Mangaluru stars Rehan Mohammed and Eesa Hakeem earn call-up to Karnataka U-19 squad for Cooch Behar Trophy

coastaldigest.com news network
November 13, 2025

RehanEesa.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 13: In a significant boost for junior cricket in the region, two promising talents from Dakshina Kannada district, Rehan Mohammed and Eesa Hakeem Puthige, have been named in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) Under-19 squad for the prestigious BCCI Cooch Behar Trophy 2025-26 season.

The selection of the two young cricketers underscores their impressive performances in the domestic age-group circuit, marking them as players to watch in the highly competitive national long-format tournament.

Karnataka's campaign in the Cooch Behar Trophy is set to kick off at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru, where they will face Uttarakhand in their first four-day encounter, scheduled from November 16 to 19.

Rehan Mohammed, a skilled wicketkeeper-batsman, and Eesa Hakeem Puthige will join the state's best junior players as they aim to emulate Karnataka's recent success in the tournament. The Cooch Behar Trophy is a vital stepping stone, traditionally serving as the proving ground for cricketers aspiring to play at higher levels, including the Ranji Trophy and the India U-19 team.

Karnataka U-19 Squad for Cooch Behar Trophy 2025-26 

Nitish Arya
Dhruv Krishnan
Adesh D Urs
Manikanth Shivanand (Captain)
Rehan Mohammad (WK)
Akshath Prabhakar (Vice Captain)
Dhyan Mahesh Hiremath
Rathan BR
Kuldeep Singh Purohit
Virat R Ganya
Vaibhav Sharma
Eesa Hakeem Puthige
Pratheek Akhil
Sidharth Akhil
Rohith AA

The Cooch Behar Trophy: A Long-Format Crucible

The BCCI Cooch Behar Trophy is India's national Under-19 inter-state cricket tournament, famed for its multi-day, long-format matches. Established during the 1945-46 season, it is named after the family of the Maharaja of Cooch Behar.

This four-day format provides young athletes with crucial exposure to the demands of longer cricket—challenging their batting endurance, bowling stamina, and match-reading tactics, preparing them for the rigours of First-Class cricket.

News Network
November 11,2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department is set to take complete control of the 108 ambulance services by February 2026. The move aims to enhance efficiency and ensure uninterrupted emergency medical support across the state.

As part of the transition, the department plans to conduct recruitment tests for Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) who provide first aid and medical assistance during patient transit.

The government will also procure 175 new ambulances from the Road Safety Authority to replace older vehicles that have frequent breakdowns. The new fleet will be equipped with Mobile Data Terminals—tablet devices designed to help technicians and drivers locate patients and nearby hospitals more effectively.

These devices will also integrate ambulance operations with e-Sanjeevini, the national telemedicine platform, allowing hospital doctors to guide EMTs in real time and prepare facilities before a patient’s arrival.

A new command control centre, staffed with over 250 personnel, will operate using 112 NGERSS software developed by C-DAC. This system enables call dispatchers to track ambulances, patients, and hospitals, ensuring that the nearest available vehicle is promptly assigned. All government hospitals have already been geo-tagged, and private hospital data is being added for full integration.

A pilot project in Chamarajanagar district has already demonstrated successful, delay-free ambulance dispatch using the new system.

To streamline fleet management, the department also plans to engage district-level agencies to manage ambulance drivers, ensuring transparency and accountability in service operations.

News Network
November 10,2025

census.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 10: The Directorate of Census Operations, Karnataka, has launched a door-to-door pre-census trial exercise today (November 10) ahead of the national Census 2027, to test digital systems and field processes before the full-scale enumeration.

The trial is being carried out in three select locations across the state to identify areas needing improvement in logistics, data collection, and digital implementation. These include 46 villages in Supa, Joida taluk (Uttara Kannada district); 27 villages in Gundlupet taluk (Chamarajanagar district); and JP Ward in Bengaluru North City Corporation.

The upcoming Census 2027 will be conducted in two stages — the first between April and September 2026 (with states free to choose their exact 30-day window), and the second between February and March 2027.

Organised by the Directorate of Census Operations / Citizen Registration under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the census will, for the first time, combine physical and digital data collection, along with a self-enumeration option that allows citizens to submit details online.

A pilot run held from November 1–7, 2025, covered around 1,100 households across selected areas.

Explaining the need for the trial, Aswini Kumar, Deputy Director, Directorate of Census Operations, Karnataka, told The New Sunday Express that while the 2010 census was conducted entirely through physical forms, the 2027 edition marks a major shift to digital data entry.

“This time, the census is both physical and digital. To ensure a smooth process, we’re conducting trial runs,” Kumar said. “We’re aware that some regions like Gundlupet and Joida have poor internet connectivity due to forest cover, while Bengaluru poses a different challenge with a highly mobile population and higher digital literacy. Hence, different approaches are being tested.”

The Directorate has finalised a 34-question schedule, covering topics such as fertility, employment, caste, housing, and other demographic details.

News Network
November 1,2025

Karwar, Nov 1: A powerful video capturing an act of extraordinary kindness has gone viral, showcasing two young men from Gokarna who rescued a distressed dolphin that had washed ashore. Their brave efforts, defying rough waves and adverse weather, ensured the marine animal was safely returned to the Arabian Sea.

The heartwarming incident unfolded near the Surya Resort area of the beach in Uttara Kannada district. A dolphin, estimated to be about five to six feet long, was found struggling in a weak and distressed condition, unable to breathe or move due to the strong surf.

Rushing to the Rescue

Witnessing the marine creature's plight, Yashwant Mahabaleshwar Gowda, the owner of the nearby resort, and local resident Madhu Gowda immediately rushed into the water. With the help of onlookers, the duo carefully maneuvered the large dolphin, pushing it through the difficult waves and into deeper waters. The dolphin, once freed, swam away, much to the relief of the crowd.

Tourists captured the entire rescue operation on their mobile phones. The viral footage shows the two men, undeterred by the surging tide, carefully pulling the dolphin by its tail and guiding it toward safety. Their compassion has since earned them widespread praise from both locals and visitors, underscoring the deep connection between the coastal community and its marine life.

Dolphins, often regarded as symbols of harmony, are frequently sighted along the coasts of Murudeshwar, Gokarna, and Karwar, where they are known for their friendly and playful nature.

