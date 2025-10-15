Mangaluru Student Dies in Mauritius Waterfall Accident; MPs Push for Immediate Repatriation

Mangaluru: In a heartbreaking incident overseas, a young man from the Dakshina Kannada district, pursuing higher education in Mauritius, lost his life after an accidental fall at a waterfall earlier this week.
The deceased has been identified as Nandan S Bhat (25), son of Jayalakshmi, a resident of Nadugallu, Kallaje, near Subrahmanya, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Nandan was in Mauritius on a student visa, working towards a diploma in Hospitality and Tourism.
According to preliminary reports, the tragedy unfolded on Monday while Nandan was sightseeing at a local waterfall. He is reported to have accidentally slipped and fallen to his death. His mortal remains have been secured at Victoria Hospital in Mauritius as procedures for repatriation commence.
The family, engulfed in grief, has urgently sought the intervention of political representatives to bring Nandan's body back to India. Satyanarayana Bhat, Nandan’s maternal uncle from Karkala, appealed to Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Kota Srinivas Poojary for assistance, urging him to coordinate with both the Mauritian and Indian governments to facilitate the swift repatriation.
Responding immediately, MP Kota Srinivas Poojary has written to the External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, requesting his personal intervention and asking the Indian High Commission in Mauritius to extend all necessary support.
Additionally, Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta has also taken up the matter with the central government, assuring the bereaved family that all possible assistance would be provided to ensure Nandan's body is returned to India without delay.
Comments
Add new comment