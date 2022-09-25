  1. Home
Mangaluru: Months after his wedding 32-year-old man run over by train

News Network
September 26, 2022

Mangaluru, Sep 26: In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old man was crushed to death under the wheels of a train at Yekkur railway line, here, yesterday.

The deceased is identified as Dheeraj (32), a resident of Tandolige. He had entered wedlock a few months ago. 

It is learnt that Dheeraj had left home at around 6.50 am to bring some snacks and the incident occurred at 7 am. 

He was knocked down by the train which was arriving to Mangaluru from Bengaluru. 

Dheeraj was working as a marketing manager in a private company. Mangaluru railway police have registered a case.

News Network
September 14,2022

transport.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 14: The Karnataka government wants to have 35,000 electric buses by 2030, Transport Minister B Sriramulu told the Assembly on Wednesday. 

He was responding to a question by Congress MLA Tanveer Sait who sought details on electric buses in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). 

“There are 35,000 buses. Going forward, given that diesel prices are going up everyday and we’re incurring losses, we want all our buses to become electric by 2030 so that we start making profits. That’s our resolve,” Sriramulu said. 

Sriramulu said diesel buses incur a cost of Rs 68.53 per km. 

At present, 90 electric buses have been pressed into service in Bengaluru for a 12-year contract under the Smart Cities project. The per-km cost for these buses is Rs 64.67. 

Under the union government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric vehicles (FAME)-II, Sriramulu said BMTC has been given 75 electric buses out of 300. “We hope the remaining buses will be given to us soon,” Sriramulu said. These buses have a per-km cost of Rs 61.90. 

Also, an order has been placed for 921 electric buses through the Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL). These buses will incur Rs 54 per km, Sriramulu said. 

News Network
September 17,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 17: Two students of a pre-university college have been arrested by the sleuths of Mangaluru East Police on the charges of stabbing a student of another private PU college near Nanthoor, in the city.

Both the accused and victim are 17-year-old boys. According to Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, the two “minor” accused have been produced before the juvenile board.

The incident occurred on September 15. In a complaint, the injured said that when he was walking with his friends towards Nanthoor Junction after the college hours, two students of another PU college who were known to him approached and invited him for a talk.

They took him behind Babbu Swamy Daivasthana nearby and stabbed him. 

The injured was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. 

The victim was stabbed reportedly because his attempts to pacify his friends who had allegedly received threats from another group of students had angered the latter. 

News Network
September 22,2022

araga.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 22: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday stated that the procedure to impose permanent ban on PFI and SDPI, that have been giving tacit support to terrorist organisations, has begun at the Central government level.

These two organisations are found to be having connection with terror organisations not in Karnataka, but in other places of the country. Now, the procedure to ban them has begun, he reiterated.

"Everyone knows about the misdeeds that SDPI and PFI organisations are indulging into. The world should know how they manage to get funds and who backs them. To clean the mess, that had been created by them, raids were very much necessary," the minister opined.

These organisations have grown to this proportion only with the direct and indirect support of the Congress party all these years. If these organisations have to be cut to size, one should not look at the religion, caste, loss or profit. Everyone should cooperate, he said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the residence of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in the backdrop of NIA raids on SDPI and PFI offices and their leaders.

The NIA sleuths have taken Azeez Abdul Shukur Honnavar from Sirsi, PFI district President of Kalaburagi Ejaj Ali, Shahid Khan, President of SDPI in Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Chikkamgalur, former Mysuru president Maulana Mohammad Kaleemulla and Imamuddin from Davanagere and Abu Tahir from Harihara town.

Dakshina Kannada SDPI leader Ataullah Jokatte has maintained that three leaders have been arrested. Ashraf A.K., Mohiyuddin Haleyangadi and Nawaz Kavur have been detained by NIA, he explained. However, an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard.

