  2. Mangaluru: Man gets 15 years RI for sexual assault on niece

December 28, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 28: The Additional District and Sessions Judge FTSC-II (Pocso) KM Radhakrishna has sentenced a 32-year-old man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his 15-year-old niece last year. The accused must also pay a fine of Rs 50,000, under Section 6 of the Pocso Act.

Special public prosecutor Venkataramana Swamy said the incident took place on August 9, 2021, when the survivor - a class 10 student - was returning home along with her friend after visiting their school to submit notes and worksheets. 

The accused noticed them from a bus stand and followed the survivor and her friend and then abused her friend and sent her away.

He then reportedly asked for the phone number of the survivor. When she refused, he prevented her from going further and forcefully took her to a hilly area and raped her. Her friend who noticed the accused forcefully taking the survivor rushed home and informed the family. 

The villagers reached the spot and her mother was informed. On realising that her daughter was sexually assaulted, a complaint was filed. The accused had allegedly threatened the survivor not to reveal anything to anyone, before leaving the place.

A case was registered and subsequently, the accused was arrested on August 15. A chargesheet was filed before the court and the court examined 13 witnesses and marked 17 documents. Inspector Dinesh Kumar was the investigating officer.

December 27,2022

Lakshmish Devadiga

Mangaluru Dec 27: The police have managed to arrest the fourth accused in the coldblooded murder of trader Abdul Jaleel at Surathkal. 

The arrested has been identified as Lakshmish Devadiga (28) from Katipalla. Earlier, three persons - Shailesh Poojary (21) from Krishnapura, Savin Kanchan (24) from Hejamady and Pavan (23) from Katipalla - were arrested. 

Shailesh and Savin are also the accused in Pinky Nawaz murder attempt case who is the prime accused of the 2018 Deepak Rao murder case.

45-year-old fancy store owner was hacked to death near his shop in Katipalla 4th Block, near Surathkal, last Saturday night by miscreants.

December 27,2022

Mangaluru: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) that were imposed in four police station limits of the Mangaluru city police commissionerate have been extended till 6 am on December 29, stated city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limits following the murder of Abdul Jaleel, 43, in front of his shop at Katipalla fourth block in Surathkal between 8 pm and 8.30 pm on December 24.

Accordingly, assembly of five or more persons, holding of public meetings, jathas, processions and carrying of firearms, explosives and crackers have been prohibited during the period. The commissioner has said that shouting provocative slogans and any activities that hurt the sentiments of the people are prohibited.

December 14,2022

Hubballi, Dec 14: The Karnataka government has decided to distribute medicines at the doorsteps of diabetes, BP and TB patients, to set up health clinics exclusively for women, and to conduct free eye check up and treatment for citizens above 60 years of age, from the month of January.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister K Sudhakar made announcements in this regard, in Hubballi on Wednesday, during the launch of 'Namma Clinic' urban health and wellness centres.

"We have decided to open clinics exclusively for women. Eye check-up for people above 60 years of age would be launched in January, while treatment including surgery and aspects would also be provided to the needy. We are also designing a Rs 500 crore programme to provide cochlear implants for the born-deaf," Bommai said.

After inaugurating 114 'Namma Clinics' virtually from Hubballi, he said all 438 clinics across the state would be inaugurated by the end of January. The number of services offered at 'Namma Clinics' would be increased, laboratories would also be upgraded, and the amount required for the upgradation of these clinics would be reserved in the next budget, he added.

Bommai also suggested the Health Department to expand the health check-up programme for all children across the state.

A total of 100 primary health centres (PHCs) in 100 aspirational taluks are being upgraded into community health centres (CHCs) at a cost of Rs 10 crore each, and each CHC would have 30 beds. In Kalyana Karnataka region, 42 new PHCs would be set up. All these centres would have telemedicine facility also, Bommai said, adding that the number of dialysis and chemotherapy cycles are also doubled for the benefit of patients.

"We want to add 1,000 more Janaushadhi centres in the state in one year," he added.

Health Minister K Sudhakar announced that the scheme to deliver medicines at the doorsteps of diabetes, BP and TB patients free of cost would begin in January, while 'Ayushmati clinics' for women would also be inaugurated next month.

Dr Sudhakar also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the programme to distribute 1.20 crore AB-ArK cards next month.

