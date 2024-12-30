  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru NRI’s organs donated in UAE, giving 4 people a 2nd chance at life

Mangaluru NRI’s organs donated in UAE, giving 4 people a 2nd chance at life

News Network
December 31, 2024

Mangaluru: In a heartwarming act of selflessness, the family of a 52-year-old auto-electrician from Mangaluru chose to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead in Abu Dhabi. This decision brought hope and new life to four people, turning a personal tragedy into a legacy of compassion.

Sudhakar, son of Chakku, hailed from Ekkur in Magaluru, and worked in Al Ain for nearly five years, continuing a 15-year career in the UAE. On December 14, while at work, Sudhakar experienced dizziness and was rushed to a clinic. His condition worsened as his blood pressure fluctuated. Due to insurance complications, he was referred to multiple hospitals before being diagnosed with a brain clot. A surgery was performed with his company’s consent, but during the procedure, Sudhakar suffered a cardiac arrest and was placed on a ventilator. Despite the family’s hopes for his recovery, he was declared brain dead on December 18.

Faced with an emotionally wrenching decision, the family chose to honor Sudhakar's memory by donating his organs. "The authorities contacted us for our consent, and the entire family, including his wife Seema and her father, participated in a conference call. Though it was a tough decision, we agreed to give life to others through him," shared Ganesh, Sudhakar's elder brother.

On December 23, at Cleveland Clinic in Abu Dhabi, Sudhakar’s lungs, liver, and kidneys were successfully retrieved for transplantation, giving four people a second chance at life. "We are proud that even in his passing, Sudhakar became a beacon of hope for others," said Ganesh.

The authorities extended immense support to Sudhakar’s family, ensuring the respectful transport of his mortal remains to Mangaluru. They also sponsored the travel of a family member to accompany the body, which arrived on December 27. Sudhakar's final rites were conducted the same day.

Sudhakar leaves behind his wife Seema, a homemaker, and two children, Sakshi, 20, and Sakshath, 11. While the family takes solace in his final act of generosity, they hope for support in securing the children's education and future.

Sudhakar’s story serves as a poignant reminder of how even in loss, one can choose to give the ultimate gift of life to others.

News Network
December 29,2024

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangalore MLA U T Khader announced two ambitious bridge projects sanctioned by the Cabinet for Mangalore constituency, aimed at reducing traffic congestion on NH 66 and promoting tourism in the region.

A new bridge, parallel to the Nethravathi bridge, will connect Kotepura to Bolara at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore. Spanning 1.5 km, it will be one of the longest bridges in the region. A consultant appointed by the Public Works Department (PWD) is currently preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Khader explained that Kotepura, once a hub of business activities before the construction of the Nethravathi bridge, will regain its prominence with the new project.

“The 12-meter-wide bridge will offer breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, designed to enhance the experience for commuters. Once completed, it is expected to reduce 50% of the traffic on NH 66 via Pumpwell, as residents from areas like Bunder, Kudroli, and Bolar will use this route. Additionally, plans are underway to develop a scenic seaside road from Kotepura to the Kerala border, boosting tourism,” Khader elaborated.

The second bridge, connecting Sajipa Nadu to Thumbe at a cost of ₹62 crore, is set to benefit residents from Arkula, Meramajalu, and Thumbe. Presently, residents from Sajipa must travel via Melkar and Bantwal to reach Thumbe. “This bridge has been a long-standing dream of mine, and I had placed the proposal before the Chief Minister even before becoming the Speaker,” he added.

Addressing concerns about the difficulty faced by residents crossing the railway line between Thokkottu and Olapete, Khader revealed that a footbridge has been proposed, and funding is ready, awaiting railway approval.

On other topics, Khader responded to a query about the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations against RR Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna. He stated that the matter would be discussed with the Assembly secretary. Regarding an MLC C T Ravi's controversial remark, Khader expressed regret and assured that the Council Chairman would address the issue.

News Network
December 30,2024

Mangaluru: Despite a reduction in the number of cybercrime cases in 2024 due to effective preventive measures and increased public awareness, the financial impact of cybercrimes in the Mangaluru Commissionerate was the highest this year. Over Rs 40.46 crore was lost, with Rs 9.32 crore frozen and Rs 2.55 crore released to the complainants, reported Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal.

Comparing years, the number of cybercrime cases at CEN Police Station decreased from 196 cases in 2023 to 72 cases in 2024. In total, CEN registered 313 cybercrime cases from 2022 to 2024, including 55 cases in 2022, 196 in 2023, and 62 in 2024. In contrast, other police stations reported 120 cybercrime cases during this period, with eight cases in 2022, 40 in 2023, and 72 in 2024.

The financial losses from cybercrimes in 2022 were Rs 61 lakh, with Rs 7 lakh frozen and Rs 6 lakh returned to victims. In 2023, the losses increased significantly, with Rs 9.83 crore lost, Rs 6.29 crore frozen, and Rs 1.17 crore released to complainants.

Cybercrimes were mainly investment frauds, accounting for 50% of the cases and around 75% of the total losses. A total of 67 cases of investment fraud led to a loss of Rs 30.3 crore in 2024. Other major cybercrime categories included digital arrest scams (25 cases, Rs 7.1 crore lost), job frauds (8 cases, Rs 1.2 crore lost), and matrimonial frauds (4 cases, Rs 60.4 lakh lost). Online shopping frauds resulted in Rs 5.9 lakh in losses from three cases, while share market frauds led to Rs 41.96 lakh in losses from five cases. Other frauds, including advertisement, KYC, and miscellaneous scams, caused additional losses.

The National Cyber Crime Reporting portal received 5,498 complaints, with 215 cases converted into FIRs. Arrests related to cybercrimes increased in 2023, particularly at other police stations. This year, 42 individuals were arrested for cybercrimes, with 15 from Karnataka and 27 from other states, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

To combat cybercrime, 217 awareness programs were held across Mangaluru, targeting various sections of society. These programs were organized at the Police Station, Beat, Sub-division, and Commissionerate levels, helping spread awareness and prevent future crimes.

News Network
December 30,2024

