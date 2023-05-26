  1. Home
Mangaluru: Stranded domestic passengers demand justice after IndiGo diverts Bengaluru flight to Dubai

News Network
May 26, 2023

Mangaluru, May 26: Over a hundred Bengaluru-bound passengers were left stranded at Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday, May 25, after Mangaluru-Bengaluru IndiGo flight (6E5347) was diverted to Dubai. The flight was to depart to Bengaluru at 9.10 am.

The development occurred after 160 passengers of a Dubai-bound IndiGo aircraft (6E 1467 IXE-DXB) were deplaned after it suffered a bird hit at the runway while moving at around 8.25 am. 

The pilot immediately informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) and the take-off was aborted. The plane returned to the airport apron and the passengers were deplaned. The aircraft was declared 'aircraft on the ground' (AOG) for a thorough engineering inspection.

Soon, the passengers were accommodated on another IndiGo aircraft that had arrived from Bengaluru. The rescheduled Dubai flight left at 11.05 am.

Lokniti Network National Coordinator Sandeep Shastri, in a tweet, urged the Union Minister of Civil Aviation and DGCA to initiate a probe as over 100 domestic passengers, including his in-laws, were forced through many inconveniences and hardships without receiving any compensation.

News Network
May 25,2023

pratap.jpg

Bengaluru, May 25: BJP leader and Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has called for a statewide protest from June if the Congress does not fulfill its poll guarantee of providing 200 units of free electricity to the people of Karnataka.

Free electricity, Rs 2,000 to women, free bus ride for women, and incentives for unemployed graduates among others are some of the guarantees which were promised by the Congress after coming to power.

Reiterating the poll promises by the Congress, Simha told reporters in Mysuru, “Siddaramiah and DK Shivakumar when they made their poll promises did not highlight the terms and conditions to avail the benefits. They assured that a decision on these guarantees will be taken after the first cabinet meeting and that no one has to pay their electricity bills from June. However, they are now saying that these guarantees come with terms and conditions.”

He further stated that “If 200 units of electricity is free and the consumption exceeds by 10 units, the government should charge only for the extra 10 units. I will call for a statewide protest if at all the government does not give free electricity from June.”

He urged people not to pay electricity bills from June 1, if their consumption was below 200 units.

The Congress government is facing criticism from the BJP over the delay in the formation of the cabinet. There are already reports of people refusing to pay electricity bills and women demanding free bus rides in some places, in light of the Congress’ poll guarantees.

News Network
May 12,2023

BJPCOng.jpg

Bengaluru, May 12: With the stage set for counting of votes and declaration of results, the national parties in Karnataka are focussing their attention on winnable candidates who contested the May 10 Assembly elections independently.

As per sources, the Congress has already approached S.I. Chikkanagoudar of Kundgol constituency in Dharwad district. There is a direct contest between Chikkanagoudar and BJP candidate M.R. Patil.

Acting on reports of Chikkanagoudar’s possibile victory, the Congress has already invited him to join hands with the party. Chikkanagoudar is a follower of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar through whom the party is approaching him, sources say.

Chikkanagoudar contested independently after BJP denied him tickets. National parties have also approached M.P. Latha Mallikarjun, who is contesting as an independent candidate from Harapanahalli seat in Bellary district.

Latha, daughter of late senior Congress leader M.P. Prakash was denied a ticket by the Congress.

Sources explain that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has made a personal call and spoke to her. The Congress leaders have also approached her already to break the ice.

In 2018, one independent candidate won in Assembly elections. In the 2013 elections, nine independent candidates were elected and got a vote share of 7.4 per cent. Six independents had won in 2008 while 17 independents had won elections in 2004. The 1999 elections saw 19 independent candidates getting elected to the state assembly.

This time due to rebellion and denial of tickets many potential candidates have contested as independents and have a good chance of winning. With photo finish prediction of results, political parties are wooing the candidates.

