Mangaluru: Minor boy among 5 Hindutva activists held for immoral rowdyism at beach

News Network
June 2, 2023

Mangaluru, June 2: Five Hindutva activists, including a minor, were arrested in connection with the scase of immoral rowdyism at Someshwar Beach in Mangaluru on Thursday evening.

The arrested have been identified as Yathish, a resident of Bastipadpu, Sachin (Talapady) and Suhen (Talapady) and Akhil (Talapady) and a minor.

The Ullal police also lodged FIR under rioting and IPC 307 (a section that deals with the offence of attempt to murder). Hunt is on for a few more suspects.

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that three police teams have been constituted to investigate the case. All the teams are working on it.

At least three youths were assaulted by the miscreants at the beach. The commissioner said that the incident was reported at 7.20 pm when a group of six friends were at the beach and a few others reportedly came and asked for their details and then assaulted the three youths.

"Our 112 vehicle reached the spot and shifted the victims to a hospital. It is learnt that the incident took place after three boys from Kerala were spotted with three girls -- also from Kerala -- but studying in a private para medical college. Both the boys and girls hail from different faiths," he said. 

News Network
May 28,2023

cycle.jpg

Kuwait City, May 28: Indian expats were among 15 Asians injured in a hit-and-run accident in Kuwait's Al Khaleej Al Arabi street, a media report said on Sunday.

The accident happened on Friday in Kuwait city when a group of Filipino cycling group had gathered to practice the sport, and was later joined by cyclists of Indian nationality as well, the Khaleej Times reported.

As the group was cycling in the main road, a vehicle ran over the group.

"The accident, which occurred on Al Khaleej Al Arabi street, caused several injuries to a group of Asian cyclists that included Indian expats and who were using the main road. The driver of the vehicle initially escaped after running down the cyclists, and surveillance camera footage was being reviewed to find the perpetrator. However, later he turned himself in," the report said.

However, the report did not mention about the exact number of Indians injured in the accident. A senior official of the Kuwaiti government said that the cyclists did not have a permit to use the road, and therefore were not assigned security patrols.

It urged residents to obtain the necessary permit to practise sports in public places so that security patrols can be issued in order to prevent such incidents, noting that this has happened before.

News Network
May 21,2023

speaker.jpg

Bengaluru, May 21: Senior Congress leaders in Karnataka, who are being offered the Speaker's post in the new Assembly, are unwilling to take the responsibility, sources have said, adding that a fear of jinx surrounds the post.

Series of leaders who became Speakers in Karnataka have lost elections and their political careers ended. The jinx continued with the defeat of Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri, the former Speaker in the ruling BJP government. His defeat shocked the party and Kageri was distraught as the defeat had raised the question on his strengths as a strong leader.

Political experts maintain that since 2004, whoever sat on the coveted post have suffered severe setbacks in their political careers.
    
Krishna from K.R. Pet constituency, who was the Speaker in S.M. Krishna-led Congress government in 2004 lost the election in 2008.

Senior Congressman Kagodu Thimmappa, who donned the role of Speaker in 2013 lost subsequent elections in 2018. K.B. Koliwad, five term member of assembly, who was speaker in 2016 lost general elections in 2018 and also lost by-polls in 2019.

Rameshkumar, who was the speaker in Congress - JD(S) government in 2018, lost election in the May 10 election.

Congress party is finding it difficult to convince seniors for the post. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that veteran Congress leader R.V. Deshpande will become pro rata Speaker and new speaker would be elected in the three-day maiden session starting from Monday.

Sources in Congress said that Dr. G. Parameshwara straight away rejected the offer and was made a cabinet minister. The party is contemplating to make any one from the seniors like T.B. Jayachandra, H.K. Patil, B.R. Patil and Y.N. Gopalakrishna as speaker. None of them, however, are interested, sources said.

Jayachandra, who had lost his seat to BJP in 2019 bypolls, had emerged victorious this time. H.K. Patil is a prominent Lingayat leader from Gadag, and is considered for plum cabinet berth. And so is B.R. Patil from the Aland constituency.

Former CM Jagadish Shettar and senior BJP leader K.G. Bopaiah, who were the speakers in the BJP government in Karnataka, lost in the recently concluded Assembly polls, thereby facing setbacks in their political careers.

All the leaders, who are  being offered the post, are maintaining that they would prefer to remain MLAs rather than become the Speaker, Congress sources said.

Eying plum cabinet berths other than Speaker is one of the reason, but mainly it is the fear of jinx that is seeing them refuse the responsibility, sources said.

News Network
May 19,2023

RBI.jpg

New Delhi, May 19: The Reserve Bank of India has decided to withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation. However, the central bank has said that the currency notes will continue to be legal tender till September 30. RBI has asked banks to provide deposit and/or exchange facility for Rs 2,000 notes until September 30, 2023.

The central bank has also asked banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes with immediate effect. This change has been brought about in pursuance with RBI's “Clean Note Policy”, RBI said in its communique.

Members of the public will be allowed to deposit Rs 2,000 banknotes into their bank accounts and/or exchange them into banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch. 

However, RBI added that exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes into banknotes of other denominations can be made upto a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023.

Deposit into bank accounts can be made in the usual manner, that is, without restrictions and subject to extant instructions and other applicable statutory provisions, the central bank added.

The facility to exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes upto the limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will also be provided at the 19 Regional Offices (ROs) of RBI having Issue Departments from May 23, 2023.

RBI said that it had undertaken a similar withdrawal of notes from circulation in 2013-2014.

