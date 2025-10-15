  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru Student Dies in Mauritius Waterfall Accident; MPs Push for Immediate Repatriation

October 15, 2025

Mangaluru: In a heartbreaking incident overseas, a young man from the Dakshina Kannada district, pursuing higher education in Mauritius, lost his life after an accidental fall at a waterfall earlier this week.

The deceased has been identified as Nandan S Bhat (25), son of Jayalakshmi, a resident of Nadugallu, Kallaje, near Subrahmanya, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Nandan was in Mauritius on a student visa, working towards a diploma in Hospitality and Tourism.

According to preliminary reports, the tragedy unfolded on Monday while Nandan was sightseeing at a local waterfall. He is reported to have accidentally slipped and fallen to his death. His mortal remains have been secured at Victoria Hospital in Mauritius as procedures for repatriation commence.

The family, engulfed in grief, has urgently sought the intervention of political representatives to bring Nandan's body back to India. Satyanarayana Bhat, Nandan’s maternal uncle from Karkala, appealed to Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Kota Srinivas Poojary for assistance, urging him to coordinate with both the Mauritian and Indian governments to facilitate the swift repatriation.

Responding immediately, MP Kota Srinivas Poojary has written to the External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, requesting his personal intervention and asking the Indian High Commission in Mauritius to extend all necessary support. 

Additionally, Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta has also taken up the matter with the central government, assuring the bereaved family that all possible assistance would be provided to ensure Nandan's body is returned to India without delay.

October 14,2025

Udupi, Oct 14: In a tragic incident, Sudeep Bhandary, son of late former Karkala MLA H. Gopal Bhandary, reportedly died by suicide near Barkur in Brahmavara taluk, Udupi district last night.

According to preliminary reports, Sudeep is believed to have ended his life by coming under a moving train. While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, initial information suggests that financial distress may have been a contributing factor.

A resident of Hebri taluk, Sudeep was the only son of the late Gopal Bhandary, who had served as MLA of Karkala constituency twice. The senior Bhandary had passed away on July 4, 2019, following a heart attack while travelling from Bengaluru to Mangaluru on a bus.

Police have registered a case at the Brahmavar Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with emotional distress, please reach out for help. Mental health helpline: 9152987821 (toll-free)

October 15,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 15: The construction sector in Dakshina Kannada is reeling from a severe crisis as new government regulations and slow licensing for laterite quarrying have caused a massive surge in material costs. The price of laterite stone has nearly doubled, pushing the total construction cost of a budget home up by a staggering 33%, and making it significantly harder for the common man to afford a house.

The Price Shock

The core of the crisis lies in the key building materials:

•    Laterite Stone: The price of a single laterite stone has soared from approximately Rs 29 to Rs 55. This astronomical rise is directly attributed to the new set of rules for quarrying and the subsequent bureaucratic delay in issuing licenses.

•    Sand: The unavailability of sand, particularly from Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas, has compounded the issue. A load of sand that cost Rs 7,500 prior to the crisis has now shot up to Rs 17,000. Even the alternative, M-Sand (manufactured sand), is priced high at Rs 11,500 per load.

As a direct consequence of these material price hikes, the total construction cost of a budget house has risen sharply from a moderate Rs 1,800 per square foot to Rs 2,400 per square foot. For a 1,000 sq ft house, the cumulative expense for just the stones (3,000 required) and eight loads of sand is now scuttling the initial budget by an extra Rs 2 lakh. Minor dips in the cost of cement and steel are insufficient to offset this massive material inflation.

Supply Collapse and Industry Impact

The regulatory environment has decimated the material supply chain:

•    Production Halt: Earlier, both legal and illegal quarrying supplied close to six lakh laterite stones daily in Dakshina Kannada. Following the new regulations and licensing norms, this output has plummeted to just one lakh stones per day.

•    Quarry Closures: Mahabala Kottary, president of the Civil Contractors Association Dakshina Kannada (DK), highlighted the operational shutdown: four months prior to the government's halt, there were 750 quarries operating; now, hardly 28 are functioning.

•    Construction Delays: The acute shortage is causing delays for many house owners who are "adamant" about using laterite stones for the whole house. Some builders are now turning to alternatives like cement blocks (costing around Rs 25 per block) for inner walls to keep construction moving.

Stakeholders, including Credai Mangaluru, express cautious optimism, suggesting that it will take at least two to four months for the situation to stabilise. They anticipate that streamlining the quarrying process and securing CRZ blocks for sand will ease the pressure and potentially pull down the construction cost by at least 10%. However, civil contractors note a discernible downward trend in new construction activity, particularly for independent houses in urban areas, despite applicants already having building permits.

October 8,2025

Mumbai: Britain will not pursue a visa deal with India, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, as he aims to deepen economic ties with the country following this year's trade agreement.

Starmer begins a two-day trip to India on Wednesday, bringing a trade mission of businesses to promote the trade deal, which was agreed in May, signed in July and due to come into effect next year.

Starmer said that visas had blocked up previous efforts to seal a trade deal, and that, having reached an agreement which had no visa implications, he didn't wish to revisit the issue when he meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks on Thursday.

"That isn't part of the plans," he told reporters en route to India when asked about visas, adding the visit was "to take advantage of the free trade agreement that we've already struck".

"Businesses are taking advantage of that. But the issue is not about visas."

Starmer is trying to take a more restrictive stance on both immigration amid high public concern about the issue, as his Labour Party trails the populist Reform UK party in polls.

He said visas would not be on the table in order to attract tech sector professionals from India, after U.S. President Donald Trump hiked fees on H-1B visas, though he said more broadly he wanted to have "top talent" in Britain.

Asked if he would stop issuing visas to arrivals from countries who won't take back foreign criminals or people wanted to deport, Starmer said it was a "non-issue" with India as there is a returns agreement, but it was something he would look at more broadly.

"We are looking at whether there should be a link between visas and returns agreements," he said.

