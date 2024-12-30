Mangaluru NRI’s organs donated in UAE, giving 4 people a 2nd chance at life

Mangaluru: In a heartwarming act of selflessness, the family of a 52-year-old auto-electrician from Mangaluru chose to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead in Abu Dhabi. This decision brought hope and new life to four people, turning a personal tragedy into a legacy of compassion.

Sudhakar, son of Chakku, hailed from Ekkur in Magaluru, and worked in Al Ain for nearly five years, continuing a 15-year career in the UAE. On December 14, while at work, Sudhakar experienced dizziness and was rushed to a clinic. His condition worsened as his blood pressure fluctuated. Due to insurance complications, he was referred to multiple hospitals before being diagnosed with a brain clot. A surgery was performed with his company’s consent, but during the procedure, Sudhakar suffered a cardiac arrest and was placed on a ventilator. Despite the family’s hopes for his recovery, he was declared brain dead on December 18.

Faced with an emotionally wrenching decision, the family chose to honor Sudhakar's memory by donating his organs. "The authorities contacted us for our consent, and the entire family, including his wife Seema and her father, participated in a conference call. Though it was a tough decision, we agreed to give life to others through him," shared Ganesh, Sudhakar's elder brother.

On December 23, at Cleveland Clinic in Abu Dhabi, Sudhakar’s lungs, liver, and kidneys were successfully retrieved for transplantation, giving four people a second chance at life. "We are proud that even in his passing, Sudhakar became a beacon of hope for others," said Ganesh.

The authorities extended immense support to Sudhakar’s family, ensuring the respectful transport of his mortal remains to Mangaluru. They also sponsored the travel of a family member to accompany the body, which arrived on December 27. Sudhakar's final rites were conducted the same day.

Sudhakar leaves behind his wife Seema, a homemaker, and two children, Sakshi, 20, and Sakshath, 11. While the family takes solace in his final act of generosity, they hope for support in securing the children's education and future.

Sudhakar’s story serves as a poignant reminder of how even in loss, one can choose to give the ultimate gift of life to others.