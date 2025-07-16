  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Politician-turned-businessman M M Abdul Rahman passes away at 78

July 17, 2025

Mangaluru, July 17: M. M. Abdul Rahman, a respected businessman and former political figure originally from Moodigere, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 78. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Mangaluru, where he had been residing for several years.

Abdul Rahman was not only known for his business acumen but also for his active involvement in public life. A loyal worker of the Indian National Congress, he dedicated many years to the party's grassroots work in the Moodigere region and had also served as the President of the Moodigere Town Panchayat.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and two sons—Nasir Mohideen and Yasir Rahman— Chairman and Managing Director of Westline Builders Pvt Ltd, a well-known real estate firm based in Mangaluru. His family, friends, and the wider community remember him as a warm, dedicated, and principled individual.

His funeral is scheduled to take place later today, Thursday, July 17, following the Asr prayer, at the premises of Ahsanul Masjid in Bikkarnakatte, Mangaluru.

News of his demise has drawn condolences from numerous community leaders, political figures, and well-wishers across the region, many of whom have acknowledged his contributions both in public service and as a guiding figure in business.

July 8,2025

Mangaluru, July 8: In a deeply alarming incident that has once again drawn attention to the rising number of heart attacks among young people, an 18-year-old engineering diploma student collapsed and died of a suspected heart attack near Surathkal on the outskirts of the city on Monday, July 7.

The deceased, Aftab, son of Asgar Ali, was a resident of Krishnapura Hillside and a student pursuing a diploma in electrical engineering at a local institute. The incident occurred around 12 noon while Aftab was walking home to take a bath. He suddenly collapsed near his house and could not be revived. Initial reports indicate the cause as a heart attack.

Aftab was the only son in a family of four children. His mother had passed away during the Covid pandemic, and he had been living with his father since then. His three sisters are married. On the day of the incident, his father, Asgar Ali, an auto-rickshaw driver, had been home with him until 1 pm, shortly before leaving for work. The tragedy struck soon after.

The sudden death of an apparently healthy teenager has shocked the community and reignited growing concerns about the increasing incidence of heart attacks among youth in India. Once considered a condition of the middle-aged and elderly, cardiac arrest is now increasingly being reported in individuals in their teens and twenties, often without any prior symptoms.

Health experts have been raising red flags over the past few years, linking early heart complications in youth to factors such as sedentary lifestyle, dietary habits, chronic stress, undiagnosed conditions, and post-Covid aftereffects.

Aftab's untimely passing is a tragic reminder of how vital it is to monitor cardiac health regardless of age, and raises urgent questions about awareness, early screening, and preventive measures in young populations.

July 16,2025

Bengaluru, July 16: BJP MLA and former Minister Byrathi Basavaraj has been booked in connection with the murder of a realtor, in front of his mother, police said on Wednesday (July 16, 2025).

The assailants came in a car and murdered Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu, a rowdy sheeter, in Bharathi Nagar in the city on Tuesday (July 15, 2025) night. The former Minister has been booked along with others, based on a complaint filed by the mother of the deceased, police said.

Shivaprakash's mother, Vijayalakshmi, in her complaint, said that she saw eight to nine people assaulting her son with iron rods and machetes. When his friend tried to intervene, they hit him too with an iron rod.

"As I screamed, people from around began gathering. Those unknown individuals murdered my son and fled from the scene in a white Scorpio vehicle and a two-wheeler. I can identify them if I see them," Ms. Vijayalakshmi said in her complaint.

Top police officials, including DCP D. Devaraj and Joint Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, visited the spot and confirmed that Shivakumar had a long criminal record with 11 cases registered against him and a rowdy sheet opened in 2006.

The police registered a case against Mr. Basavaraj along with Jagadeesh, Kiran, Vimal and Anil. The former minister has been added as accused number 5 in the FIR, police said.

On February 11, Mr. Jagadeesh and Mr. Kiran encroached on Shivaprakash's property in Kitaknoor and evicted the two female security guards from there, Ms. Vijayalakshmi alleged.

The accused had been calling him on the phone and threatening her son, she charged.

July 6,2025

Elon Musk’s America Party — announced on July 4 — has moved beyond mere symbolism and is now laying out a clear political strategy aimed at disrupting the traditional two-party dominance in the United States.

While the party’s launch initially drew curiosity and skepticism, recent statements from Musk suggest that this is more than a passing experiment.

What is the America Party?

According to Musk, the America Party was formed to “keep democracy alive” and return “freedom” to American voters. He positions it as an alternative to what he calls the “two-party (some say uni-party) system” that currently dominates U.S. politics.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote:

“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

What Are the Party’s Political Goals?

The America Party does not aim for a nationwide campaign in its initial phase. Instead, Musk has revealed a targeted strategy, focusing on:

3 Senate seats

8 to 10 House districts

The aim is not to secure a majority, but rather to block one. By doing so, the America Party hopes to hold the balance of power in Congress, enabling it to influence or even prevent the passage of major legislation from either of the dominant parties.

This approach is designed to position the America Party as a swing force in close votes — not unlike the role small parties sometimes play in parliamentary systems abroad.

Why Now?

Musk’s announcement came shortly after the passage of a controversial bill dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill”, reportedly backed by Donald Trump. Musk publicly disagreed with the legislation, prompting speculation that his political move was a response to growing frustration with both the Republican and Democratic establishments.

His messaging has strongly emphasized political independence, government accountability, and restoring individual freedoms — themes that resonate with a growing number of voters dissatisfied with the status quo.

Can Elon Musk Run for President?

Despite growing interest and speculation, Elon Musk cannot legally run for President of the United States under current constitutional rules.

He was born in South Africa and became a U.S. citizen in 2002.

However, the U.S. Constitution requires presidential candidates to be natural-born citizens.

Unless the Constitution is amended — an extremely unlikely scenario — Musk’s role in U.S. politics will remain that of a party leader, financier, or influencer, rather than a presidential candidate.

Final Thoughts

Whether the America Party becomes a viable political force remains to be seen. But with a calculated strategy and a high-profile founder, it has already begun drawing attention from voters, analysts, and media alike.

What began as a social media poll has now evolved into a political experiment — one that could test the resilience of America's two-party system and redefine how influence is wielded in Washington.

