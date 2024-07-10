  1. Home
Mangaluru: Police open fire to foil notorious 'Chaddi Gang' escape attempt

News Network
July 10, 2024

gang.jpg

Mangaluru, July 10: In a dramatic turn of events, police opened fire on the notorious ‘Chaddi Gang’ known for their involvement in robbery, as they attempted to flee this morning. The incident unfolded on the outskirts of the city at Padu Panambur. During a site inspection, the robbers attacked the police, prompting the officers to open fire in self-defense.

The robbers have been identified as Raju Singhania (24), Mayur (30), Bali (22), and Vicky (21), all hailing from Madhya Pradesh. On Wednesday morning, during the inspection, the robbers attacked an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and another officer in a bid to escape. Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal stated that the officers fired at the robbers' legs to prevent their escape.

Two police officers sustained injuries in the incident. The injured robbers and officers were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment. Senior police officials visited the site following the incident.

Capture in Sakleshpur

The infamous inter-state "Chaddi Gang" members were apprehended in a joint operation by Mangaluru, Hassan, and Sakleshpur police, thanks to precise information provided by KSRTC Mangaluru's 3rd division staff and private drivers. The gang was nabbed in Sakleshpur on Tuesday, July 9.

In the early hours of July 9, 2024, the gang committed a robbery and assault at a house on Kotekani Road, Derebailu village, targeting an elderly couple, Victor Mendonca and Patricia Mendonca, in Mangaluru. They fled the scene in the victims' car, making off with gold and diamond jewelry worth Rs 12 lakhs, a Samsung mobile phone, 10 branded watches valued at Rs 1 lakh, and Rs 3,000 in cash. They later boarded a KSRTC bus heading towards Mulky. CCTV footage revealed the accused traveling to Mangaluru.

Upon receiving this information, police approached KSRTC Mangaluru's 3rd division. They showed the video footage to a driver who recognized the bus and confirmed that four unknown individuals had boarded their bus at the Mulky bus stand and later alighted in Mangaluru. They subsequently traveled on the 5:30 AM Mangaluru-Bangalore KSRTC bus of the same division.

Using the information provided by KSRTC staff and private drivers, police traced the robbers to Sakleshpur. With the assistance of Hassan and Sakleshpur police, they successfully apprehended the gang members. The stolen gold, cash, and watches from Mangaluru were recovered from the accused and handed over to the Urwa police.

The police managed to trace and capture the accused within five hours of the theft at Kotekani.

News Network
July 3,2024

gaza.jpg

Twelve former US officials have denounced President Joe Biden’s policies on Gaza as “a failure and a threat” to the country’s national security, calling on the government to overhaul them and use all "available leverage” to bring the ongoing war to an immediate end.

The 12 signatories who quit their posts over Biden’s controversial approach made the remarks in a joint public statement titled "Service in Dissent" which was released on Tuesday in conjunction with Independence Day, known colloquially as the Fourth of July.

“Each of us has sworn an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and as our nation celebrates its Independence Day, each of us are reminded that we resigned from government not to terminate that oath but to continue to abide by it; not to end our commitment to service, but to extend it,” the former officials said.

“This failed policy has not achieved its stated objectives,” they said, noting that it has not brought safety to the Israeli regime and has rather been “devastating for the Palestinian people, ensuring a vicious cycle of poverty and hopelessness, with all the implications of that cycle, for generations to come.”

The signatories went on to say, “As a group of dedicated Americans in service of our country, we insist that there is another way,” outlining steps to ensure that a "catastrophic policy failure like this can never happen again."

The ex-officials also argued that the US policy toward Gaza has “been deeply damaging” not only for US relations in the region, but also for the country’s global credibility.

The former officials further noted that US’ continuous flow of arms to Israel has ensured the country’s “undeniable complicity in the killings and forced starvation of a besieged Palestinian population in Gaza.”

"This is not only morally reprehensible and in clear violation of international humanitarian law and US laws, but it has also put a target on America’s back," they added, arguing that it has put the lives of service members and diplomats at risk.

The signatories also called on Washington to use “all necessary and available leverage to bring the conflict to an immediate close”, ensure expansion of humanitarian aid to Gazans and support the self-determination of the Palestinian people.

“There is an urgent need for change in the organizational cultures and structures that have enabled the current US approach,” they stressed, calling on Washington to have transparency regarding arms transfers.

The signatories further stated they “stand united in a shared belief that it is our collective responsibility to speak up,” urging their colleagues to use their voice and not to be complicit.

Among the signatories are Josh Paul, who oversaw Congressional relations on weapons transfers, a former White House official, two former air force department personnel and a former army officer in the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Israel launched the devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Since then, the United States has supplied the Tel Aviv regime with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment, and used its veto power against all United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The relentless Israeli military campaign against Gaza has so far killed nearly 38,000 people, most of them women and children.

News Network
June 28,2024

airportroof.jpg

New Delhi, June 28: At least one person was killed and six others injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 (T1) collapsed on cars amid heavy rain this morning. All departures from Terminal 1, which has only domestic flight operations, have been temporarily suspended, the civil aviation ministry said.

"Heavy rain in early morning today has resulted in the collapse of the canopy of Delhi airport Terminal 1. As a result of which, flights to and from Terminal 1 have been closed till further notice. Alternate arrangements are being made for smooth operation of the flights," the ministry said in a post on X.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu visited the airport and inspected Terminal 1. He said that the airport will temporarily shift operations to Terminal 2 and Terminal 3. 

Calling it a "very serious" incident, the newly-elected minister announced that a thorough inspection of the structure at the airport would be carried out. The technical reasons and other aspects of the incident would be known after the investigation, he said.

He also announced a compensation of ₹ 20 lakh for the family of the victim and ₹ 3 lakh each for those injured.

T1 has only domestic flight operations by IndiGo and SpiceJet. The airport has three terminals, T1, T2 and T3, and handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

The officials said the roof sheet and the support beams collapsed, damaging four cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world. The incident was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 5.30 am.

During the rescue operations, a man was seen being taken out from a car on which an iron beam had fallen.

Indigo, Spicejet Cancel Flights 

IndiGo said that its flight operations were impacted due to structural damage to Terminal 1 at Delhi Airport. In a statement, the low-cost carrier said that the incident has led to flight cancellations in Delhi as "passengers are not able to enter the terminal".

"Passengers already inside the terminal will be able to board their planned flights, but those with flights later in the day will be offered alternatives," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

"This unplanned situation has also led to operations across the network being impacted. Customers are advised to keep track of and confirm their flight status before leaving for the airport," the statement added.

Spicejet also cancelled its flights until further notice.

"Please keep a watch on our Social Media channels for further updates," the airline told its passengers.

