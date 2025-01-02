  1. Home
Mangaluru: MLA Kamath, other BJP leaders arrested during protest against Cong govt

News Network
January 3, 2025

BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath and several BJP leaders were arrested in Mangaluru during a protest organized by the Dakshina Kannada BJP Yuva Morcha near Mini Vidhana Soudha. 

The protest targeted the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government, accusing it of fostering an environment of harassment and distress, which the BJP claims has led to multiple suicides among contractors and government officials.

Key Points:

Addressing the gathering before his arrest, Kamath criticized the Congress government, alleging that neither contractors nor honest officials have found peace since it assumed power. He remarked, "Suicide seems to be the only 'guarantee' under this administration."

Kamath cited the suicide of contractor Sachin, allegedly driven to death by harassment from individuals linked to Minister Priyank Kharge.

Other cases highlighted included the suicides of Chandrashekar, superintendent of the Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation, and Rudresh, who was allegedly harassed by an aide of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Kamath also referred to a Dalit inspector, Parashuram, who reportedly succumbed to alleged torture connected to Congress MLA Channareddy Patil’s son.

He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of remaining silent due to political fears over their positions.

Prominent BJP leaders such as Ramesh Kandetthu, Premananda Shetty, Vikas Puttur, Nandan Mallya, Monappa Bhandary, Pooja Pai, Deputy Mayor Bhanumathi, and Sanjay Prabhu participated in the protest alongside party workers and municipal council members.

The protest escalated, resulting in the arrest of Kamath and other BJP leaders by the police, marking a dramatic standoff between BJP and Congress.

News Network
January 3,2025

Karnataka's Urban Development Minister, BS Suresha (Byrathi), has initiated a detailed investigation into ₹5,527 crore worth of projects executed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Smart Cities Mission in six cities of the state.

The minister expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of work in Belagavi, Davangere, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru. To ensure accountability, Suresha announced the formation of a committee comprising experts from universities and the Indian Institute of Science. The committee will assess the projects and submit its findings within three months.

Bengaluru, however, is excluded from the probe as it falls under the jurisdiction of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Launched in 2015, the Smart Cities Mission aims to enhance urban infrastructure across 100 cities in India, funded jointly by the central and state governments. Karnataka has spent ₹6,405 crore under this mission, including ₹877.72 crore in Bengaluru.

"Most of the funds have been allocated to roads, drainage, and park maintenance," Suresha lamented in a statement. "The focus should have been on creating permanent infrastructure such as smart schools, hospitals, libraries, and bus stands."

Suresha pointed out that, on average, each Smart City in Karnataka received ₹990 crore, with spending patterns revealing 36% on roads, 8% on energy, 2% on education, 2% on healthcare, and 5% on sports. He criticized this distribution, emphasizing that projects under the mission should have developed long-lasting government assets instead of temporary solutions like roads and drains.

With the mission slated to conclude in March 2025, Suresha urged the remaining funds to be directed towards constructing world-class smart schools. "This will enable children from economically weaker sections to access quality education," he said.

The minister also revealed that he had received multiple complaints from elected representatives about substandard work, particularly in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Shivamogga. The probe, he assured, will prioritize transparency and accountability.

News Network
December 30,2024

Mangaluru: Despite a reduction in the number of cybercrime cases in 2024 due to effective preventive measures and increased public awareness, the financial impact of cybercrimes in the Mangaluru Commissionerate was the highest this year. Over Rs 40.46 crore was lost, with Rs 9.32 crore frozen and Rs 2.55 crore released to the complainants, reported Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal.

Comparing years, the number of cybercrime cases at CEN Police Station decreased from 196 cases in 2023 to 72 cases in 2024. In total, CEN registered 313 cybercrime cases from 2022 to 2024, including 55 cases in 2022, 196 in 2023, and 62 in 2024. In contrast, other police stations reported 120 cybercrime cases during this period, with eight cases in 2022, 40 in 2023, and 72 in 2024.

The financial losses from cybercrimes in 2022 were Rs 61 lakh, with Rs 7 lakh frozen and Rs 6 lakh returned to victims. In 2023, the losses increased significantly, with Rs 9.83 crore lost, Rs 6.29 crore frozen, and Rs 1.17 crore released to complainants.

Cybercrimes were mainly investment frauds, accounting for 50% of the cases and around 75% of the total losses. A total of 67 cases of investment fraud led to a loss of Rs 30.3 crore in 2024. Other major cybercrime categories included digital arrest scams (25 cases, Rs 7.1 crore lost), job frauds (8 cases, Rs 1.2 crore lost), and matrimonial frauds (4 cases, Rs 60.4 lakh lost). Online shopping frauds resulted in Rs 5.9 lakh in losses from three cases, while share market frauds led to Rs 41.96 lakh in losses from five cases. Other frauds, including advertisement, KYC, and miscellaneous scams, caused additional losses.

The National Cyber Crime Reporting portal received 5,498 complaints, with 215 cases converted into FIRs. Arrests related to cybercrimes increased in 2023, particularly at other police stations. This year, 42 individuals were arrested for cybercrimes, with 15 from Karnataka and 27 from other states, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

To combat cybercrime, 217 awareness programs were held across Mangaluru, targeting various sections of society. These programs were organized at the Police Station, Beat, Sub-division, and Commissionerate levels, helping spread awareness and prevent future crimes.

