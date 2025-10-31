  1. Home
  Mangaluru police book VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell for provocative social media post

October 31, 2025

Mangaluru: The city police have registered a case against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell for allegedly sharing a provocative post on social media, Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said on Friday.

According to the commissioner, Pumpwell deleted the post soon after learning that an FIR had been filed against him. He later appeared at the Kadri police station for questioning.

Reddy added that a notice was issued to Pumpwell directing him to cooperate with the investigation on Monday.

Meanwhile, police have also initiated separate proceedings to forfeit the bond executed by him in an earlier case, the commissioner said.

October 19,2025

Mangaluru: In a major breakthrough, the Mulki Police have arrested a couple accused of cheating multiple residents of Kinnigoli and surrounding areas by luring them into fraudulent investment schemes. The total value of the alleged scam amounts to nearly ₹1.5 crore in cash and gold.

The arrested individuals have been identified as: Richard D’Souza (52), son of Patrick D’Souza and Rashmi Rita Pinto (47). Both are residents of Kavattaru village, near Kinnigoli on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The Modus Operandi

According to police investigations, the duo promised high returns on investments and convinced several people to deposit large sums of money and gold. Victims were assured that their investments would yield quick and significant profits. However, once the funds were collected, the couple failed to return the money or deliver any returns as promised.

Two criminal cases were earlier registered against the couple at the Mulki Police Station under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Evasion and Arrest

To evade arrest, the couple reportedly absconded to Mumbai, where they had been hiding for over a year. Acting on credible information, the Mulki Police launched a targeted operation, successfully tracing and apprehending the accused.

Following their arrest, both were produced before the jurisdictional court. The court has remanded Richard D’Souza to judicial custody, while further investigation into the financial trail is ongoing.

Police Advisory

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and avoid falling prey to schemes promising unusually high or quick returns. Citizens are encouraged to verify the legitimacy of any investment plan and seek guidance from certified financial institutions before parting with their savings or valuables.

The Mulki Police have also requested anyone who may have been duped by the accused to come forward and file a complaint.

October 27,2025

Udupi, Oct 27: The Udupi district police have apprehended a woman accused of orchestrating a massive financial fraud, cheating two individuals out of over Rs 1.45 crore by falsely promising a government subsidy loan under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

The arrested woman, identified as Kaushalya, was taken into custody by the Brahmavar police following a complaint filed by Saritha Lewis, a resident of Herady, Brahmavar taluk.

The Modus Operandi

According to the complaint, Saritha Lewis (39) was introduced to the accused, Kaushalya, in November 2023. Despite initial reservations, Kaushalya allegedly convinced Lewis that she possessed the necessary influence and connections to facilitate a substantial PMEGP subsidy loan.

To gain trust and continue the deception, Kaushalya allegedly impersonated a bank official over the phone during conversations with the victims.

Over time, Kaushalya demanded large sums of money in multiple installments under various pretexts related to the loan's processing. Believing the promises, Lewis transferred a total of Rs 80,72,000 in cash and bank transfers.

In a similar fashion, Kaushalya targeted Lewis's relative, Anjaline D’Silva, collecting an additional Rs 65,00,000 for the same promised PMEGP loan.

The total amount swindled from the two victims collectively amounts to Rs 1,45,72,000, which was collected for a promised PMEGP subsidy loan of Rs 4 crore.

Network of Receivers Under Scanner

The money was reportedly routed through a chain of individuals, with the transfers made to Kaushalya’s own account as well as to her husband, Sandesh, and others identified as Prakash, Ashish Shetty, Rajendra Byndoor, Geeta, Harini, Navya, Kumar, Malathi, Praveen, Hariprasad, Nagaraj, and Bharati Singh.

The Brahmavar police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the full extent of the fraud and the role of the other individuals involved in receiving the funds. The accused, Kaushalya, remains in police custody as the probe continues. 

October 28,2025

SkillSummit1.jpg

Bengaluru: The stage is set in India's Silicon Valley for a major push toward future-proofing the state's workforce, as the Karnataka government prepares to host the inaugural Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 from November 4 to 6. Organized by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood (SDEL), the event is poised to be the largest platform in the state dedicated to bridging the critical skill gaps required for the "Workforce 2030."

Dr Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Livelihood and Medical Education, Government of Karnataka had previously announced that the three-day summit, to be held at The Lalit Ashok, will be a first-of-its-kind mega conference. Its central theme, "Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy," highlights the urgency of aligning academic training with rapidly evolving industrial, technological, and global standards.

Focus on Emerging Sectors and Inclusion

The Summit comes at a crucial time when industry leaders frequently point to the disconnect between education and employment needs. A key focus will be on the upskilling and reskilling required for emerging sectors such as green skills, Artificial Intelligence (AI) readiness, and advanced manufacturing.

A core tenet of the summit is inclusivity. Special attention will be given to creating opportunities for youth, particularly women, people from rural communities, and persons with disabilities, aligning with the government's flagship initiatives like the Yuva Nidhi scheme for unemployed graduates and diploma holders.

Skillathon and Kaushalya Awards: Highlights

Among the most anticipated events is the Skillathon 2025, an innovation challenge organized in collaboration with Melton Foundation India. This competition, which has seen participation from over 240 college teams, challenges students to develop bold, implementable solutions for vocational education and employment challenges. The shortlisted teams will compete in the Grand Finale on November 5th, showcasing their creativity and problem-solving abilities in real-world contexts.

The Summit will also be the venue for the Kaushalya Karnataka Awards, honouring individuals, institutions, and corporates for their outstanding contributions to the skill development ecosystem across the state.

With over 3,000 expected participants, including national and international leaders, top industry CEOs, government officials, and academia, the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 marks a significant commitment by the Karnataka government to positioning the state not just as a technology hub, but as a global benchmark for a skilled, innovative, and inclusive future workforce.

