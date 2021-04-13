  1. Home
Mangaluru MLA U T Khader suffers minor injuries as his car collides with truck in Davanagere

coastaldigest.com news network
April 14, 2021

utkhader car.jpg

Davangere, Apr 14: In what could have been a major tragedy, a car in which Mangaluru Congress MLA and former minister U T Khader was traveling, involved in an accident in Davanagere district today morning. 

Even though the front portion of the car was damaged in the accident Mr Khader and other occupants escaped with minor injuries. 

Mr Khader was on his way from Bengaluru to Belgavi to campaign for the party’s candidate for the Belgavi by-elections. 

At around 8:45 a.m., when the MLA’s car reached Olal Cross on the National Highway, a container truck which was moving in front of the car, stopped suddenly, resulting in collision. 

S P Hanumantharaya visited the accident spot. Reportedly, Mr Khader suffered minor injuries on his face and leg and he was taken to a family doctor in Bengaluru in another car.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 13,2021

coviddaily.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 13: India on Tuesday logged 1,68,912 new Covid-19 cases, slightly lower than its record high of nearly 1.7 lakh new infections on Monday, taking the total tally of cases to 1,36,89,453, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. Daily deaths due to the coronavirus stood at 879.

 India has now reported over one lakh daily infections for the seventh straight day.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate fell below 90 per cent and was at 89.51%, according to the MoFHW data.

The active coronavirus cases in the country stood at 12.64 lakh, while the death toll increased to 1,71,058 with 879 daily new fatalities.

Registering a steady increase for the 34th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 12,64,698 while the recovery rate further dropped to 89.51 per cent.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 31,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 31: A case of subjecting a two-month-old baby to RT-PCR test at Mangaluru International Airport against the rules has sparked social media outrage.

As the video clip of the incident went viral on social media, Health Department officials took to task the authorities of the private lab at the airport, which had collected the swab of the new born.

Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Ashok said on Wednesday that children below two years should not be made to undergo tests for Covid-19. 

“When I received information, I immediately contacted airport authorities and sought clarification. They have done it without the knowledge of regulations. I have instructed them not to make children below two years undergo any tests for Covid-19,” he added.

The baby had arrived at Mangalore International Airport from Abu Dhabi.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8,2021

sharmir.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 8: A youth stabbed a girl after barging into her house last night near Layila in Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The miscreant, identified as Shameer (22), a resident of Punjalkatte, has been arrested by the police. 

The 21-year-old girl, who suffered stab injuries on her both hands and neck, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. She is said to be out of danger. 

Sources said that the miscreant was in love with the girl belonging to same community and he attacked her for refusing to elope with him. 

The family members managed to catch the accused and hand him over to the police. 

A case has been registered at Belthangady police station. 

