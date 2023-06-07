  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Tigress Nethravati, 15, dies after fight with tiger Reva at Pilikula Biological Park

News Network
June 7, 2023

tiger.jpg

Mangaluru, June 7: A 15-year-old tigress named ‘Nethravathi’, breathed her last at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru at around 9.45am on Wednesday, June 7.

According to Park Director H J Bhandary, Nethravathi had suffered injuries in a fight with six-year-old male tiger Reva on June 4.

“There was a fight between Reva and Nethravathi. The staff present there tried to separate the two and they were sent to their respective enclosures.

As she was recovering and started having food and water, the staff members were hopeful that she would recover from her injuries soon. She suddenly collapsed and died when the doctors were treating her on Wednesday,” he said.

“At the outset, it looks like the tigress died of cardiac arrest in spite of having sustained a few injuries following the fight,” he said and added that the exact cause of death will be known once the post-mortem report reaches the authorities.

Bhandary said that the viscera has been sent to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals, Bengaluru.

He said that both Nethravathi and Reva were born in Pilikula Biological Park. Reva has suffered minor injuries and is stable. At present, Pilikula Biological Park has eight tigers.

News Network
May 24,2023

parliament.jpg

New Delhi, May 24: The new Parliament building, which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on May 28, has found itself in the middle of a political controversy.

Congress and other Opposition parties have been voicing their displeasure at the fact that President Droupadi Murmu, who is the constitutional head of the Parliament, has not been invited to inaugurate the new structure.

Another point of contention for the Opposition is the fact that May 28, which is the birthday of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, has been chosen as the date for the inauguration.

This has led to a war of words between the BJP and Opposition parties.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) became the first party to announce that they would be boycotting the inauguration ceremony soon after invites for the same were sent out by the Lok Sabha Secretary. TMC MP Derek O'Brien said on Twitter: "Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that. For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out."

Soon after, Aam Admi Party (AAP) followed suit. 

Since then, the list of parties who have come out to announce that they will be boycotting the ceremony has been increasing. Currently, these are the parties (and the number of MPs they have) who have officially announced that they will be keeping a distance when PM Modi inaugurates the new structure on May 28:

1. Indian National Congress
2. Trinamool Congress
3. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
4. Janata Dal (United)
5. Aam Aadmi Party
6. Nationalist Congress Party 
7. Shiv Sena (UBT)
8. Communist Party of India (Marxist)
9. Samajwadi Party
10. Rashtriya Janata Dal
11. Communist Party of India
12. Indian Union Muslim League
13. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
14. National Conference
15. Kerala Congress (Mani)
16. Revolutionary Socialist Party 
17. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi
18. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
19. Rashtriya Lok Dal

News Network
June 1,2023

PalmJebelAli.jpg

Dubai: The rule of Dubai has announced a new plan for the Palm Jebel Ali, a man-made palm-shaped island that has been dormant since 2009 following a real estate crash, and is double the size of the functioning Palm Jumeirah.

"Its visitors and tourists will enjoy more than 80 hotels and resorts that provide beautiful tourist experiences," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also vice president and prime minister of the UAE, said on Instagram.

The existing Palm Jumeirah is one of the most sought-after areas in Dubai and a favourite of Russians who have flocked to the emirate following the conflict in Ukraine, contributing to a red hot property market.

State-owned company Nakheel, which was taken over by the government in 2011 as part of a $16 billion (10 billion pounds) rescue plan in the aftermath of Dubai’s 2009-2010 real estate crash, is the developer of the islands.

Nakheel in November secured 17 billion dirhams ($4.63 billion) in financing as it accelerates plans for new waterfront projects including Dubai Islands, another man-made island project formerly known as Deira Islands.

The real estate market in Dubai, the Middle East's financial and tourism hub, began its recovery in early 2021 as the government moved to quickly reopen its economy and airports.

History

The Palm Jebel Ali project was launched by Nakheel Properties, a real estate developer in Dubai, in 2002. It was intended to be even larger than Palm Jumeirah, with a total area of 134 sq km (52 square miles). The island was designed to have a large crescent-shaped breakwater, forming a protective barrier for the inner areas.

The construction of Palm Jebel Ali began in 2002, and it involved extensive dredging and land reclamation. Sand from the seabed was used to create the island’s shape and elevation. The development plans included residential areas, commercial zones, leisure facilities, marinas, and a number of luxury hotels and resorts.

However, the construction of Palm Jebel Ali faced significant challenges and delays. The global financial crisis of 2008 had a profound impact on Dubai’s real estate market, leading to a slowdown in construction projects. The Palm Jebel Ali project was put on hold, and construction never resumed on a large scale.

Beaches

Earlier in the month, it was reported Dubai will have five times as many beaches by 2040, following a major announcement to develop tourism and wellbeing for residents, according to Arabian Business.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai made the announcement on social media, after a visit to Jebel Ali Beach.

The ambitious plans will see the emirate increase the area of beaches in the emirate from 21km to 105km.

Contemporary urban planning practices

Palm Jebel Ali will feature mixed-use walkable neighbourhoods, incorporate smart city technologies and sustainability practices, as well as provide a diverse range of mobility options for residents, visitors and communities. This will position Palm Jebel Ali as a global benchmark for waterfront living, as well as contribute to the transformation of the landscape of Dubai.

Palm Jebel Ali has been designed to become almost completely self-sufficient in terms of power generation once complete. As much as 30 per cent of Palm Jebel Ali’s energy requirements will be obtained from renewable sources. 

News Network
June 7,2023

sadanandagowda.jpg

Bengaluru, June 7: Following its humiliating defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP is all set to revamp its strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but the prospect of dropping several sitting MPs has created heartburn.

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress, buoyed by the success, is looking to wrest more than 20 seats out of 28 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

Sources in the BJP says that the party is looking forward to credible fresh faces from the party cadres and from government services. Amid strong rumours that most of the sitting MPs may not even be considered for tickets, Bengaluru North MP and former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda has urged the party high command to issue clarification in this regard.

A total of 13 MPs have approached Sadananda Gowda and he has raised his voice for them, pulling up the party and leaders for remaining tight-lipped and warning that the development will send the wrong signal to the people of the state.

Sadananda Gowda stated on Tuesday that there is an attempt to malign 13 MPs among the total 25 as useless.

"A systematic attempt has been made to bring down the morale and fortitude of senior parliamentarians. The state as well as national leaders must intervene and clear the confusion at this stage," he added.

"There is still a year's time for Lok Sabha elections. At this juncture, MPs are targeted and maligned. I don't know who is behind this. The rumors are spread that 13 MPs have not carried out any development in their constituencies and some have fallen sick and won't be given tickets," he maintained.

Sadananda Gowda maintained that introspection should take place regarding the defeat but there are no souls who would make an attempt to introspect.

Sources in BJP maintained that including Sadananda Gowda, Mangala Angadi, MP from Belagavi, who gave a statement that Jagadish Shettar would win in elections against the BJP candidate would not be considered. G.M. Siddeshwara, MP from Davanagere is also likely to miss a Lok Sabha ticket.

The party had given tickets to 72 new faces in the Assembly elections. However, former CM Basavaraj Bommai stated that the experiment of giving tickets to new faces has backfired for the party. The party think tank is disturbed with the state Assembly results and till date not able to make a decision on the Leader of the Opposition.

