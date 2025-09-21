  1. Home
Mangaluru on the Move: Walkathon Draws 1,500 in World Heart Day Drive for Healthy Living

News Network
September 21, 2025

walkathon.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 21: From schoolchildren to senior citizens, more than 1,500 residents of Mangaluru stepped out at dawn on Sunday for the World Heart Day Walkathon 2025, turning the city’s streets into a celebration of fitness, awareness, and collective spirit.

The walk began at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle and concluded at the Marena Sports Complex, led by national-level athlete Master Yashas as torchbearer. The event was flagged off by Shri Mithun HN, IPS, DCP (Law & Order), and Smt. Geetha D. Kulkarni, ACP (CCRB), Mangaluru City Police.

With this year’s theme, “Don’t Miss a Beat”, participants embraced the message of prevention, urging citizens to adopt regular health check-ups, balanced diets, and active lifestyles to counter the rising threat of cardiovascular diseases.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Saghir Siddiqui, Regional COO, said: “Today’s walk is more than exercise — it is community, awareness, and shared responsibility for heart health.”

Dr. Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor of MAHE’s Mangaluru Campus, added: “For over two decades, this initiative has encouraged families to walk together for their hearts. Seeing it grow stronger every year is truly inspiring.”

Dr. Narasimha Pai, Head of Cardiology, underscored the urgency: “Heart disease is increasingly affecting even the young. Small steps — like walking — reflect preventive action we must all embrace.”

The event was infused with energy as groups from institutions such as Fiza by Nexus, Athena Nursing College, Sridevi Nursing College, MRPL, and NMPA competed in fun categories like Best Group Participation, Best Slogan, Best Placard, and Most Enthusiastic Participant.

As the morning sun rose over the city, the Walkathon left behind more than footprints — it reinforced Mangaluru’s collective commitment to healthier, heart-conscious living.

walkathon3.jpg

walkathon2.jpg

walkathon1.jpg

News Network
September 21,2025

quarry.jpg

Bantwal, Sep 21: A young man lost his life in a tragic accident after falling into a stone quarry at Kanchinadka Padav in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Ameer (23), son of Umar, a resident of Sutrabail in Ullal taluk. Ameer, who was unmarried, had gone to Sajipa Mooda village for work along with other laborers on September 20.

After completing the day’s work, he reportedly fell into a half-covered red pit near the worksite. Local residents and police rushed to the scene, but Ameer was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident to determine how the fall occurred.

The incident has raised concerns about safety measures at quarry and construction sites in the region.

News Network
September 13,2025

airport.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 13: Mangaluru International Airport Limited has added a striking cultural landmark to its premises — a towering granite statue celebrating the folk art of Yakshagana. Installed at the departure area, the artwork gives travellers a grand send-off steeped in local tradition.

The 10.25-foot statue, set on a 3-foot pedestal and weighing nearly four tonnes, captures a youthful Yakshagana character in a calm, dignified pose. It offers visitors a glimpse into the region’s vibrant artistic heritage of mythological storytelling, expressive dance, and elaborate costumes.

The masterpiece was sculpted by Himanshu Kumar (38), a Bihar-born artist who has embraced Karnataka as his home, proudly calling himself a naturalised Tuluva. Leading his studio Akrathi Shilpa Kala, Himanshu and his team completed the statue in just 64 days — a feat that reflects both their craftsmanship and devotion to Indian art.

The airport has been steadily transforming into a cultural gallery. Passengers can already admire a lenticular wall showcasing Mangaluru’s fishing harbour past and present, a figurine of a fisherman at work, the energetic pili vesha, Yakshagana miniatures, and even a dynamic sculpture of Kambala, the iconic buffalo race.

With the Yakshagana statue now joining this artistic ensemble, the airport isn’t just a transit hub — it’s becoming a showcase of coastal Karnataka’s rich traditions.

News Network
September 8,2025

Mangaluru may be a booming hub for education and healthcare, but when it comes to air connectivity, the city is left wanting.

A petition by Sidharth Agrawal has thrown light on the ordeal of thousands of students who flock to the region’s prestigious institutions. Between Mangaluru and neighbouring Udupi, there are nearly 300 engineering, medical, and management colleges. From Uttar Pradesh alone, around 40,000 students make their way here every year. Yet, there is no direct Lucknow–Mangaluru flight.

The result? Endless layovers. Students currently depend on connecting flights via Bengaluru — seven a day from Lucknow to Bengaluru and another seven from Bengaluru to Mangaluru — turning what should be a simple trip into a long, exhausting journey.

The connectivity crunch doesn’t end there. Just days ago, a parent from West Bengal, Ananda Roy, took to X demanding more flights on the Mangaluru–Kolkata route. “Most of the travellers are students and patients going to Manipal,” she wrote, calling for a survey to assess the growing demand.

Frequent flyers have also been pressing for direct links to Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata — destinations that send a steady stream of students, patients, tourists, and business travellers to the coastal belt.

For a city that prides itself on being a national destination for learning and healthcare, the lack of direct flights is more than an inconvenience. It is a bottleneck that urgently needs fixing.

