.

The community, which accounts for 17 per cent of Karnataka's population, can potentially swing outcomes in nearly 100 seats. It is the community's electoral significance that saw all parties vie for its support and promote Lingayat leaders in the run-up to the polls.

The organisation has further suggested that it is important that the Congress retains the support of the community for the general election due next year.

"Considering the above facts, we now urge the Congress party to give a chance/consider (a) Veerashaiva Lingayat community leader for the post of Chief Minister of Karnataka state," the letter states.

The organisation has also requested the Congress chief to ensure a number of cabinet berths for the community "which is proportionate to the number of MLAs of our community".

The demand for the Chief Minister post, however, seems more like a pressure building tactic as the two tallest Congress leaders in Karnataka are in running for the job and no third name has been come up in discussions so far.

Once a key support base of the BJP, the Lingayats backed the Congress this time, results in the seats dominated by the community have indicated.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who switched from the BJP to the Congress days before polls, said that the Lingayats support the Congress this time.

A key factor behind the Lingayat swing could be the removal of BS Yediyurappa, BJP veteran and tallest Lingayat leader in Karnataka, as chief minister over corruption charges. While the BJP replaced him with Basavaraj Bommai, another Lingayat leader, the results indicate it did not help the party's poll prospects. Even the last minute move to scrap 4% reservation to Muslims and its reallocation among Lingayats and Vokkaliga did not not work in the BJP's favour. 

The seeds of Congress' current dilemma over the choice of a chief minister were, in fact, sown during their poll campaign. To take on the BJP's formidable election machinery, the party avoided projecting a single leader as the face of its campaign. Instead, it projected the trio of Mr Shivakumar, Mr Siddaramaiah and its national chief Mr Kharge as leading its Karnataka push.

While Mr Shivakumar belongs to the influential Vokkaliga community, which dominates southern Karnataka, Mr Siddaramaiah is a Kuruba, a backward caste group that has sizeable presence in central and northern Karnataka. With the Dalit roots of its national president Kharge, Congress got a panel of leaders that appealed, in total, to a huge chunk of Karnataka's population.

While this hugely benefited the Congress campaign and paved the way for its victory, the competing claims for the top job are now proving to be a hurdle in its decision-making.

May 16,2023

Mangaluru, May 16: Disheartened over his two consecutive defeats from Bantwal constituency in Karnataka Assembly polls, Congress leader and former minister B Ramanath Rai has announced his retirement from electoral politics.

Speaking to media persons in the city today, Mr Rai, however, clarified that he would continue to remain active in party activities.

“I am a 71-year-old and there was some disagreement in the party over my candidature. The party has given me all the opportunities all these years,” he said. “However, I will abide by the decision of the high command,” he added.

“I was confident of winning the election as the situation was favourable for the Congress. There was a setback somewhere and I will introspect on the reason for the defeat. Compared to the previous election, the victory margin of the BJP has come down to 8,282 votes from 15,971 votes, he said. 

To a query on whether he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Rai said “As I have decided, I will not contest the elections. The party is supreme for me and I will do whatever the high command wants me to do,” he added.

Lauding the party’s performance in the state, Rai said “BJP did not win a majority in the state all these years. They formed a coalition government with the JD(S) and later with the independent candidates and through ‘Operation Lotus’. The voters did not support the BJP. The BJP will never come to power again. The Congress will win even in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said and urged the party workers to get ready for the zilla panchayat, taluk panchayat and Lok Sabha elections. 

“We accept the defeat in the district but will work hard to gain back the seats as our party is in power in the state,” he said. “The Congress ‘Guarantees’ will be implemented soon after the oath-taking ceremony,” he said.

May 18,2023

Bengaluru, May 18: Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who has settled for the number two post in Karnataka after days of hard negotiations, today said he had "accepted the high command's decision like we have to accept a judge's verdict in court".

The Congress today announced that Siddaramaiah will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka and Mr Shivakumar his "only deputy", ending five days of suspense. They will be sworn in on Saturday.

Mr Shivakumar, 61, fought hard and refused to back down on his demand for the chief minister's post until Sonia Gandhi stepped in. He finally agreed to "sacrifice in the interest of the party".

"Once we agree that we will leave it to the high command, we have to accept the verdict. A lot of us will be arguing in court. Ultimately, what the judge said has to be accepted. All 135 MLAs, all of us joined and said we will leave it to the high command," Mr Shivakumar said in a television interview.

"We assured the people of Karnataka. Personal interest comes later, party interest is first. That is what my commitment is," he said.

"Ultimately, for various reasons, suppose if we had not won, what would have been the position? Now we have won, we have to get the fruit out of it. It is not me alone, lakhs and lakhs of workers have done their best. We will have to look at their end also," he added.

Asked whether it was Sonia Gandhi's persuasion that finally settled the conflict, Mr Shivakumar said: "I don't want to bring Mrs Gandhi or the Gandhi family into this. I just met Rahul (Gandhi) ji. I met Mallikarjun Kharge. I met AICC (All India Congress Committee) office bearers, that's it."

On power-sharing with Siddaramaiah after their tussle for power, Mr Shivakumar said: "The work has to start. It needs a week or something to start. Let it start...let us see the success story."

He dismissed questions about how the Congress would deliver on its five guarantees promise, believed to cost about ₹ 51,000 crore.

"You leave it to us, we have a dedicated team for it. We have just worked out all the economics," he said, not elaborating. 

