Mangaluru: Months after his wedding 32-year-old man run over by train

Mangaluru, Sep 26: In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old man was crushed to death under the wheels of a train at Yekkur railway line, here, yesterday.

The deceased is identified as Dheeraj (32), a resident of Tandolige. He had entered wedlock a few months ago.

It is learnt that Dheeraj had left home at around 6.50 am to bring some snacks and the incident occurred at 7 am.

He was knocked down by the train which was arriving to Mangaluru from Bengaluru.

Dheeraj was working as a marketing manager in a private company. Mangaluru railway police have registered a case.