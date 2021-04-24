Mangaluru: Massive explosion at MSEZ triggers panic

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
April 24, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 24: A powerful explosion at Catasynth Specialty Chemicals under the jurisdiction of MSEZ limited in Permude area on the outskirts of the city today triggered panic among the local residents.

No casualties were reported. The exact reason behind the explosion is not yet known.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing out of the building following the explosion. Petroleum by-products are processed in this company. 

Kadri fire station, HPCL, NMPT, and MCF fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Details are awaited.

Agencies
April 18,2021

Indianapolis, Apr 18: For decades now, Sikhs have come by the thousands to Central Indiana seeking good jobs, quiet lives and affordable homes. Some became doctors or police officers, but many others worked as truckers or in warehouses, toiling overnight and out of the public eye to support their families.

They were people like Jaswinder Singh, who was active at his temple and was excited about his new job. And Amarjeet Kaur Johal, a grandmother in her 60s who loved to watch Indian soap operas. And Amarjit Sekhon, who had two teenage sons. And Jasvinder Kaur, who planned to make her famous yogurt this weekend for a family birthday party.

But late Thursday at a sprawling FedEx facility near the edge of city limits, Singh, Johal, Sekhon and Kaur were among eight people killed by a gunman who had previously been investigated by the FBI and whose motives the police have still not described. The gunman also killed Matthew Alexander, Samaria Blackwell, Karli Smith and John Weisert before killing himself at the FedEx facility where he used to work.

The deaths, and the gunshot wounds suffered by at least seven others during a shift change on a chilly night, jolted a nation where mass killings are commonplace. At least four of the victims were members of the Sikh community, and the attack renewed the fears of American Sikhs, who have over the years been accosted for wearing turbans and attacked in a house of worship.

“The shock wave went through the entire Sikh community,” said Kanwal Prakash Singh, who has watched the Indianapolis-area Sikh population grow from a handful of individuals to thousands since he arrived in the late 1960s. “Why would a 19-year-old,” he asked, “do that to these innocent people?”

The gunman, identified by the police as Brandon Scott Hole, had in 2020 been reported to the police by his mother, who warned last year that he might attempt “suicide by cop,” officials said. At that time, authorities seized a shotgun and placed him in detention for mental health reasons.

Hole was armed with a rifle during the attack at FedEx, officials said. His family released a statement Saturday that apologized to the victims and said, “We tried to get him the help he needed.” Authorities have not said whether hate or bias might have played a role in the attack.

Members of the Sikh community still recall the painful aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, when, in a wave of anti-Muslim sentiment, some Americans also targeted Sikhs with taunts of “Go home” or “Osama bin Laden.” And Sikhs continue to mourn the killing of six people by a white supremacist at a Wisconsin temple in 2012.

“We don’t know whether this was targeted or a coincidence,” said Dr. Sukhwinder Singh, 29, a leader at his gurdwara, or Sikh temple, southeast of Indianapolis. “We are all so numb. This is something that will take weeks to process.”

As vigils were planned Saturday across Indianapolis, the grief was not limited to the Sikh community. Flags atop the Indiana Statehouse were at half-staff. And in the parking lot of a Baptist church on the city’s west side, activists whose families had been impacted by gun violence gathered to express their support.

Weisert, who at 74 was the oldest victim, had once been a mechanical engineer and liked to play country and western and bluegrass music on his guitar, said his son, Mike. He had been considering retirement.

“He was hunched and arched over with his back,” Mike Weisert said. “The job was killing him by inches, slowly. His career had been winding down, and some of us were worried.”

Alexander, 32, had once attended Butler University. He loved to watch St. Louis Cardinals baseball and had worked at FedEx for several years, according to a friend, Ryan Sheets. He had recently bought a home in Avon, an Indianapolis suburb, Sheets said.

“Matt was someone who was the perfect friend,” Sheets said. “Not a jealous bone in his body; he was generous.”

Blackwell, 19, had worked as a lifeguard and dreamed of becoming a police officer, her parents said.

“On the court or the soccer field, she had a tough game face, but that quickly turned to a smile outside of competition,” Blackwell’s parents said in a statement provided by a family friend. “Samaria loved people, especially those of advanced age. She always found time to invest in the older generation, whether it was by listening or serving.”

Smith, also 19, was a softball player and fan of hip-hop music whose family said she graduated from high school last year. “She was the kind of girl that if she saw someone having a bad day, she’d go out of her way to make them smile,” said her brother, Brandon Smith. “She made a lot of people happy.”

At Sikh temples across Indianapolis, members gathered Saturday to mourn, pray and reflect on the circumstances of the shooting. Many of them described the victims from their community as hard workers, dedicated to their families and committed to their faith, which is known for its tradition of service, including supporting victims of natural disasters and organizing food drives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Sikhs were among the 875 employees at FedEx’s 300,000-square-foot sorting facility near Indianapolis International Airport where parcels are whisked away into an automated system where they are digitally scanned, weighed and measured, shuttled around by conveyor belt and sorted. A job posting for package handlers at the facility promises up to $17 per hour.

Jaswinder Singh, a new hire at FedEx who was excited to receive his first paycheck, was a daily presence at a temple in Greenwood, just outside Indianapolis, where he would cut vegetables for temple visitors, mop the floors and serve food. He sometimes stopped by the temple before heading to work.

“He was a simple man,” said Harjap Singh Dillon, whose sister was married to one of Jaswinder Singh’s sons. “He used to pray and meditate a lot, and he did community service.”

Jigna Shah, who got to know Sekhon through their temple, said her friend was a regular at Sikh services, where she prepared lentils and served food to visitors. “She was a very sweet person,” Shah said. “She was like an aunt to our family.”

Rimpi Girn said Sekhon, her aunt, had moved to Indiana from Ohio to be closer to family. Sekhon began working at FedEx about six months ago on an overnight shift from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m., Girn said, and had two sons, ages 14 and 19.

“We can’t even think of what to tell him,” Girn said of the younger son. “All of a sudden last night, his mom went to work, and she never came back today.”

Girn also knew Kaur, the mother of her sister-in-law. She said Kaur had planned to make a yogurt recipe that she had perfected for her granddaughter’s second birthday on Saturday and hoped to soon get a driver’s license.

“And today we’re gathering to plan a funeral,” Girn said.

With few details being provided by law enforcement by Saturday afternoon, there was debate within the Sikh community about whether bias motivated the shooting and about how they should discuss that possibility in public. Some members of the community suggested it may have been a tragic coincidence in a country awash in gun violence, while others were skeptical of that conclusion.

“These events didn’t take place in a vacuum,” said Taranjit Singh, 27, a history teacher at an Indianapolis school, after he and others at his temple met to discuss what language to include in a news release about the shooting. “There is no way you can’t talk about gun violence and white supremacy.”

As the Sikh population in Indianapolis grew over the past few decades, as many as 10 temples opened across the city and its suburbs. A Sikh Day parade became part of the city’s social calendar. New community members continued to come to Indiana, some directly from India, but many others from states on the East and West coasts.

Johal, matriarch of her family of 25, followed that path to Indiana. Like many others in the community, she moved to the United States decades ago to be closer to her children and their families, part of a broader wave of Sikh migration to North America that began in earnest in the 1980s. She lived for a time in California before coming to Indianapolis.

Johal, a FedEx employee for about four years, had worked a half-shift Thursday and was planning to celebrate a relative’s birthday when she got home that night. She was waiting for her carpool outside the building when she was shot, a grandson said.

“We all told her there was no need for her to work,” said Komal Chohan, 25, a granddaughter. “She could stay home and live leisurely, spending time with her grandchildren. But she wanted something of her own, she wanted to work, and she was great at her job. She built a community at FedEx.” 

April 20,2021
April 20,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 20: To prevent the spread of covid-19 in Karnataka, the government has issued new set of guidelines and imposed night curfew in the state from April 21. 

Curfew will also be imposed in the sate over the weekends. The fresh restrictions come in place as Karnataka witnessed highest single-day spike of 21,794 COVID-19 cases and 149 related fatalities on Tuesday. 

“Night Curfew is imposed in the entire state from 9 pm to 6 am and there shall be weekend curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am,” state’s Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said.

Here is the list of fresh restrictions:

WHAT’S SHUT?

Schools, colleges, educational/ training/coaching institutions etc. Online learning to continue.

-All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, yoga centers, spas, sports complexes, stadium, swimming pools, entertainment/amusement parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Exception: Swimming pools approved by Swimming Federation of lndia to be opened for sports persons for training purpose only.

-All social/ political/ sports/entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious gathering/ other gatherings and large congregations prohibited.

Exception: Stadium and playground are allowed for organizing sports events and practicing purpose without spectators. All religious places for rituals and prayers for designated priests (places of worship closed for public).

Exception: All personnel engaged in the service of the place of worship allowed to perform rituals.

WHAT’S OPEN?

-Essential shops shall remain open between 6am to 10am on weekends.

-Restaurant and eateries permitted to operate and only take home (parcel) is allowed.

-Construction activities, civil repair activities, works pertaining to pre-monsoon preparation are permitted.

-Industries, industrial establishments, production units are permitted to operate adhering to Covid appropriate behavior. The movement off staff allowed by producing valid ID.

-Shops, including ration shops (PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder are permitted.

-Wholesale vegetable/fruit/flower markets shall be permitted to operate from open playgrounds strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behavior.

-Lodging hotels are permitted with services for guests only.

-Standalone liquor shops and outlets/bars and restaurants are permitted for take away only.

-All food processing and related industries are permitted to operate.

-Banks, insurance offices and ATM are permitted.

-Print and electronic media permitted.

-Delivery of all items through e-commerce permitted.

-Capital and debt market services and notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India are permitted.

-Cold storage and warehousing services permitted.

-Private security services permitted.

-Barber shops/salon/beauty parlors permitted adhering to Covid protocols.

-Private companies – advised to function with minimal strength, and work from home as much as possible, only essential service staff to work from office.

-No restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval required.

-Existing guidelines on inter-state travel to be followed.

-Movement of people through public transport (Metro, KSRTC, BMTC, NEKSRTC, NWSRTC), private buses, trains, taxis including cab aggregators (4 wheelers), auto Rickshaw, etc, is permitted adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

-Number of people traveling in buses, maxicabs, tempo travelers and metro shall be 50% of the seating capacity and other vehicles shall be as per the seating capacity stipulated by the RTO.

-Marriages allowed with maximum of 50 people and cremation/funeral not more than 20 people. 

April 22,2021
April 22,2021

Udupi, Apr 22: Three years after the death of Shiroor mutt chief Swami Lakshmivara Teertha, a 16-year old boy has been named as his successor by Sode mutt seer Sri Vishwavallabha Teertha.

Shiroor mutt is one of the 'Ashta' (eight) mutts of Udupi.

Lakshmivara Teertha died on July 19, 2018, without naming a successor.

Vishwavallabha Teertha, seer of Sode mutt, the 'Dwandva' Mutt of Shiroor, has been handling the mutt's activities.

As per custom, the 'dwandva' mutt seer is authorised to name the successor.

At a press meet in Udupi on Wednesday, the Sode seer introduced Aniruddha Saralatthaya, a class X student, who will be the next head of the Shiroor mutt.

Vishwavallabha Teertha said the parents of Aniruddha have themselves taught him the Vedas.

Aniruddha, who has been interested in religious activities right from his childhood, is also familiar with the rituals and traditional celebrations of the mutt, he said.

Aniruddha expressed his wish to become a seer at the Shiroor mutt to his parents.

His father Uday Kumar Saralatthaya and mother Srividya took their son's intentions seriously and went through his horoscope.

After spiritual contemplation, they came to know that their son is destined to become a seer.

The Saratthalya family belongs to Nidle village in Dharmashala of Dakshina Kannada district.

Vishwavallabha Teertha said when he verified the background, character, knowledge, enthusiasm in spirituality and horoscope of Aniruddha, he could know that Aniruddha is suitable in all senses for the position of pontiff of Shiroor mutt.

The 'Sanyasa Deekshe' and coronation ceremony of the new seer will be held for four days from May 11 to 14.

The 'Deekshe' ritual will be held on May 13 and the coronation will be held between 12.35 PM and 12.50 PM on May 14, he said.

On the opposition from some quarters against appointing a minor as the mutt chief, Viswavallabha Teertha said 'Bala Sanyas' is the legacy of 'Ashta mutts' of Udupi.

"I have discussed the matter with the seers of other mutts and no one raised any objection," he said.

"This is what Lord Sri Vittala of Shiroor mutt wants and I have asked Aniruddha to completely devote himself to the daily pooja of Lord Sri Krishna," Viswavallabha Teertha said.

