Mangaluru on the Move: Walkathon Draws 1,500 in World Heart Day Drive for Healthy Living

Mangaluru, Sept 21: From schoolchildren to senior citizens, more than 1,500 residents of Mangaluru stepped out at dawn on Sunday for the World Heart Day Walkathon 2025, turning the city’s streets into a celebration of fitness, awareness, and collective spirit.

The walk began at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle and concluded at the Marena Sports Complex, led by national-level athlete Master Yashas as torchbearer. The event was flagged off by Shri Mithun HN, IPS, DCP (Law & Order), and Smt. Geetha D. Kulkarni, ACP (CCRB), Mangaluru City Police.

With this year’s theme, “Don’t Miss a Beat”, participants embraced the message of prevention, urging citizens to adopt regular health check-ups, balanced diets, and active lifestyles to counter the rising threat of cardiovascular diseases.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Saghir Siddiqui, Regional COO, said: “Today’s walk is more than exercise — it is community, awareness, and shared responsibility for heart health.”

Dr. Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor of MAHE’s Mangaluru Campus, added: “For over two decades, this initiative has encouraged families to walk together for their hearts. Seeing it grow stronger every year is truly inspiring.”

Dr. Narasimha Pai, Head of Cardiology, underscored the urgency: “Heart disease is increasingly affecting even the young. Small steps — like walking — reflect preventive action we must all embrace.”

The event was infused with energy as groups from institutions such as Fiza by Nexus, Athena Nursing College, Sridevi Nursing College, MRPL, and NMPA competed in fun categories like Best Group Participation, Best Slogan, Best Placard, and Most Enthusiastic Participant.

As the morning sun rose over the city, the Walkathon left behind more than footprints — it reinforced Mangaluru’s collective commitment to healthier, heart-conscious living.