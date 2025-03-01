  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru Muslim Leaders Denounce Wakf Bill as a Threat to Religious Freedom

coastaldigest.com news network
March 1, 2025

Mangaluru, Mar 1: Muslim religious and community leaders have strongly opposed the Wakf Amendment Bill 2024, calling it a threat to religious freedom. They have urged the government to uphold constitutional values and withdraw the bill immediately.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, March 1, they stated that the bill, introduced in August last year, has faced widespread resistance. Critics argue that it undermines the rights of Muslims and disregards constitutional protections. The bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, but reports suggest that the committee rejected opposition-proposed changes and introduced even more controversial provisions, deepening concerns.

Leaders emphasized that Wakf properties are sacred donations meant for religious and social welfare purposes within the community. The Wakf Act, first established in 1913 and amended multiple times, safeguards these properties. The Indian Constitution guarantees religious freedom under Articles 25-28, and Article 26 specifically grants religious communities the right to manage their institutions and properties.

The BJP-led government has proposed a new bill titled United Wakf - Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, Development (UMEED) Act. Community leaders fear that the amendments will reduce Muslim control over Wakf assets. One of the most contentious changes requires all Wakf properties to have documented proof within six months, failing which they will lose their Wakf status. Previously, an independent Islamic law expert surveyed Wakf properties, but the amendment shifts this responsibility to district collectors, raising concerns about impartiality. Additionally, the bill removes the requirement for only Muslim officials to be appointed to the Wakf Tribunal and mandates at least two non-Muslim members in the Wakf Board. Critics question why such changes apply only to Wakf institutions while other religious trusts remain self-governed.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee received 9.8 million public objections, the majority opposing the amendments. However, reports suggest that the government ignored these concerns and proceeded with the bill in both Houses of Parliament.

Opponents argue that this amendment aims to bring Wakf assets under government control, eroding the religious and cultural identity of the Muslim community. They view it as a divisive political move that threatens the rights of India’s largest minority.

Religious leaders have urged all citizens who support constitutional values and secularism to voice their opposition to the bill.

Prominent scholars and community leaders at the press conference included Khazi Ahmad Musliyar Takha Ustad, Khazi Zainul Ulama Mani Ustad, Sayyid Ismail Thangal Ujire, Usmanul Faizi Thodaru, U K Muhammad Sadi Valavoor, U K Abdul Aziz Darimi Chokkabetu, S P Hamza Sakhafi Bantwal, N K M Shafi Sadi Bengaluru, Abdul Hameed Darimi Sampya, P P Ahmad Sakhafi Kashipatna, K I Abdul Khader Darimi Kukkil, P M Usman Sadi Pattori, K L Umar Darimi Pattori, T M Muhiyuddin Kamil Sakhafi Toke, Dr M S M Zaini Kamil, Anees Kausari, Umar Darimi Salmar, Qasim Darimi Savanoor, M Y Abdul Hafeez Sadi Kodagu, Abu Bakr Siddiq Darimi Kadaba, K K M Kamil Sakhafi Suribail, Rafiq Hudavi Kolar, K M Abu Bakr Siddiq Montugoli, Hussain Darimi Renjaladi, M P M Ashraf Sadi Malluru, Abu Saleh Faizi Tumbe, Muhammad Ali Turkalike, and Muhammad Musliyar Mundol.

The meeting was led by B A Abdul Nasir Lakki Star, president of the Dakshina Kannada Wakf Advisory Committee, and Ashraf Kinar, vice president of the committee.

News Network
February 20,2025

Bengaluru: Starting March, households in Karnataka will feel the pinch as the price of Nandini milk is set to increase by ₹5 per litre. The hike, which will take effect after the state budget on March 7, will also see a reduction in milk packet quantity from 1,050 ml to 1 litre. With this revision, the cost of a litre of Nandini toned milk will rise to ₹47.

This marks the latest price revision by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) in the past three years. In 2022, milk prices increased by ₹3 per litre, while in 2024, KMF raised prices by ₹2 per packet but increased the quantity by 50 ml. However, KMF insists that last year’s change was not a price hike, as it involved a proportional increase in milk volume.

The increase in milk prices comes amid multiple price hikes across essential commodities and services. The Coffee Brewers Association has announced a ₹200 per kg hike in coffee powder rates by March, while BMTC bus and Namma Metro ticket fares have also been increased. Additionally, the state government is considering a rise in water tariffs, and electricity supply companies (Escoms) have sought approval for a 67-paise hike per unit from the Karnataka Electricity Commission.

According to KMF Managing Director B. Shivaswamy, the hike follows demands from farmers for a ₹5 per litre increase. "Earlier, we procured 85-89 lakh litres of milk per day, sometimes even 99 lakh litres. Now, the supply has dropped to 79-81 lakh litres per day, so the additional milk provided to consumers will stop," he explained.

Despite the price increase, Shivaswamy emphasized that Nandini milk will still be more affordable than other brands in Karnataka and other states, including those sold online. KMF is currently in discussions with farmer unions, milk unions, employee associations, and other stakeholders to determine how the increased revenue will be allocated.

"Ideally, the additional cost should benefit farmers. However, concerns raised by employee unions over financial matters, including 7th Pay Commission wages and pensions, also need to be factored in," said a KMF official on the condition of anonymity.

The final decision on the milk price hike now rests with the Karnataka Chief Minister, with an official announcement expected post-budget.

coastaldigest.com news network
February 24,2025

Mangaluru: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has urged the Karnataka government to allocate Rs 3,000 crore in the 2025 state budget for the development of the tourism sector in Dakshina Kannada. This demand was made as part of the party’s ‘Janata Budget – 2025’ initiative.

Anwar Sadath S, president of SDPI’s Mangaluru Rural district unit, emphasized the district’s vast tourism potential, given its location between the Western Ghats and the Arabian Sea. He suggested projects such as beach development, walking tracks, play zones, amusement parks, and other recreational activities to boost tourism in the region.

In addition to tourism development, SDPI has called for several key initiatives in the state budget:

•    Establishment of a government medical college and a super-specialty hospital in Dakshina Kannada.

•    Setting up a High Court bench and a government law college in the district.

•    Development of an IT Park to boost employment opportunities.

•    Minimum support price for arecanut and a dedicated research centre for arecanut diseases.

•    Expansion of healthcare facilities, including a branch of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Mangaluru.

•    Construction of residential accommodation for Muslim religious leaders serving in mosques and madrasas.

•    A special financial package for paddy farmers, offering Rs 2 lakh per acre as financial assistance.

Sadath criticized previous administrations for neglecting Dakshina Kannada, despite the district being one of the top tax contributors in Karnataka. He highlighted the dominance of private entities in education, healthcare, and business, stressing the need for greater government support in public amenities and welfare schemes.

SDPI urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure adequate budgetary allocations for new projects, job creation, education, healthcare, and social welfare programs. The party insisted that the upcoming budget, to be presented on March 7, should prioritize balanced regional development across all districts.

Agencies
February 18,2025

qatarPM.jpg

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic milestone, India and Qatar formally exchanged an agreement to establish a strategic partnership, reinforcing their growing bilateral ties. The exchange took place on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The Amir of Qatar arrived in New Delhi on Monday evening for a two-day state visit, aimed at deepening cooperation across various sectors. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as a step forward in strengthening the “growing multifaceted partnership” between the two nations.

During their meeting at Hyderabad House, Prime Minister Modi and the Amir of Qatar engaged in discussions covering a wide range of bilateral issues. The landmark agreement was exchanged between Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar.

Adding to the economic dimension of their collaboration, a revised agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion concerning income taxes was also exchanged. This agreement was signed between Qatar’s Prime Minister and India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, further strengthening economic cooperation.

The visit and agreements mark a new chapter in India-Qatar relations, paving the way for deeper economic, political, and strategic engagement in the years ahead.

