Mangaluru: Medical college student assaulted by communal vigilantes for visiting beach with girls

Mysuru: The police have rubbished the rumours of communal angle in the murder of 32-year-old member of Yuva Brigade during Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations earlier this week in Mysuru district.

Six people were arrested in connection with the murder occurred on July 9. The Mysuru district police arrested the two of the accused – Manikanta alias Kole Mani and Sandesh – on Monday and the others – Anil, Shankar alias Thuppa, Manju and Harris – on Tuesday, officials privy to the developments said.

One of the accused is said to be brother of a BJP corporator in Mysuru.

According to police officials, the victim, identified as Venugopal Nayak, a resident of Srirampura Colony in T Narasipur town, participated in a Hanuman Jayanti programme along with others on Sunday. However, during the procession, a scuffle broke out between two groups over a trivial issue, which led to the murder.

Mysuru district superintendent of police Seema Latkar said that the clash occurred between members of the same community, adding that there was no communal angle behind the incident.

“According to preliminary investigation, two reasons may have caused the murder. One possible reason might be the issue over parking vehicles, and the other over the flex board of late Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The murder occurred near Haris Service Station. There is no communal angle behind the incident.”

Meanwhile, the state BJP has set up a fact-finding team, led by national general secretary C T Ravi, along with MP Pratap Simha, MLAs C N Ashwath Narayan and T S Srivatsa, among others, to investigate and “ascertain the truth”. The teams will submit its report to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah after the ground investigation.

Speaking to media persons, Ravi said that number of murders has increased in Karnataka after "Taliban mindset" government came to power in the state.

Chakravarthy Sulibele, a Hindutva leader who heads Namo Brigade in Karnataka, had visited the family and offered his condolences.

Sulibele tweeted, “Siddaramayya 2.0 expanding its tentacles. We lost one of our volunteers yesterday just because he was an active organiser of Hanuma Jayanti! He was brutally murdered by the supporters of Congress.. Karnataka burning.. Another WB soon to be witnessed.. #YuvaBrigade.”