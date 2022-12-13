Mangaluru: Medical student killed, another injured in motorbike accident

Mangaluru, Dec 13: A medical student was killed and another suffered injuries in a motorbike accident on Monday, December 12 night near Ambalmogaru near Kuthar on the outskirts of the city.

The deceased has been identified as Nishanth (22), the only son of a retired teacher Siddaraju, a resident of Yashwantpur Bengaluru. The uncle of the deceased Nishanth is a judge in Bengaluru high court. The injured is Sakib, hailing from Bidar.

Both are medical interns at a private medical college in the coastal city.

As per sources, the accident took place when they were on their way to their rented flat in Kuthar.

Nishanth who was riding the motorbike did not notice a road hump and as the result, the bike jumped and both were flung into the air resulting in the tragedy.

Being midnight hour, the road was deserted and the duo was lying on the road for some time until the locals noticed. They were rushed to the hospital, however, Nishanth was declared dead on arrival.

A case in this regard has been registered at Mangaluru south traffic police station.