Mangaluru: PUC girl lured through Instagram, gang-raped; ‘minor’ among 8 arrested

Mangaluru, Sep 3: The city police have arrested eight individuals, including a minor, in connection with the sexual assault of a pre-university college (PUC) student and the circulation of a video of the crime on social media.

Those arrested have been identified as Karthik, Rakesh Saldanha, Jeevan, Sandeep, Rakshith, Shravan, and Suresh. A juvenile involved in the case has been sent to a juvenile home.

According to the police, the incident occurred about two months ago but came to light only recently. Investigations revealed that Karthik had come into contact with the survivor through Instagram. The friendship developed into a relationship, and in June, he allegedly lured her to a forested area near Adyar Falls where he sexually assaulted her.

Police further stated that Rakesh Saldanha, who was present at the scene, also assaulted the victim. Karthik reportedly recorded the assault on his mobile phone, and the video was subsequently shared among friends before spreading on social media.

The survivor filed a complaint at the Bajpe police station on August 16. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, and all the accused have been taken into custody.

