Mangaluru: Maravoor Bridge develops major crack amidst heavy rains

coastaldigest.com news network
June 15, 2021

Mangaluru, Jun 15: Amidst incessant rains in coastal Karnataka, Maravoor Bridge that connects to the Mangalore International airport with the city developed a major crack in the early hours of Tuesday, June 15.

The crack is visibly deep and wide that there is every possibility that the bridge might collapse at any time.

Keeping in mind the safety of the people vehicular movement has been cancelled on the bridge.

Traffic is diverted to two alternative routes. Those who want to go to other side of the Marvoor bridge from Kavoor can either use Kavoor-Kulur-KBS Jokatte-Porkody-Bajpe route or Pacchanady-Vamanjoor-Gurpur-Kaikamba-Bajpe route.

The relentless showers have piled on the misery in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts. Incidents of tree fall and damages to houses were reported from across the three coastal districts.

News Network
June 12,2021

Bengaluru, June 12: Diesel price on Saturday breached the Rs 100 per litre mark in Rajasthan after yet another increase in fuel rates, which also led to Karnataka becoming the 7th state to record Rs 100 a litre petrol.

Petrol price was hiked by 27 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The hike, 23rd since May 4, pushed fuel prices across the country to new historic highs.

In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 96.12 a litre, while diesel is now priced at Rs 86.98 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

And because of this petrol retails at over Rs 100 per litre mark in six states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.

Karnataka got added to that list with many places in the state including Bidar, Bellary, Koppal, Davanagere, Shimoga and Chikmagalur recording over Rs 100 per litre petrol.

Petrol in the state capital Bengaluru is priced at Rs 99.39 per litre and a litre of diesel comes for Rs 92.27.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border was the first place in the country to see petrol hit Rs 100 a litre mark in mid-February and on Saturday it also earned the distinction of diesel crossing that psychological mark.

Petrol in the city is sold at Rs 107.22 a litre - the highest rate in the country, and diesel comes for Rs 100.05. Premium or additive laced petrol in the town sells for Rs 110.50 a litre and same grade diesel at Rs 103.72.

Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Mumbai on May 29 became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over Rs 100 a litre. Petrol now costs Rs 102.30 a litre in the city and diesel comes for Rs 94.39.

After Leh, Srinagar too is witnessing near Rs 100 a litre petrol (Rs 99.27). Hyderabad too is in the same league with petrol costing Rs 99.96.

Petrol sells for Rs 101.73 a litre in Leh and diesel costs Rs 93.66.

The hike on Saturday was the 23rd increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

In 23 increases, petrol price has risen by Rs 5.72 per litre and diesel by Rs 6.25 a litre.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

International oil prices have firmed in recent weeks in anticipation of demand recovery following the rollout of vaccination programme by various countries.

News Network
June 1,2021

The supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) under the central quota to Karnataka, to sustain Covid-19 patients on ventilators, has been way less than the demand of 1,200 tonnes daily.

This is despite Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's letter to the Centre and the Karnataka High Court directive to supply the state's share of oxygen, officials said.

According to the data shared by the authorities, on May 30, the state received half of the requirement — 545.85 tonnes of oxygen with a shortfall of 654.15 tonnes. Besides, it received 791.85 tonnes on May 29, 686 tonnes on May 28, 730 tonnes on May 27, 875.07 tonnes on May 26 and 728 tonnes on May 24.

The eight oxygen-producing units in Karnataka, which are located in different parts of the state, are the major source of medical oxygen though they too are unable to meet the demand.

On May 30, the state manufacturer supplied 425.85 tonnes of oxygen against the target of 830 tonnes daily, 572 tonnes on May 29, 446 tonnes on May 28 and 730 tonnes on May 27.

Apart from the state oxygen-producing units, Karnataka is receiving oxygen from Tata Angul, Jamnagar and Rourkela Steel plant.

During the second wave of Covid-19, which began approximately in the first week of March this year, the daily infections hovered between 40,000 to 50,000.

Due to stringent restrictions from April 27 which will be in effect till June 7, the cases came down drastically. On Monday, the state reported 16,604 fresh infections and 411 fatalities due to Covid-19 whereas there were 3.14 lakh active cases.

However, the demand for oxygen remained high in view of the high number of active cases in the state.

"We still need 1,200 tonnes of oxygen, but we are getting way less than it," an official told PTI requesting anonymity.

According to him, the Chief Minister has written to the Centre to increase the supply of oxygen and the High Court has also ordered the Centre to give Karnataka its share of LMO.

By Dr Sheh Rawat
May 31,2021

Tobacco became one of the biggest global threats and a leading cause of death and disability in the world. The constant rise in tobacco consumption statistics, make India the world’s largest population of smokers.

Smoking has become a social behaviour by young adults and about 56% of minors fall into the group of consuming cigarettes or other forms of tobacco with peer influence and curiosity being the major factors of influencing them to initiate smoking. 

It is believed that India sells over 400 brands with over 150 flavors targeting the youth aggressively, leading to subsequent habit formation in them. Tobacco now being abundantly available at a cheaper cost in the market along with other forms of products like Cigars, Pipes, E-Cigarettes, Hookahs, etc.

The smoke released from these products has a complex chemical blend of tobacco and its additives. Nicotine is primarily responsible for a person’s dependence or addiction to tobacco products. It is a poison that can kill a person by paralyzing the breathing muscles if taken in large doses. Likewise, there are more than 7,000 chemicals in tobacco smoke and over 70 are known to cause cancer. Some of these components also cause heart and lung diseases that can be fatal.

The chemicals weaken the immune system of the body, making it difficult to fight against cancer and damage or change a cell’s DNA leading to uncontrolled cell growth causing different types of cancer like nasopharynx, larynx, paranasal sinuses, pharynx, nasal cavity, lip, mouth, esophagus, and bladder. It has also been shown to develop cancers of the pancreas, ovary, cervix, colorectum, stomach, kidney, and some types of leukemia.

With tobacco being one of the major health concerns, government has enacted various tobacco control measures for youth smokers; like no tobacco sales to individuals under the age of 18, no minors handling or selling tobacco products and ban of tobacco sale within 100 yards of educational institutions. In-spite of such strict laws there are youngsters smoking or being involved in the sales of it. It is important to revisit the tobacco control laws and address the existing barriers. This will ensure that youth cessation occurs early, preventing the disease or death caused by tobacco use.

Creating awareness through media campaigns and environmental changes, such as increasing the price of tobacco products, making all work and public places smoke-free and counselling regarding smoking cessation into medical consultations can help us fight this menace of the society.

In the end, I would like to sum up with an age old adage - “Where there is a will, there is a way,”and will is generated through awareness.

World No Tobacco Day focuses on spreading awareness about the dangers of using tobacco and how a number of health problems can be averted when one quits smoking, or better tackled by doctors. It gives a fresh opportunity to the tobacco users to determine to quit and lead a healthier life.

 

By Dr Sheh Rawat is a Senior Consultant - Radiation Oncology at American Oncology Institute, Hisar

