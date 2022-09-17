  1. Home
Mangaluru: PU college boy stabbed near temple by another PU college students; 2 held

News Network
September 17, 2022

Mangaluru, Sept 17: Two students of a pre-university college have been arrested by the sleuths of Mangaluru East Police on the charges of stabbing a student of another private PU college near Nanthoor, in the city.

Both the accused and victim are 17-year-old boys. According to Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, the two “minor” accused have been produced before the juvenile board.

The incident occurred on September 15. In a complaint, the injured said that when he was walking with his friends towards Nanthoor Junction after the college hours, two students of another PU college who were known to him approached and invited him for a talk.

They took him behind Babbu Swamy Daivasthana nearby and stabbed him. 

The injured was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. 

The victim was stabbed reportedly because his attempts to pacify his friends who had allegedly received threats from another group of students had angered the latter. 

September 15,2022

meenamasjid.jpg

Mathura, Sept 15: A fresh petition has been filed at a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura seeking removal of yet another mosque, the Mina Masjid, belonging to the Mughal era.

The petitioner has claimed that the mosque was built on a part of the Thakur Keshav Dev Ji temple, on the east side of the so called Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex.

The suit has been filed by Dinesh Sharma, national treasurer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), as a devotee of Lord Krishna and as his 'Vaad Mitra' (friend of the suit).

The suit has been registered in the court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura, Jyoti Singh.

Several petitions have already been filed in various Mathura courts, seeking the shifting of another important mosque, the Shahi Masjid Idgah, from the complex, with petitioners maintaining that it has been built at the 'birthplace of Lord Krishna' within the core 13.37-acre premises of the temple.

In the fresh petition, Sharma, claimed to be a devout follower of Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj (another name of Lord Krishna), who is 'petitioner number 1' in the case.

Sharma had earlier filed a case seeking removal of the Shahi Masjid Idgah adjacent to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

"The basic purpose of the suit is to protect the property of Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj who owns land measuring 13.37 acre in Mathura city on which Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi is located. We have now sought removal of the construction raised in the name of Mina Masjid near Vrindavan railway line at Deeg gate on land owned by the deity."

The respondents of the new suit are president/chairman Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, Lucknow, and secretary, Intezamia Committee, Mina Masjid (Deeg Gate), Mathura.

The court has fixed October 26 for hearing the case, said Deepak Sharma, the petitioner's counsel.

In almost a dozen cases in Mathura, petitioners appearing on behalf of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi have challenged the settlement dated October 12, 1968 between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and Shahi Masjid Idgah, which was part of suit number 43 of 1967.

The petitioners claim it has no legal validity because the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, having ownership and title, was not party to the settlement.

The petitioners have also claimed that the mosque was built on the same spot where a temple was razed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The management committee of Shahi Masjid Idgah has objected to these petitions, saying that a compromise was made in 1968.

Hence, the petition, as such, is time barred.

News Network
September 3,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 3: Two cab drivers were arrested in Bengaluru for raping a 25-year-old woman after offering her a lift, police said on Saturday.

The arrested have been identified as 25-year-old G Akshilesh from Ballary and 21-year-old J L Deepu from Hassan district.

According to the police, the incident had taken place three days ago and the accused were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the victim.

In her complaint to police, the 25-year-old victim said that on Thursday, she was walking towards church in Ejipura when the accused offered her lift to the place of worship.

However, instead of church, they took her to an isolated place near Huskur, stripped her and gang-raped her. The accused also kept her in captivity. The victim somehow managed to escape from there in the darkness and took shelter behind the bushes for entire night, police said.

Early on Friday morning, the victim managed to reach a nearby house and requested for clothes. After managing to get them, she reached straight to Viveknagar police station where police lodged an FIR and arrested the accused.

News Network
September 12,2022

rahul.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 12: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday criticised the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying spending 18 days in Left-ruled Kerala and just two in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh is a "strange way to fight BJP-RSS".

The remark prompted a strong response from the Congress which derided the Left as the "A team" of the BJP in the southern state.

The CPI(M) tweeted a caricature of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with text wondering if it was a "Bharat Jodo" or "Seat Jodo" campaign. "18 days in Kerala...2 days in UP. Strange way to fight BJP-RSS," read the text.

The photo also carried maps of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh illustrating the difference in their size.

Responding to the tweet, Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, said, "Do your homework better on how and why yatra was planned the way it is. And silly criticism from a party that is the A team of BJP in the land of MunduModi." 

