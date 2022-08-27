  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: PM Modi to dedicate MRPL’s 2 landmark projects to nation on Sept 2

News Network
August 27, 2022

Mangaluru, Aug 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating to nation MRPL’s two landmark projects. The inauguration will be done during PM’s visit to the city on September 2. These projects are BS VI upgradation project which is executed at a cost of Rs 1,829 crore inside the MRPL premises and a 30 million liters per day desalination plant executed at a cost of Rs 677 crore located at 14.5 acres of land in Tannirbhavi beach.

BS-VI upgradation project of MRPL is crucial for meeting the Visionary environmental targets India has chosen to meet in the days to come. This project for producing ultra-pure BS-VI grade fuel (with Sulphur content less than 10 PPM). As part of this project, ONGC MRPL has set up one new FCCU Gasoline Treatment Unit (FGTU), Sulphur Recovery Unit (SRU) and Nitrogen Plant. The Consultant for the project was Engineers India Limited (EIL). The Licensor for FGTU was M/s Axens, Licensor for SRU was EIL and Licensor for Nitrogen Plant was M/s Linde.

The entire system is under operation producing environment-friendly BS-VI fuels. These cleaner fuels support the Government of India's vision of achieving the larger goals of the nation to preserve our environment for future generations.

The desalination plant has a capacity of 30 Million Litres per Day (MLD) and the capacity can be enhanced to 70 MLD. The plant converts seawater into the water required for the refinery processes. The plant runs on Sea Water Reverse Osmosis technology. The consultant for the project is M/s Fichtner Consulting Engineers (India) Private Limited. The project has been executed and is fully functional. Availability of desalination water ensures smooth running of the refinery throughout the year. This uninterrupted supply of precious hydrocarbons plays a vital role in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharath’.

News Network
August 17,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 17: A 28-year-old man, who had entered marital life just nine months ago, allegedly murdered his wife after taking her on a trip to Udupi. It is learnt that the accused was frustrated because his wife was denying him sex. 

The police have managed to arrest the accused, identified as Pruthviraj, a resident of Maruthi Layout in Madiwala. He is from Sitamarhi in Bihar and has been living in Bengaluru for 15 years. He trades in electronics items. 

Pruthviraj walked into Madiwala police station on August 5, looking tense and shaken, and said his wife had been missing since August 3. He told the police his wife Jyothi Kumari was from a village adjacent to his native village of Sitamarhi, and they were married. The couple moved to Bengaluru four months ago and took up a house in Maruthi Layout. 

Pruthviraj claimed Kumari had earlier left home on two earlier occasions but had returned on her own in the evening. For the last few days, he told the police that she had been urging him to move to Delhi, but he had refused as his business was based in Bengaluru. 

On August 3, he said, he found her missing from home, with her phone switched off. He searched for her at the houses of relatives and friends, but couldn’t find her, his complaint claimed. 

When they began investigating, police learnt that the couple had been squabbling often. When they asked Pruthviraj about the fights, he changed his story frequently, and so they detained him. During interrogation, Pruthviraj purportedly told the police that his wife, a graduate, had lied before the wedding that she was 28 while she was 38. Once they were married, Kumari refused physical intimacy with him. He claimed he had forgiven her for lying about her age, but she refused to consummate the marriage. 

Pruthviraj complained he was upset that she was always on the phone. He suspected she liked someone else, and so was not getting physical with him. Kumari allegedly made fun of Pruthviraj and his family. He further claimed Kumari picked fights on some pretext.

Police say a frustrated Pruthviraj took the help of his friend Samir Kumar from Bihar and hatched a plan to kill her. He convinced Kumari to go on a trip to Malpe in Udupi district. The couple and Samir drove to Malpe on August 1. 

While returning to Bengaluru, Pruthviraj and Samir stopped the car in Shiradi Ghat and allegedly strangled her using her dupatta. They dumped her body in the forest and returned to Bengaluru. Police took him to the spot and traced Kumari’s body and sent it for post-mortem.

News Network
August 22,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 22: Karnataka police have arrested a woman for allegedly honey-trapping an RSS leader and extorting a huge sum of money from him in this district of the state, police said Monday.

Salma Banu, a social and human rights’ activist was arrested based on a complaint lodged by RSS leader Niddodi Jagannath Shetty, a gold merchant.

According to police, Shetty is the owner of Srinidhi gold jewels and influential politician in Dakshina Kannada district. The accused, along with her gang, had extorted Rs 50 lakh from Shetty and demanded for more.

Shetty approached police following which police launched a manhunt for the other accused.

Shetty claimed that on February 26 he was offered a lift to Mysuru from Mandya in a vehicle which had four persons. He further claimed that they had trapped him at a hotel in Mysuru.

The complainant told police that he had gone to test gold biscuits at the hotel and as soon as he entered his room, the accused took photographs and filmed him with a woman.

The accused demanded Rs 4 crore from the RSS leader on the spot for not making the video viral and delete it. Shetty paid them Rs 50 lakh and settled the matter.

But soon the accused started pestering him for more money forcing him to approach the police.

Further investigations are on.

News Network
August 25,2022

New Delhi, Aug 25: A total of 53 AAP MLAs out of 62 attended a meeting convened by party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the BJP, sources said.

The meeting that was scheduled to begin at 11 am was concluded within a few minutes, they said, adding that all the 62 legislators of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi were contacted ahead of the meeting at Kejriwal's residence. The sources said at least a dozen AAP MLAs had gone incommunicado ahead of the meeting.

"We were not able to contact some of our MLAs as they were probably stuck in traffic, but we want to assure the people of Delhi that the AAP government will not fall. I want to assure you that all the legislators would be present at the meeting," senior party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had told reporters outside the chief minister's residence.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have dismissed the AAP's "poaching" claim, terming it a "public stunt" by the Kejriwal-led party.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the AAP is trying to divert people's attention and questioned Kejriwal's "silence" over the Delhi excise policy.

Four AAP MLAs who had claimed on Wednesday that they were approached by BJP leaders with an offer to switch sides said they were told that the saffron party was in touch with "20-25 MLAs" of the Kejriwal-led party.

The AAP government has also convened a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday over CBI, ED probes, raids targeting its ministers and the "poaching" efforts made by the BJP.

The saffron party has challenged the AAP to reveal the names of those who allegedly contacted its MLAs with an offer to switch sides and charged that the Kejriwal-led party is trying hard to divert attention from the Delhi government''s liquor "scam".

