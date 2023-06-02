Mangaluru: Minor boy among 5 Hindutva activists held for immoral rowdyism at beach

Mangaluru, June 2: Five Hindutva activists, including a minor, were arrested in connection with the scase of immoral rowdyism at Someshwar Beach in Mangaluru on Thursday evening.

The arrested have been identified as Yathish, a resident of Bastipadpu, Sachin (Talapady) and Suhen (Talapady) and Akhil (Talapady) and a minor.

The Ullal police also lodged FIR under rioting and IPC 307 (a section that deals with the offence of attempt to murder). Hunt is on for a few more suspects.

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that three police teams have been constituted to investigate the case. All the teams are working on it.

At least three youths were assaulted by the miscreants at the beach. The commissioner said that the incident was reported at 7.20 pm when a group of six friends were at the beach and a few others reportedly came and asked for their details and then assaulted the three youths.

"Our 112 vehicle reached the spot and shifted the victims to a hospital. It is learnt that the incident took place after three boys from Kerala were spotted with three girls -- also from Kerala -- but studying in a private para medical college. Both the boys and girls hail from different faiths," he said.