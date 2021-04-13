Mangaluru MLA U T Khader suffers minor injuries as his car collides with truck in Davanagere

Davangere, Apr 14: In what could have been a major tragedy, a car in which Mangaluru Congress MLA and former minister U T Khader was traveling, involved in an accident in Davanagere district today morning.

Even though the front portion of the car was damaged in the accident Mr Khader and other occupants escaped with minor injuries.

Mr Khader was on his way from Bengaluru to Belgavi to campaign for the party’s candidate for the Belgavi by-elections.

At around 8:45 a.m., when the MLA’s car reached Olal Cross on the National Highway, a container truck which was moving in front of the car, stopped suddenly, resulting in collision.

S P Hanumantharaya visited the accident spot. Reportedly, Mr Khader suffered minor injuries on his face and leg and he was taken to a family doctor in Bengaluru in another car.