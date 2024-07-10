Mangaluru: Police open fire to foil notorious 'Chaddi Gang' escape attempt

Mangaluru, July 10: In a dramatic turn of events, police opened fire on the notorious ‘Chaddi Gang’ known for their involvement in robbery, as they attempted to flee this morning. The incident unfolded on the outskirts of the city at Padu Panambur. During a site inspection, the robbers attacked the police, prompting the officers to open fire in self-defense.
The robbers have been identified as Raju Singhania (24), Mayur (30), Bali (22), and Vicky (21), all hailing from Madhya Pradesh. On Wednesday morning, during the inspection, the robbers attacked an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and another officer in a bid to escape. Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal stated that the officers fired at the robbers' legs to prevent their escape.
Two police officers sustained injuries in the incident. The injured robbers and officers were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment. Senior police officials visited the site following the incident.
Capture in Sakleshpur
The infamous inter-state "Chaddi Gang" members were apprehended in a joint operation by Mangaluru, Hassan, and Sakleshpur police, thanks to precise information provided by KSRTC Mangaluru's 3rd division staff and private drivers. The gang was nabbed in Sakleshpur on Tuesday, July 9.
In the early hours of July 9, 2024, the gang committed a robbery and assault at a house on Kotekani Road, Derebailu village, targeting an elderly couple, Victor Mendonca and Patricia Mendonca, in Mangaluru. They fled the scene in the victims' car, making off with gold and diamond jewelry worth Rs 12 lakhs, a Samsung mobile phone, 10 branded watches valued at Rs 1 lakh, and Rs 3,000 in cash. They later boarded a KSRTC bus heading towards Mulky. CCTV footage revealed the accused traveling to Mangaluru.
Upon receiving this information, police approached KSRTC Mangaluru's 3rd division. They showed the video footage to a driver who recognized the bus and confirmed that four unknown individuals had boarded their bus at the Mulky bus stand and later alighted in Mangaluru. They subsequently traveled on the 5:30 AM Mangaluru-Bangalore KSRTC bus of the same division.
Using the information provided by KSRTC staff and private drivers, police traced the robbers to Sakleshpur. With the assistance of Hassan and Sakleshpur police, they successfully apprehended the gang members. The stolen gold, cash, and watches from Mangaluru were recovered from the accused and handed over to the Urwa police.
The police managed to trace and capture the accused within five hours of the theft at Kotekani.
Comments
Add new comment