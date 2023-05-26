Mangaluru: Stranded domestic passengers demand justice after IndiGo diverts Bengaluru flight to Dubai

Mangaluru, May 26: Over a hundred Bengaluru-bound passengers were left stranded at Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday, May 25, after Mangaluru-Bengaluru IndiGo flight (6E5347) was diverted to Dubai. The flight was to depart to Bengaluru at 9.10 am.

The development occurred after 160 passengers of a Dubai-bound IndiGo aircraft (6E 1467 IXE-DXB) were deplaned after it suffered a bird hit at the runway while moving at around 8.25 am.

The pilot immediately informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) and the take-off was aborted. The plane returned to the airport apron and the passengers were deplaned. The aircraft was declared 'aircraft on the ground' (AOG) for a thorough engineering inspection.

Soon, the passengers were accommodated on another IndiGo aircraft that had arrived from Bengaluru. The rescheduled Dubai flight left at 11.05 am.

Lokniti Network National Coordinator Sandeep Shastri, in a tweet, urged the Union Minister of Civil Aviation and DGCA to initiate a probe as over 100 domestic passengers, including his in-laws, were forced through many inconveniences and hardships without receiving any compensation.