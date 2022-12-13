  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Medical student killed, another injured in motorbike accident

News Network
December 13, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 13: A medical student was killed and another suffered injuries in a motorbike accident on Monday, December 12 night near Ambalmogaru near Kuthar on the outskirts of the city. 

The deceased has been identified as Nishanth (22), the only son of a retired teacher Siddaraju, a resident of Yashwantpur Bengaluru. The uncle of the deceased Nishanth is a judge in Bengaluru high court. The injured is Sakib, hailing from Bidar. 

Both are medical interns at a private medical college in the coastal city.

As per sources, the accident took place when they were on their way to their rented flat in Kuthar.

Nishanth who was riding the motorbike did not notice a road hump and as the result, the bike jumped and both were flung into the air resulting in the tragedy.

Being midnight hour, the road was deserted and the duo was lying on the road for some time until the locals noticed. They were rushed to the hospital, however, Nishanth was declared dead on arrival.

A case in this regard has been registered at Mangaluru south traffic police station.

News Network
December 11,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 11: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state has taken bold steps to counter terrorism. Nearly 15 sleeper cells have been unearthed and those involved in terror activities have been sent to various jails including Tihar.

The authorities have been successful in nabbing those who were active with terror links in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, he told mediapersons at Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday. 

“The operation against terrorism is a continuous process. The state has been sending all the details related to their links, financial support to the central government from time to time. The state and central governments are working together to contain terror activities. Our agencies and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been working together to counter terror activities,” said the CM.

News Network
December 9,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 9: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has informed Rajya Sabha MP D Veerendra Heggade, that the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway will be restored soon.

Heggade had written to the Union minister, seeking immediate action to restore the NH-75 stretch from Mangaluru to Bengaluru. The minister has agreed to take an appropriate decision in this regard soon, a release from Veerendra Heggade stated.

News Network
December 12,2022

After tasting success in the Hubballi-Dharwad and Vijayapura civic body polls, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is planning to capitalise on the ‘disgruntlement’ among Muslims towards the Congress and the JD(S) in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Led by the firebrand Asaduddin Owaisi, the party is planning to field candidates in 13 constituencies with sizeable Muslim populations.

“Owaisi will visit Hubballi in the last week of December and hold a convention,” AIMIM district president Nazir Ahmed Honnyal said. During his visit, the Hyderabad MP is expected to finalise poll plans.

Apparently, the party has “almost finalised” candidates in the constituencies of Bijapur City, Hubli-Dharwad (West), Hubli-Dharwad (Central), Hubli-Dharwad (East), Belgaum (Uttar), Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Gulbarga (Uttar or Dakshin) and CM Bommai’s Shiggaon. 

For years, the AIMIM has tried to emerge as a political alternative for Muslims, which could eat into the Congress’ vote base. In 2018, the AIMIM chose not to contest the Assembly polls and backed the JD(S) instead.

This time, it is positioning itself on problems of the Muslim community — poverty, unemployment, inequality and lack of education — slamming the Congress, JD(S) and the BJP for the state of affairs.

Obviously, the party will field only Muslim candidates in all the constituencies except those reserved for SC. 

The Hubli-Dharwad (East) segment, presently represented by the Congress’ Prasad Abbayya, is an SC reserve. However, it has a Muslim population of over 90,000. Eyeing these votes, the AIMIM wants to field an SC candidate.

Similarly, the Hubli-Dharwad (West) constituency has over 60,000 Muslim votes. Notably, the Congress and the JD(S) have failed to win this seat despite fielding Muslim candidates.

For example, Ismail Tamatgar tried his luck twice by contesting on JD(S) and Congress tickets and failed. This time, Tamatgar is said to be eyeing the Congress ticket for Dharwad, in which case the AIMIM will not field a candidate there.

The AIMIM has its reasons to be upbeat. Three of the 15 candidates it fielded in the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) election last year won, denting the Congress’ vote bank. In Vijayapura, too, the AIMIM won two of the four seats it contested. 

