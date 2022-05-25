  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Security tightened around Malali Juma Masjid as Hindutva outfits hold ‘Tambula Prashne’

Mangaluru: Security tightened around Malali Juma Masjid as Hindutva outfits hold ‘Tambula Prashne’

News Network
May 25, 2022

malali.jpg

Mangaluru, May 25: The police have the police have strengthened security around historic Juma Masjid at Malali of Thenkulipadi village near Bajpe on the outskirts of Mangaluru, as Hindutva outfits today held a ‘Tambula Prashne’ at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira at Thenkulipadi in Ganjimutt. A tense atmosphere has prevailed in the area.

The outfits claimed that “Tambula Prashne” confirmed that “god” (idol) was situated in the place of Masjid there earlier. With this the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal is likely to launch a new 'Ram Mandir-like campaign' in Mangaluru. The outfits are also reportedly planning to conduct rituals such as ‘Ashtamangala Prashne'. 

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar has clamped Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) within 500-metre radius of Juma Masjid limits till 8 am of May 26.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has appealed to the people to maintain peace. He had said that the issue is before the court and the Third Additional Civil Judge and JMFC court has issued an injunction to all the parties especially, to the president of Juma Masjid.  “What matters here is the legal documents. Court will take an appropriate decision,” the DC had said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 14,2022

Bengaluru, May 14: The Bengaluru police, who were bringing back absconding acid attacker Nagesh from Tiruvannamalai to Bengaluru, had to open fire on him when he attacked head constable Mahadevaiah attached with the Kamakshipalya police station.

When the police team was near the hanging bridge of Kengeri around 1.30 am, the accused Nagesh (34) attacked Mahadevaiah in a bid to escape. 

Prashanth M, the police inspector of Kamakshipalya police station, on witnessing the attack, fired in the air with his service pistol asking Nagesh to stop attacking and surrender. But Nagesh continued his efforts to attack other policemen.

Prashanth then opened fire on Nagesh and the bullet hit him on his right leg. The police rushed both the injured persons to a hospital.

On the morning of April 28, Nagesh had attacked a 25-year-old woman working in a gold finance firm with acid. He attacked her in front of her office because she refused to accept his marriage proposal.

Police later traced Nagesh to a religious place in Tiruvannamalai. The special police team formed to nab him found him wearing saffron clothes and posing as a swamiji. They were bringing him back to the city to take him into police custody for further investigation when he tried attacking them.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 11,2022

palestine.jpg

The Israeli military has killed an Al Jazeera reporter in the occupied West Bank while she was reporting on an Israeli raid against Palestinians in the city of Jenin.

The Qatar-based satellite news channel and the Palestinian Health Ministry said the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh occurred on Wednesday, when the regime’s forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp. 

The news channel reported that she was hit by a bullet in the head.

“What we know for now is that the Palestinian Health Ministry has announced her death. Shireen Abu Akleh, who has been covering the events unfolding in Jenin, specifically an Israeli raid on a city to the north of the occupied West Bank, when she was hit by a bullet to the head,” Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim said from Ramallah.

“As you can imagine, this is a shock to the journalists who have been working with her.”

Ibrahim, speaking through tears, said Abu Akleh was a “very well respected journalist” who has been working with Al Jazeera since the beginning of the second Palestinian Intifada (uprising) in 2000.

Journalist Ali Asmoadi told Haaretz that he and Abu Akleh were wearing their press vests when military forces shot at them.

The Palestinian health ministry also said another journalist sustained a gun shot wound to the back. The Associated Press said the Palestinian journalist, working for the Al-Quds newspaper, was in a stable condition.

The Israeli military claimed that “armed suspects opened fire” at its forces and hurdled explosives at them, and that the forces fired back.

Recent weeks have seen an escalation of Israeli forces’ violence in the occupied West Bank amid plans by the regime to construct more illegal settlements in the territory.

Al Jazeera ‘shocked and saddened’

Al Jazeera’s bureau chief in Ramallah, Walid al-Omary, disputed the Israeli military’s statement, saying there had been no shooting carried out by Palestinian gunmen.

The news network’s managing director, Giles Trendle, said the network was “shocked and saddened” by the killing of Abu Akleh

“As journalists, we carry on. Our mission is to carry on. We will not be silenced despite attempts to silence us,” said Trendle. “Our mission is always to carry on to inform the world what is happening. And that is more important ever.”

In a statement following the incident, the office of the Palestinian president condemned the killing, saying it holds the Israeli regime “fully responsible for this heinous crime.”

It said “executing” journalist Abu Akleh and wounding journalist Ali Samoudi “is part of the [Israeli] policy of targeting journalists to obscure the truth and commit crimes silently.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 24,2022

punjabHM.jpg

Chandigarh, May 24: Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state Cabinet on Tuesday and arrested on corruption charges with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserting that his government has zero-tolerance towards corruption.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been in power in Punjab for barely two months. The chief minister himself announced the removal of Singla from the council of ministers.

Mann said the decision was made after he came to know that Singla was allegedly demanding one per cent commission in tenders and purchases of his department.

The chief minister said that he has also directed the police to register a case against Singla.

Later, he was arrested by the Punjab Police, sources said.

"A case was brought to my notice in which one minister in my government was demanding one per cent commission from each tender or purchase of his department. I took this case very seriously. Only I knew this case. Neither media nor opposition knew it," Mann said in a video message.

"I am taking strict action against that minister and I am removing him from the cabinet. I am also giving directions to the police to register a case against him," he said, adding, "That minister's name is Vijay Singla. He was the health minister."

Mann said that Singla was allegedly involved in wrongdoings in his department and he has also admitted to the same.

Asserting that the AAP government has zero-tolerance towards corruption, Mann pointed out that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also removed his food and supplies minister in 2015 and handed over the case to the CBI.

"I will not tolerate corruption of a single rupee. We want to turn Punjab into a corruption-free state" Mann asserted.

The Punjab chief minister said some parties will now point out that one of the AAP ministers was found involved in corruption within just two months, but then "it is I who is taking action".

Vijay Singla, 52, was elected MLA from the Mansa seat. He had defeated Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also called Sidhu Moosewala. Singla is a dental surgeon.

The Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 92 of the 117 seats in Punjab, decimating the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine, and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance in the 2022 state Assembly polls. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.