  Mangaluru: PUC girl lured through Instagram, gang-raped; 'minor' among 8 arrested

Mangaluru: PUC girl lured through Instagram, gang-raped; ‘minor’ among 8 arrested

News Network
September 3, 2025

Mangaluru, Sep 3: The city police have arrested eight individuals, including a minor, in connection with the sexual assault of a pre-university college (PUC) student and the circulation of a video of the crime on social media.

Those arrested have been identified as Karthik, Rakesh Saldanha, Jeevan, Sandeep, Rakshith, Shravan, and Suresh. A juvenile involved in the case has been sent to a juvenile home.

According to the police, the incident occurred about two months ago but came to light only recently. Investigations revealed that Karthik had come into contact with the survivor through Instagram. The friendship developed into a relationship, and in June, he allegedly lured her to a forested area near Adyar Falls where he sexually assaulted her.

Police further stated that Rakesh Saldanha, who was present at the scene, also assaulted the victim. Karthik reportedly recorded the assault on his mobile phone, and the video was subsequently shared among friends before spreading on social media.

The survivor filed a complaint at the Bajpe police station on August 16. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, and all the accused have been taken into custody.
 



News Network
August 24,2025

Udupi, Aug 24: Police have arrested a 19-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly blackmailing a complainant and extorting more than ₹4.44 lakh using a morphed obscene video created after befriending him on Facebook.

According to Udupi SP Hariram Shankar, the complainant was first contacted on Facebook by a woman who later initiated a video call. Within minutes of accepting the call, an obscene morphed video carrying his image was generated and sent to his WhatsApp. The victim was then threatened that the clip would be uploaded on social media if he failed to pay. Fearing humiliation, he transferred ₹4,44,999.97 in multiple transactions.

A case was registered at the Udupi CEN police station under Sections 308(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(E) of the IT Act.

Acting on the directions of SP Hariram Shankar, Additional SP Sudhakar Nayak, and Karkala DySP Dr Harsha Priyamvada, a special police team led by CEN Inspector Ramachandra Nayak and PSI Harish was formed.

The team apprehended a minor in conflict with the law and arrested the main accused, identified as Zaid Mohammed alias Zaid Khan (19), son of Deen Dar, a resident of Deeg district, Rajasthan. Police also seized five mobile phones and ₹2 lakh in cash.

The arrest followed coordinated operations in Rajasthan and Goa. The accused was finally traced and detained near Margao railway station in Goa, the SP said.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 30,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 30: Heavy rains continued to lash parts of coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka on Saturday, disrupting normal life in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Kodagu districts.

In Honnavar taluk of Uttara Kannada, the Deputy Commissioner declared a holiday for all anganwadis, primary and high schools on August 30 as a precautionary measure in view of incessant rainfall expected during the day.

Dakshina Kannada district administration also declared a holiday for anganwadis and schools up to high school level. However, in Mangaluru, the rains eased, leaving the holiday largely uncalled for.

Fishermen in all three coastal districts have been warned against venturing into the sea as the coastal belt continues to witness strong winds and rough waves.

In Udupi district, heavy downpour led to flooding in some interior villages.

According to officials, minor landslides were reported in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts in the Malnad region, damaging some interior roads and commercial plantations.

Kodagu district also received heavy rainfall, raising fears of fresh landslides in vulnerable areas. The district administration has asked residents in high-risk zones to remain vigilant.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored across all rain-affected districts, with measures being taken to prevent casualties.

